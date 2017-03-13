Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, March 14

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 35 : Urging Congress reassess federal definition of industrial hemp

SCR 36 : Requesting study of potential alternatives to current recycling methods for municipalities

SCR 37: Urging DOT use existing signage on highways to display appropriate highway safety messages

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 25 : Creating farm-to-food bank tax credit (original similar to HB 2821)

Eng. SB 256 : Relating to prohibiting aiding and abetting of sexual abuse by school personnel (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. SB 326 : Requiring Department of Defense family advocacy groups be notified about abuse or neglect of military member's child

Eng. SB 364 : Incorporating changes to Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 440 : Relating to use of Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority funds

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 455 : Relating generally to commitment of persons to custody of Commissioner of Corrections (original similar to HB 2747)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2167 : Creating a Silver Alert program for senior citizens (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2542 : Relating to public higher education personnel

Eng. HB 2590 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

Eng. HB 2594: Updating the meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

SECOND READING

SB 28 : Creating new system for certain contiguous counties to establish regional recreation authorities (Amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB2697)

Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Providing for confidentiality of patients' medical records

Com. Sub. for SB 255 : Relating to filling vacancies on county commissions and other county offices

Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Division of Human Services (original similar to HB 2500)

Com. Sub. for SB 303 : Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to DHHR (original similar to HB 2640)

Com. Sub. for SB 306 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Workforce West Virginia (original similar to HB 2499)

Com. Sub. for SB 454 : Providing more efficient collection and submission of state moneys received from court transactions or court services (original similar to HB 2731, HB 2737)

SB 466 : Calculating state share of gross profits from limited video lottery revenues at 50 percent

Com. Sub. for SB 497 : Relating to liability for health care providers who provide services at school athletic events

Com. Sub. for SB 531: Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 186 : Adjusting date when children become eligible for certain school programs and school attendance requirements (original similar to HB 2478)

Com. Sub. for SB 192 : Relating generally to licensed surveyors

Com. Sub. for SB 413 : Relating to bids on government construction contracts

Com. Sub. for SB 471 : Relating to state ownership of wildlife

Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure

SB 495 : Relating to regulation of events by State Athletic Commission

SB 524 : Relating to WV academic standards

SB 536 : Authorizing tracking of wounded or injured bear or deer

Com. Sub. for SB 575: Limiting nuisance actions against shooting ranges for noise

Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 15 : Eliminating sunset on DOH public-private partnerships

SB 477 : Increasing State Road Fund by raising DMV fees and motor fuel excise taxes

Originating Senate Bill : Relating to increasing fines for certain traffic violations

: Relating to increasing fines for certain traffic violations Senate Concurrent Resolutions SCR 5 : US Army PFC John Ira Pinkerman Memorial Bridge SCR 8 : Donnie Adkins Memorial Bridge SCR 11 : USMC Lance Corporal Edwin Russell ‘Snook’ Danhart Memorial Bridge SCR 14 : US Army PVT Oren J. “Junior” Johnson Memorial Bridge SCR 17 : John Hancock Hall Memorial Bridge SCR 18 : US Marine CPL Walter Vincent Filipek Memorial Bridge SCR 21 : US Army CPL Daniel Frederick Mehringer Memorial Bridge SCR 22 : Walter E. Swiger Memorial Bridge SCR 28 : US Army SPC4 Randall W. Arbogast Memorial Road SCR 15 : Herbert “Herb” Linkous Bridge SCR 19 : Blue Demon Bridge



1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 582: Relating generally to coal mining, coal mining safety and environment protection

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 457 : Eliminating WV Health Care Authority

SB 36 : Permitting school nurses to possess and administer opioid antagonists

SB 27: Relating to microprocessor permit

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 500 : Relating to Medicaid fraud and abuse

SB 523 : Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees

SB 453 : Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

SB 480 : Authorizing local government adopt energy efficiency partnership programs

SB 412: Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 537 : Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations

SB 527: Relating to traumatic brain injury

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2028 : Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

SB 581 : Relating generally to administration of trusts

SB 308 : Clarifying administrative and law-enforcement activities of DNR police officers are important to conservation and management of state's fish and wildlife

SB 554 : Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding

SB 559: Relating to limited video lottery

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 437 : Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

SB 486 : Relating to Health Care provider taxes

SB 547 : Modifying fees paid to Secretary of State

SB 565: Authorizing City of South Charleston levy special district excise tax

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, March 14, 2017

SB 597 : Relating to procurement of technical infrastructure (Blair; Gov Org)

SB 598 : Allowing Tax Commissioner perform background investigations on employees and contractors (Hall; Gov Org)

SB 599 : Requiring transfer of juvenile to correctional facility or regional jail on age 18 (FN) (Miller, Beach, Jeffries, Karnes, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Stollings, Unger; Judiciary then Finance)

SB 600 : Relating generally to accredited academic hospitals (Gaunch, Palumbo, Stollings, Takubo; Health & Human Resources)

SB 601 : Adjusting limits on consumer loans for which certain finance charges may be imposed (Gaunch; Banking & Insurance then Judiciary)

SB 602 : Creating uniform system of recording and indexing fictitious names used by sole proprietors (Blair; Gov Org)

SB 603 : Authorizing method for collection and remittance of property taxes on dealers' heavy equipment inventory (Gaunch; Judiciary)

SB 604 : Terminating Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund after obligations paid (FN) (Azinger, Cline, Mullins; Finance)

SR 35 : Congratulating Wirt High School wrestling team for 2017 Class A state championship (Boley)

SR 36: Designating March 14, 2017, at WV State University Day (Gaunch, Jeffries)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, March 13, 2017

Select Committee on Tax Reform

SB 335 : Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax

: Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax Passed; to Finance

Natural Resources

SB 380 : Creating 2-year pilot program to allow all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

: Creating 2-year pilot program to allow all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest Passed; to Government Organization

SB 472 : Permitting bear hunting with guides

: Permitting bear hunting with guides Passed; to be reported to the floor

Banking and Insurance

SB 434 : Relating to WV Insurance Guaranty Association Act

: Relating to WV Insurance Guaranty Association Act Passed; to Judiciary

SB 522 : Relating to audit procedures for pharmacy benefit managers

: Relating to audit procedures for pharmacy benefit managers Passed; to be reported to the floor

Judiciary

HB 2678 : Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today's economic conditions

: Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions Reconsidered; Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 581 : Relating generally to administration of trusts

: Relating generally to administration of trusts Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 554 : Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding

: Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 559 : Relating to limited video lottery

: Relating to limited video lottery Bill is laid over to a future meeting

Finance

SB 219 : Relating to conspiracy to commit crimes under Uniform Controlled Substances Act

: Relating to conspiracy to commit crimes under Uniform Controlled Substances Act Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 16 : Repealing section related to wind power projects

: Repealing section related to wind power projects Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 443 : Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund

: Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 444 : Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund

: Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund Passed; to be reported to the floor

Bill to be introduced:

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. C. R. 5 – U. S. Navy Rear Admiral Frederick Burdett Warder Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 6 – U.S. Army SPC 4 Thurman ‘Duwayne’ Young Memorial Road

* H. C. R. 13 – U.S. Army SSG Brian Curtis Rogers Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 36 – U.S. Army PFC John Ira Pinkerman Memorial Bridge

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 37 – U.S. Army SPC William L. Amos Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 60 – William “Bill” R. VanGilder Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2007<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2007&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating courtesy patrol programs

* H. B. 2119<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2119&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Repealing West Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Act

* H. B. 2518<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2518&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating a legislative rule to permit a pharmacist or pharmacy intern to administer certain immunizations [Restricted Right to Amend by Delegates Folk, Ellington, Summers, Howell and Arvon]

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2538<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2538&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the licensure of physician assistants

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2618<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2618&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to body mass index

FIRST READING

* S. B. 330<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=330&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2373<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2373&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing school bus drivers trained in administration of epinephrine auto-injectors to administer auto-injectors

* H. B. 2427<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2427&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies listed in the online state phone directory to update certain employee information

* H. B. 2446<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2446&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the requirement that all executive branch agencies maintain a website that contains specific information

* H. B. 2522<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2522&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Nurse licensure compact

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2601<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2601&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal policemen’s or municipal firemen’s pension and relief funds

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2603<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2603&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal policemen’s or firemen’s pension and relief funds that are funded at one hundred and twenty-five percent or more

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2631<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2631&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to time standards for disposition of complaint proceedings

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2649<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2649&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2683<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2683&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia Insurance Guaranty Association Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2792&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring the Library Commission to survey the libraries of the state

* H. B. 2796<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2796&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia National Guard entering into contracts and subcontracts for specialized technical services

Public Hearing Scheduled: Committee on Health & Human Resources, 2 p.m. – Room 215E

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 347<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=347&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to modernization of Physician Assistant Practice Act.

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

Agriculture bills before Committee:

* HB2552<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2552&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Increasing the pet food registration fee and directing that the additional money be deposited into the West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund.

* HB2790<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2790&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Transferring the Division of Forestry from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Agriculture.

* HB 2821<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2821&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, WV Farm-to-Food Bank Tax Credit

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* HB2679<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2679&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the possession of firearms in parks and park facilities.

* SB410<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=410&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to marking traps with DNR identification tag.

* Originating Bill: Relating to exempting Division of Natural Resources’ contracts for revenue-producing facilities and exempting agreements and contracts for Prickett’s Fort.

Committee on Industry & Labor – 10 a.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2776<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2776&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Creating of special revenue funding sources for the Division of Labor

* House Bill 2897<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2897&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Raising the amount required for competitive bidding of construction contracts by the state and its subdivisions

* House Bill 2857<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2857&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Safer Workplaces Act

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Political Subdivisions – 1 p.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 2109<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2109&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act

* House Bill 2209<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2209&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Limiting the authority of municipalities to regulate the purchasing, possessing, transferring, owning, carrying, transporting, selling and storing of knives

* House Bill 2444<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2444&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring county commissions to maintain websites with specific information

* House Bill 2754<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2754&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to fire fees on nonresidents of a municipality

* House Bill 2888<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2888&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Removing the restriction on liquor licensees from having speakers outside or playing music outdoors

* House Bill 2654<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2654&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

Bills to be introduced: