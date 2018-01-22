Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 23
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
14th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Higher Education Day; Health Smart; Children and Families Day;
WV Hardwood Alliance Zone Reception and Dinner – By Invitation Only
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 14: Designating January 23, 2018, as Higher Education Day
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day
- Com. Sub. for SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Com. Sub. for SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations
- Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033)
- Com. Sub. for SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations
FIRST READING
There are no bills on First Reading on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
Scheduled Committee Meetings
10 a.m.: Military (208W)
- SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child
- SB 55: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military personnel
- SB 66: Relating to in-state tuition rates for members of National Guard, military and reserve units
- SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business
- SB 258: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons
- SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act
- SB 307: Declaring “boot drive” on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance
- SCR 3: Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge
- SCR 4: Glenn Franklin Lough, P.E., Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- Agenda TBA
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
- SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights
- SB 271: Creating centralized Share Services Section of Department of Administration
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Presentation: Agriculture being required as a science class in high school. (Elizabeth Ours, Junior at Petersburg High School)
- SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training
- SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 7: Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages
- SB 51: Modifying law governing spousal support and child custody
- SB 312: Exempting certain employers from discriminating against tobacco users
- SB 326: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: Department of Revenue (Tax-ABCA-Banking-Insurance-Municipal Bond-Racing-Athletic Commission-Budget-Tax Appeals)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Lottery Commission
Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 23, 2018
- SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (FN) (Gaunch, Blair; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 340: Relating to employer-employee cost-sharing ratio of premiums for PEIA active members (Gaunch, Blair; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals (FN) (Ferns; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 342: Requiring agencies provide annual inventory of real property holdings to Real Estate Division (Blair; Government Organization)
- SB 343: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (Sypolt; Government Organization)
- SB 344: Requiring DOH implement program to recycle surplus metal supplies, materials and equipment (FN) (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
- SB 345: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (Maynard; Natural Resources)
- SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (Maynard; Natural Resources then Finance)
- SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 349: Providing teachers with a three percent pay raise (FN) (Maynard; Education then Finance)
- SB 350: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (Ferns, Trump, Maynard, Jeffries, Baldwin; Judiciary)
- SCR 7: Requesting federal government grant waiver for required waiting period for tubal ligation procedures (Takubo)
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2607<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2607&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations
* H. B. 2822<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2822&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter
* H. B. 2838<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2916<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2916&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3004<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3004&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4150<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4150&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient
Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
* Elizabeth Ours from Petersburg High School, Grant County, regarding the requirement that Agriculture be required for science classes in high school.
* Agriculture bills before Committee:
* H. B. 4077<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4077&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to schedule of charges for inspection services: fruit
* H. B. 4078<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4078&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to inspection of nontraditional, domesticated animals H. B. 4079, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to West Virginia apiary law
* H. B. 4080<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4080&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to inspection of meat and poultry
* H. B. 4081<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4081&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to noxious weeds
* H. B. 4082<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4082&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to auctioneers
* H. B. 4083<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4083&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to animal disease control
* H. B. 2995<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia
* Natural Resources bills before Committee:
* H. B. 2362<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2362&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the beginning and expiration of hunting and fishing licenses
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4199<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4199&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication (2nd reference to Judiciary)
* HB 4217<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report (2nd reference to Judiciary)
* HB 4218<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4218&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to medical professional liability (2nd reference to Judiciary)
* HB 4001<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance (2nd reference to Judiciary)
Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
* Presentation by Dr. James H. Berry, Psychiatry, Neurology/Addiction Psychiatry, WVU Hospital