Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

14th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Higher Education Day; Health Smart; Children and Families Day;

WV Hardwood Alliance Zone Reception and Dinner – By Invitation Only

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 14: Designating January 23, 2018, as Higher Education Day

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

Com. Sub. for SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims' Bill of Rights

Com. Sub. for SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations

Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033)

Com. Sub. for SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations

FIRST READING

There are no bills on First Reading on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person's child

SB 55: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military personnel

SB 66: Relating to in-state tuition rates for members of National Guard, military and reserve units

SB 71: Defining "veteran" as it pertains to veteran-owned business

SB 258: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons

: Exempting honorably discharged veterans from fees for license to carry deadly weapons SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act

SB 307: Declaring "boot drive" on state highway or roadway by volunteer fire department is not obstruction or nuisance

SCR 3: Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge

: Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge SCR 4: Glenn Franklin Lough, P.E., Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

Agenda TBA

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction

SB 280: Allowing airports' emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights

: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights SB 271: Creating centralized Share Services Section of Department of Administration

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Presentation: Agriculture being required as a science class in high school. (Elizabeth Ours, Junior at Petersburg High School)

SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training SB 83: Relating to higher education student success

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 7: Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages

SB 51: Modifying law governing spousal support and child custody

SB 312: Exempting certain employers from discriminating against tobacco users

: Exempting certain employers from discriminating against tobacco users SB 326: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing: Department of Revenue (Tax-ABCA-Banking-Insurance-Municipal Bond-Racing-Athletic Commission-Budget-Tax Appeals)

: Department of Revenue (Tax-ABCA-Banking-Insurance-Municipal Bond-Racing-Athletic Commission-Budget-Tax Appeals) Budget Hearing: West Virginia Lottery Commission

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 23, 2018

SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (FN) (Gaunch, Blair; Pensions then Finance)

SB 340: Relating to employer-employee cost-sharing ratio of premiums for PEIA active members (Gaunch, Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals (FN) (Ferns; Judiciary then Finance)

SB 342: Requiring agencies provide annual inventory of real property holdings to Real Estate Division (Blair; Government Organization)

SB 343: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem (Sypolt; Government Organization)

SB 344: Requiring DOH implement program to recycle surplus metal supplies, materials and equipment (FN) (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

SB 345: Authorizing DNR establish procedures and fee schedule for limited permit hunts (Maynard; Natural Resources)

SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses (Maynard; Natural Resources then Finance)

SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

SB 349: Providing teachers with a three percent pay raise (FN) (Maynard; Education then Finance)

SB 350: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (Ferns, Trump, Maynard, Jeffries, Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State (Ferns, Trump, Maynard, Jeffries, Baldwin; Judiciary) SCR 7: Requesting federal government grant waiver for required waiting period for tubal ligation procedures (Takubo)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2607<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2607&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations

* H. B. 2822<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2822&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter

* H. B. 2838<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2916<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2916&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3004<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3004&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4150<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4150&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

* Elizabeth Ours from Petersburg High School, Grant County, regarding the requirement that Agriculture be required for science classes in high school.

* Agriculture bills before Committee:

* H. B. 4077<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4077&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to schedule of charges for inspection services: fruit

* H. B. 4078<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4078&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to inspection of nontraditional, domesticated animals H. B. 4079, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to West Virginia apiary law

* H. B. 4080<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4080&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to inspection of meat and poultry

* H. B. 4081<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4081&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to noxious weeds

* H. B. 4082<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4082&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to auctioneers

* H. B. 4083<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4083&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Commissioner of Agriculture, rule relating to animal disease control

* H. B. 2995<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

* Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* H. B. 2362<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2362&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the beginning and expiration of hunting and fishing licenses

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4199<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4199&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting a nursing home to use trained individuals to administer medication (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4217<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4217&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting an attending physician to obtain a patient’s autopsy report (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4218<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4218&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to medical professional liability (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4001<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

* Presentation by Dr. James H. Berry, Psychiatry, Neurology/Addiction Psychiatry, WVU Hospital