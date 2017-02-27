Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 28

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 23: Johnny O’Dell Linville Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 125 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2261)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2261) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 214 : Adopting Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act

: Adopting Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act Eng. SB 321 : Reporting requirements of employee information to CPRB (original similar to HB 2604)

: Reporting requirements of employee information to CPRB (original similar to HB 2604) Eng. SB 426: Repealing DNR legislative rule on litter control grant program

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 4 : Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (original similar to HB 2692)

: Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (original similar to HB 2692) Com. Sub. for SB 5 : Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases

: Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases Com. Sub. for SB 9 : Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218)

: Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218) Com. Sub. for SB 180 : Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services

: Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services Com. Sub. for SB 225 : Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court

: Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court Com. Sub. for SB 236 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring (original similar to HB 2580)

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (original similar to HB 2580) Com. Sub. for SB 261 : Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor

: Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor Com. Sub. for SB 337 : Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register

: Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 345 : Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays

: Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays SB 346 : Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers

: Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers Com. Sub. for SB 347: Relating to modernization of Physician Assistant Practice Act

Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 263 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel SB 343: Prohibiting transportation network company drivers from soliciting rides or occupying designated cab stands

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 60 : Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance

: Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance SB 198 : Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas

: Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas SB 333 : Requiring all DHHR-licensed facilities access WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Database

: Requiring all DHHR-licensed facilities access WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Database SB 339 : Creating legislative coalition on chronic pain management

: Creating legislative coalition on chronic pain management SB 360: Creating Legislative Coalition on Diabetes Management

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 209 : Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business

: Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business SB 280 : Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General

: Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General SB 400 : Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council

: Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council SB 221: Relating to composition of PEIA Finance Board

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 186: Adjusting date when children become eligible for certain school programs and school attendance requirements

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 436 : Permitting investigators from Attorney General’s office carry firearms

: Permitting investigators from Attorney General’s office carry firearms SB 429 : Eliminating need for court order prior to receiving records or copies of inmate communications

: Eliminating need for court order prior to receiving records or copies of inmate communications SB 224: Repealing requirement for employer’s bond for wages and benefits

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2083 – Increasing the felony criminal penalties for exposing children to methamphetamine manufacturing (Shott) (Regular)

B. 2123 – Making the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible to participate in any and all funding administered or distributed by the West Virginia School Building Authority (Rowan) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Providing that when a party’s health condition is at issue in a civil action, medical records and releases for medical information may be requested and required without court order (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Relating to public higher education personnel (Espinosa) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2585 – Creating felony crime of conducting financial transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity (Shott) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2420 – Providing that the State Board of Education may delegate its Medicaid provider status and subsequent reimbursement to regional educational service agencies or county boards (Westfall) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2506 – Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria (Shott) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2329 – Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2646 – Terminating the Women’s Commission and discontinue its functions (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648 – Increasing penalties for manufacturing or transportation of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

HB 2437, Exempting persons practicing animal husbandry from provisions requiring licensing of veterinarians.

HB 2453, Expanding the list of person the Commissioner of Agriculture may license to grow or cultivate industrial hemp.

HB 2566, WV Fresh Food Act.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

HB 2641, Relating to pension benefits exempt from state income taxation.

HB 2662, Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish.

HB 2663, Increasing the compensation for natural resources police officers.

Committee on Industry & Labor – 10 a.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2009, Making changes to the definition of electrical contractor

House Bill 2546, Allowing uniform costs to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the uniform is not returned

House Bill 2555, Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades

Committee on Political Subdivision – 1 p.m. – Room 434M

House Bill 2356, Relating to the approval of the Historic Landmarks Commission

Committee on Health & Human Resources – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

HB2520 – Prohibiting the use of a tanning device by a person under the age of eighteen (2nd JUD)

HB 2624 – Relating generally to certification and qualifications of sanitarians (2nd GO)

HB 2132 -Limiting able-bodied adults without dependents receipt of SNAP benefits to three months in a thirty-six month period (2nd JUD)

HB2522 – Nurse licensure compact (2nd JUD)

HB2653 – Extending the Multi State Real-Time Tracking System (2nd FIN)

HB2665 – Requiring a person restraining a mentally ill or mentally challenged person in a “four point restraint” to administer sedation by injection at the time the patient is secured (2nd JUD)

HB2667 – Relating to accreditation of nursing schools (2nd GO)

Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse – 3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2195 – Relating to requiring comprehensive drug awareness and prevention program in all public schools (2nd ED)

HB 2428 – Establishing additional substance abuse treatment facilities (2nd FIN)

HB2457 – Creating the West Virginia Addictions Treatment and Recovery Fund (2nd FIN)

HB2470 – Creating the West Virginia Addictions Treatment and Recovery Fund (2nd FIN)

Committee on Pensions & Retirement – 4 p.m. – 460M