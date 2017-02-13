Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 14

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:                      

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

  • UNFINISHED BUSINESS
    • SCR 8: Donnie Adkins Memorial Bridge
    • SCR 9: Ingram’s Way
  • SECOND READING
    • Com. Sub. for SB 151: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2284)
    • SB 169: Repealing article providing assistance to Korea and Vietnam veterans exposed to certain chemical defoliants
    • SB 170: Repealing state hemophilia program
    • SB 171: Repealing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for Elderly
    • SB 174: Exempting transportation of household goods from PSC jurisdiction  (Com. amend. pending)
    • SB 176: Repealing article concerning detection of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes
    • SB 237: Repealing obsolete rules of Department of Revenue (Com. title amend. pending)

Committee Schedule

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

  • 10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
    • SB 210: Providing for fair distribution of costs for county development by authorizing assessment and collection of fees

 

  • 1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
    • SB 118: DHHR rule relating to expedited partner therapy
    • SB 119: DHHR rule relating to clinical laboratory technician and technologist licensure and certification
    • SB 120: DHHR rule relating to clandestine drug laboratory remediation
    • SB 123: Health Care Authority rule relating to exemption from certificate of need
    • SB 124: Health Care Authority rule relating to Rural Health Systems Grant Program
    • SB 125: Health Care Authority rule relating to Hospital Assistance Grant Program
    • SB 126: Health Care Authority rule relating to certificate of need

 

  • 1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)SB 105 DEP rule relating to alternative emission limitations during startup, shutdown and maintenance operations.SB 106-DEP rule relating to variousSB 107-DEP rule relating to permits for construction and modification of stationary sources for prevention of significant deterioration of air quality.SB 108-DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources.SB 109-DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities.

    *agenda subject to change

 

 

  • 2 p.m.: Education (451M)
    • Agenda TBA

 

 

  • 2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
    • SB 165: Allowing county commissions and municipalities adopt building codes equal to or less stringent than state building code
    • SB 215: Allowing county commissions authority to amend proposed rates, fees and charges proposed by public service districts
    • SB 261: Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor
    • SB 172: Eliminating salary for Water Development Authority board members

 

  • 3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
    • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

 

  • 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
    • Agenda TBA

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017  – House convenes at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 –     Increasing the penalties for violating the Whistle-blower Law (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Industry & Labor – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

Location: House Government Organization Committee Room 

i Meeting called to orderii Roll call

iii Consideration of organizational motions

iv House Bill 2009, Making changes to the definition of electrical contractor

v House Bill 2103, Making changes to the definition of contractor for purposes of the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act

vi House Bill 2171, Permitting contractors to perform work on a construction project without having a contractor’s license under certain circumstances

vii Miscellaneous business

viii Adjournment

 

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources – 10 a.m. – Room 215E

Location: House Government Organization Committee Room 

Meeting called to orderii Roll call

iii Consideration of organization motions

iv Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt

v Department of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel

vi Miscellaneous business

vii Adjournment

Committee on Political Subdivisions – 1 p.m. – Room 434M

 Location: House Education Committee Room 

i Meeting called to orderii Roll call

iii Consideration of organizational motions

iv House Bill 2034, Relating to county budget stabilization funds

v House Bill 2238, Auditor, W.Va. State Auditor, Procedure for Local Levying Bodies to Apply for Permission to Extend Time to Meet as Levying Body

vi Miscellaneous business

vii Adjournment

 

Committee on Health & Human Resources – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

I. Meeting called to order

II. Roll Call

III. Acceptance of prior meeting minutes

IV. Presentation –Bill Crouch, Secretary Department of Health & Human Resources

V. HB2249 Dentistry, W.Va. Board of Rule for the WV Board of Dentistry (2nd – Jud.)

VI. HB2254 Health and Human Resources, WV Department of Clinical Laboratory Technician and Technologist Licensure and Certification (2nd – Jud.)

VII. HB2256 Health and Human Resources, WV Department of Expedited Partner Therapy (2nd – Jud.)

VIII. HB2282 Registered Professional Nurses, W.Va. Board of Examiners for Limited Prescriptive Authority for Nurses in Advanced Practice (2nd – Jud.)

IX. HB2281 Registered Professional Nurses, W.Va. Board of Examiners for, Requirements for Registration and Licensure and Conduct Constituting Professional Misconduct (2nd – Jud.)

X. HB2273 Osteopathic Medicine, W.Va. Board of, Licensing Procedures for Osteopathic Physicians (2nd – Jud.)

XI. HB2274 (2nd – Jud.) Osteopathic Medicine, W.Va. Board of Osteopathic Physician Assistants

XII. HB2272 Optometry, W.Va. Board of, Continuing Education (2nd – Jud.)

XIII. HB2113 Providing that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources may not change the state Medicaid program plan (2nd – Fin)

XIV. HB2119 Repealing West Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Act (2nd -Fin)

XV. Other Business

XVI. Adjournment

 

Committee on Pensions and Retirement – 4 p.m. – Room 464M

Location: House Finance Committee Room 

i Meeting called to orderii Roll call

iii Approval of Minutes

iv Consolidated Public Retirement Board, Jeffrey E. Fleck, Executive Director

v Investment Management Board, Craig Slaughter, Executive Director

vi Municipal Pensions Oversight Board, Blair Taylor, Executive Director

vii Miscellaneous business

viii Adjournment

