Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 14

SENATE:

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Senate convenes at 11 a.m.

Committee Schedule

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 – House convenes at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Increasing the penalties for violating the Whistle-blower Law (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Industry & Labor – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

Location: House Government Organization Committee Room

i Meeting called to orderii Roll call

iii Consideration of organizational motions

iv House Bill 2009, Making changes to the definition of electrical contractor

v House Bill 2103, Making changes to the definition of contractor for purposes of the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act

vi House Bill 2171, Permitting contractors to perform work on a construction project without having a contractor’s license under certain circumstances

vii Miscellaneous business

viii Adjournment