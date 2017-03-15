Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Thursday, March 16

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Thursday, March 16, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 39 : US Army PFC Kelva H. Justice Memorial Road

SCR 40 : Requesting study on available funds for improvements at Beech Fork State Park and Cacapon Resort State Park

SCR 41: US Army PV2 Mandvial S. "Bunker" Bias Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 186 : Adjusting date when children become eligible for certain school programs and school attendance requirements (original similar to HB 2478)

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 192 : Relating generally to licensed surveyors

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 413 : Relating to bids on government construction contracts

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 471 : Relating to state ownership of wildlife

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure

Eng. SB 495 : Relating to regulation of events by State Athletic Commission

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 531 : Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration

Eng. SB 536 : Authorizing tracking of wounded or injured bear or deer

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 575: Limiting nuisance actions against shooting ranges for noise

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 255 : Relating to filling vacancies on county commissions and other county offices

SB 443 : Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund (original similar to HB 2766)

SB 444 : Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund (original similar to HB 2765)

Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating to pharmacy audits

SB 524 : Relating to WV academic standards

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2678: Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today's economic conditions

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 16 : Repealing section related to wind power projects

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 308 : Clarifying administrative and law-enforcement activities of DNR police officers are important to conservation and management of state's fish and wildlife

Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Relating to Medicaid fraud and abuse

SB 554 : Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding

Com. Sub. for SB 559 : Relating to limited video lottery

Com. Sub. for SB 581 : Relating generally to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 2978)

SB 620 : Relating to traffic regulations

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Committee Substitute for SB 362 : Authorizing redirection of certain amounts to General Revenue Fund

Committee Substitute for SB 461 : Exempting WV State Police from state purchasing requirements

SB 464 : Eliminating taxation on annuity consideration received by life insurer

Committee Substitute for Committee Substitute for SB 486 : Relating to health care provider taxes

SB 547 : Modifying fees paid to Secretary of State

SB 565: Authorizing City of South Charleston levy special district excise tax

1 p.m.: Health & Human Resources (451M)

SB 457 : Eliminating WV Health Care Authority

HB 2509 : Relating to the practice of telemedicine

SB 36 : Permitting school nurses to possess and administer opioid antagonists

SB 27 : Relating to microprocessor permit

HB 2300: Regulating step therapy protocols

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry & Mining (208W)

SB 583: Abolishing Office of Environmental Advocate within DEP

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 453 : Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory

SB 499 : Creating Debt Resolution Services Division in Auditor's office

SB 523 : Converting to biweekly for state employees

SB 480 : Authorizing local government adopt energy efficiency partnership programs

SB 339 : Creating Legislative Coalition on Chronic Pain Management

SB 360 : Creating Legislative Coalition on Diabetes Management

SB 398 : Creating Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act

SB 564 : Relating to Statewide Independent Living Council

SB 412: Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements

3 p.m. Judiciary (208W)

SB 399 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting local ordinances regulating benefits employers provide to employees

SB 548 : Providing for specific escheat of US savings bonds

SB 216: Prohibiting exclusion, modifications or limitation of warranty or remedy in sale of used motor vehicles

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Thursday, March 16, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. C. R. 15 – Requesting Congress to fully support the National Park Service’s recommendations to extend the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail to include additional sites along the Expedition’s Eastern Legacy

* H. C. R. 24 – SGT. Eugene E. Arbogast Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 59 – USMC LCpl Timothy J. Dunnigan Memorial Intersection

* H. C. R. 82 – U.S. Marine Sergeant David Paul McCord Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 83 – U.S. Army SPC John R. Tennant Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 301<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=301&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to State Board of Education, School Lunch Program

* S. B. 330<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=330&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2373<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2373&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing school bus drivers trained in administration of epinephrine auto-injectors to administer auto-injectors

* H. B. 2427<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2427&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies listed in the online state phone directory to update certain employee information

* H. B. 2446<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2446&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the requirement that all executive branch agencies maintain a website that contains specific information

* H. B. 2522<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2522&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Nurse licensure compact

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2601<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2601&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal policemen’s or municipal firemen’s pension and relief funds

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2603<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2603&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to municipal policemen’s or firemen’s pension and relief funds that are funded at one hundred and twenty-five percent or more

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2631<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2631&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to time standards for disposition of complaint proceedings

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2649<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2649&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2683<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2683&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to West Virginia Insurance Guaranty Association Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2792&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring the Library Commission to survey the libraries of the state

* H. B. 2796<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2796&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia National Guard entering into contracts and subcontracts for specialized technical services

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2546<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2555<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2555&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2586<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2586&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to required minimum distribution of retirement benefits of plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2676<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2676&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Transferring the Security office under the Division of Culture and History to the Division of Protective Services

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2739<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2739&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supplemental Medicaid provider reimbursement

* H. B. 2766<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2766&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a new special revenue fund, designated the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2811<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2811&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the definition of above ground storage tanks

* H. B. 2833<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2833&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Specifying the contents and categories of information for inclusion in annual reports

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2839<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2839&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Updating the procedures for legislative review of departments and licensing boards

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2852<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2852&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the preparation of a comprehensive annual financial report

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2868<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2868&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2898<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2898&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to request and obtain criminal background checks of employees of the Legislature

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2916<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2916&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms

Public Bill Presentation: Committee on the Judiciary – 8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* Presentation on HB 3093<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3093&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing Broadband Enhancement and Expansion Policies

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 434M

Agriculture bills before Committee:

* HB2790<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2790&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Transferring the Division of Forestry from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Agriculture.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* HB3101<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3101&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to fishing within 200 feet of agency personnel stocking fish in public waters; criminal penalties — Originating Bill.

* HB3020<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person.

Committee on Banking & Insurance – 10 a.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2851<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2851&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Updating fee structure provisions for broker-dealers

* House Bill 2871<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2871&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Eliminating the mandated employer versus employee cost share of eighty percent employer, twenty percent employee for Public Employee Insurance Agency

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Senior Citizen Issues – 1 p.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2848<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2848&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Livable Home Tax Credit

* Presentation by Gaylene Miller, State Director, AARP WV

Committee on Energy – 2 p.m. – Room 418M

** Agenda to be posted. **

Committee on Health & Human Resources – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2002<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2002&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to parental notification of abortions performed on unemancipated minors (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 3009<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3009&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to access by the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to the Controlled Substances Monitoring Program database (2nd JUD)