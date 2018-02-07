Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 8
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018
30th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Fairness West Virginia, Lower Rotunda (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.); WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Upper Well Area; Professional Firefighters of WV Legislative Reception, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 32: Honoring heroic actions of Brooke County Deputy Sheriffs Devin C. Baker, Kristen L. Richmond and Shane S. Siranovic
- SR 33: Recognizing WV School of Osteopathic Medicine for excellence in medical education
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 1: US Army SGT Denver E. Short Memorial Road
- SCR 12: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
There are no bills on Third Reading on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- SB 78: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees
- Com. Sub. for SB 271: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188)
- Com. Sub. for SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261)
- Com. Sub. for SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities
- SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses
- SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377)
- SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378)
- Com. Sub. for SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board
- Com. Sub. for SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information
- Com. Sub. for SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act
- Eng. HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)
- Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
- Com. Sub. for SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent
- Com. Sub. for SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
- SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies
- Com. Sub. for SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes
- Com. Sub. for SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund
- SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes
- SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees
- SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals
- Com. Sub. for SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 410: Appointing industry advocate within DEP
- Originating Bill 1
- Originating Bill 2
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
- SB 401: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders
- SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
- SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program
- SB 61: Prohibiting smoking in motor vehicle when minor 16 years old or less is present
- SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service
- SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation
- SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
- SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
- SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives
- SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs
- SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences
- SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians
- SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule
- SCR 11: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
- Subcommittee report on SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* H. B. 4332<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4350<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4023<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4025<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4186<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4236<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4410<http://www.wvlegislature.
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2841<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4142<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4380<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4381<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4384<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4386<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development
9 a.m. – Room 434M
* House Bill 4187<http://www.wvlegislature.
* House Bill 4452<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* Senate Bill 297<http://www.wvlegislature.
* House Bill 4400<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Senior Citizen Issues
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* House Bill 2848<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Presentation by Lisa Campbell, Program & Advocacy Coordinator and Sharon Rotenberry, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association
Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4309<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:30 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4027<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4306<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4197<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4279<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4390<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4392<http://www.wvlegislature.