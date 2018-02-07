Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 8

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

30th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Fairness West Virginia, Lower Rotunda (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.); WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Upper Well Area; Professional Firefighters of WV Legislative Reception, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 32 : Honoring heroic actions of Brooke County Deputy Sheriffs Devin C. Baker, Kristen L. Richmond and Shane S. Siranovic

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 1 : US Army SGT Denver E. Short Memorial Road

THIRD READING (For Passage)

There are no bills on Third Reading on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

SB 78 : Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

: Appointing industry advocate within DEP Originating Bill 1

Originating Bill 2

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* H. B. 4332<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4332&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4350<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4350&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the regulation of upholstery

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4023<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4023&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

* H. B. 4025<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4025&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4186<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4186&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4236<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4236&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4276&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

* H. B. 4410<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4410&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2841<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2841&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting in order to be compensated for the meeting

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4142<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4142&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

* H. B. 4380<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4380&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

* H. B. 4381<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4381&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

* H. B. 4384<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4384&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

* H. B. 4386<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4386&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development

9 a.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 4187<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Business Liability Protection Act

* House Bill 4452<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4452&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating newly-established small business tax credits

Committee on Banking & Insurance

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* Senate Bill 297<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=297&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

* House Bill 4400<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4400&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

Committee on Senior Citizen Issues

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2848<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2848&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Livable Home Tax Credit

* Presentation by Lisa Campbell, Program & Advocacy Coordinator and Sharon Rotenberry, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association

Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4309<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4309&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:30 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4027<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4027&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

* HB 4306<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

* HB 4197<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4197&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

* HB 4279<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4279&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to adult protective services system

* HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4390<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4390&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to provisionally licensed social workers with the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Government Organization)

* HB 4392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Judiciary)