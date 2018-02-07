Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 8

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018
30th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Fairness West Virginia, Lower Rotunda (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.); WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Upper Well Area;  Professional Firefighters of WV Legislative Reception6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 32: Honoring heroic actions of Brooke County Deputy Sheriffs Devin C. Baker, Kristen L. Richmond and Shane S. Siranovic
  • SR 33: Recognizing WV School of Osteopathic Medicine for excellence in medical education

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 1: US Army SGT Denver E. Short Memorial Road
  • SCR 12: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

There are no bills on Third Reading on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • SB 78: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees
  • Com. Sub. for SB 271: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities
  • SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses
  • SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377)
  • SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board
  • Com. Sub. for SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information
  • Com. Sub. for SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act
  • Eng. HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent
  • Com. Sub. for SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
  • SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies
  • Com. Sub. for SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes
  • Com. Sub. for SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund
  • SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes
  • SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees
  • SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals
  • Com. Sub. for SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • SB 410: Appointing industry advocate within DEP
  • Originating Bill 1
  • Originating Bill 2

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
  • SB 401: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders
  • SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
  • SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program
  • SB 61: Prohibiting smoking in motor vehicle when minor 16 years old or less is present
  • SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service
  • SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation
  • SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
  • SB 445: Allowing DOH acquire real or personal property for utility accommodation
  • SB 477: Relating to five-year sunset on tax credits and incentives
  • SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs
  • SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences
  • SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians
  • SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule
  • SCR 11: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
  • Subcommittee report on SB 83: Relating to higher education student success

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         H. B. 4332<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4332&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to home peritoneal renal dialysis

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4350<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4350&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the regulation of upholstery

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4023<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4023&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

*         H. B. 4025<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4025&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4186<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4186&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4236<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4236&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4276&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

*         H. B. 4410<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4410&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2841<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2841&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting in order to be compensated for the meeting

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4142<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4142&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

*         H. B. 4380<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4380&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

*         H. B. 4381<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4381&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

*         H. B. 4384<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4384&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

*         H. B. 4386<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4386&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development
9 a.m. – Room 434M

*         House Bill 4187<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4187&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Business Liability Protection Act

*         House Bill 4452<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4452&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Creating newly-established small business tax credits

Committee on Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         Senate Bill 297<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=297&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

*         House Bill 4400<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4400&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

Committee on Senior Citizen Issues
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         House Bill 2848<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2848&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Livable Home Tax Credit

*         Presentation by Lisa Campbell, Program & Advocacy Coordinator and Sharon Rotenberry, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association

Committee on Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4309<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4309&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Restricting the sale and trade of dextromethorphan (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:30 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4027<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4027&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

*         HB 4306<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

*         HB 4197<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4197&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

*         HB 4279<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4279&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to adult protective services system

*         HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4390<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4390&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to provisionally licensed social workers with the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Government Organization)

*         HB 4392<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Judiciary)

