Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Saturday, April 1

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Saturday, April 1, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2329 : Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl (Amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend)

: Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl (Amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2679 : Relating to the possession of firearms in parks and park facilities (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the possession of firearms in parks and park facilities (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2878: Increasing amount of authorized Federal Grant Anticipation Notes for which Division of Highways may apply

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2180: Authorizing the issuance of special “In God We Trust” motor vehicle registration plates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. HB 2119 : Repealing West Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Act

: Repealing West Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Act Eng. HB 2188 : Extending the length of time for the special Community-Based Pilot Demonstration Project to Improve Outcomes for At-Risk Youth

: Extending the length of time for the special Community-Based Pilot Demonstration Project to Improve Outcomes for At-Risk Youth Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2303 : Increasing criminal penalties for littering (Com. amend. pending)

: Increasing criminal penalties for littering (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2364 : Prohibiting electioneering within or near early voting locations during early voting periods (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Prohibiting electioneering within or near early voting locations during early voting periods (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2404 : Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims (Com. amend. pending)

: Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 2427 : Requiring agencies listed in the online state phone directory to update certain employee information

: Requiring agencies listed in the online state phone directory to update certain employee information Eng. HB 2446 : Relating to the requirement that all executive branch agencies maintain a website that contains specific information (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to the requirement that all executive branch agencies maintain a website that contains specific information (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2475 : Authorizing the Tax Commissioner to collect tax, interest and penalties due and owing from payments to vendors and contractors from the Auditor and other state, county, district or municipal officers and agents

: Authorizing the Tax Commissioner to collect tax, interest and penalties due and owing from payments to vendors and contractors from the Auditor and other state, county, district or municipal officers and agents Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2479 : Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2509 : Relating to the practice of telemedicine (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the practice of telemedicine (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2518 : Creating a legislative rule to permit a pharmacist or pharmacy intern to administer certain immunizations

: Creating a legislative rule to permit a pharmacist or pharmacy intern to administer certain immunizations Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2519 : Medicaid program compact (Com. title amend. pending)

: Medicaid program compact (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2522 : Nurse licensure compact

: Nurse licensure compact Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2526 : Classifying additional drugs to Schedules I, II, IV and V of controlled substances (Com. amend. pending)

: Classifying additional drugs to Schedules I, II, IV and V of controlled substances (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 2548 : Relating to the use of outside speakers by persons licensed to manufacture, sell, possess for sale, transport or distribute nonintoxicating beer

: Relating to the use of outside speakers by persons licensed to manufacture, sell, possess for sale, transport or distribute nonintoxicating beer Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2555 : Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2586 : Relating to required minimum distribution of retirement benefits of plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Relating to required minimum distribution of retirement benefits of plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2619 : Risk Management and Own Risk and Solvency Assessment Act (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Risk Management and Own Risk and Solvency Assessment Act (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2653 : Extending the Multi State Real-Time Tracking System

: Extending the Multi State Real-Time Tracking System Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2676 : Transferring the Security office under the Division of Culture and History to the Division of Protective Services

: Transferring the Security office under the Division of Culture and History to the Division of Protective Services Eng. HB 2706 : Authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

: Authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2731 : Clarifying civil actions heard in circuit court (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying civil actions heard in circuit court (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2739 : Relating to supplemental Medicaid provider reimbursement (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to supplemental Medicaid provider reimbursement (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2767 : Authorizing the Secretary of State to transmit electronic versions of undeliverable mail to the circuit clerks (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing the Secretary of State to transmit electronic versions of undeliverable mail to the circuit clerks (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2796 : Relating to the West Virginia National Guard entering into contracts and subcontracts for specialized technical services

: Relating to the West Virginia National Guard entering into contracts and subcontracts for specialized technical services Eng. HB 2856 : Declaring public policy and legislative intent for improving the marketing, quality and frequency of passenger rail service of the Cardinal Passenger Train (Com. title amend. pending)

: Declaring public policy and legislative intent for improving the marketing, quality and frequency of passenger rail service of the Cardinal Passenger Train (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2939 : Relating to the sale of items in the State Police Academy post exchange to the public

: Relating to the sale of items in the State Police Academy post exchange to the public Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2948 : Establishing timelines for taking final action on certain permits

: Establishing timelines for taking final action on certain permits Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2949: Exempting specified Division of Natural Resources’ contracts for some replacement, repair or design for repairs to facilities from review and approval requirements

Committee Schedule:

* Note: Committee times are approximate. Meetings will start at the listed time or 30 minutes following the adjournment of floor session, whichever is sooner.

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 3037 : Removing the Division of Energy as an independent agency

: Removing the Division of Energy as an independent agency HB 2941 : Requiring the Commissioner of the Division of Highways to utilize the Attorney General for all legal assistance and services

: Requiring the Commissioner of the Division of Highways to utilize the Attorney General for all legal assistance and services HB 2869 : Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

: Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency HB 2792 : Requiring the Library Commission to survey the libraries of the state

: Requiring the Library Commission to survey the libraries of the state HB 3053 : Relating to motor vehicle lighting

: Relating to motor vehicle lighting HB 2109 : Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act HB 2402 : Relating to abandoned antique vehicles

: Relating to abandoned antique vehicles HB 2503 : Relating to the rulemaking authority for Board of Osteopathic Medicine

: Relating to the rulemaking authority for Board of Osteopathic Medicine HB 2628 : Relating generally to the powers and duties of the Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine

: Relating generally to the powers and duties of the Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine HB 2515 : West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2017

: West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2017 HB 2839 : Updating the procedures for legislative review of departments and licensing boards

: Updating the procedures for legislative review of departments and licensing boards HB 2897 : Raising the amount required for competitive bidding of construction contracts by the state and its subdivisions

: Raising the amount required for competitive bidding of construction contracts by the state and its subdivisions HB 2962 : Enlarging the authority of the Tax Commissioner to perform background investigations of employees and contractors

: Enlarging the authority of the Tax Commissioner to perform background investigations of employees and contractors HB 2967 : Relating generally to administration of estates and trusts

: Relating generally to administration of estates and trusts HB 2646: Terminating the Women’s Commission and discontinue its functions

10 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2815 : Relating to higher education governance

: Relating to higher education governance HB 2195 : Relating to requiring comprehensive drug awareness and prevention program in all public schools

: Relating to requiring comprehensive drug awareness and prevention program in all public schools HB 2494 : Providing that statewide school report cards are only to be made available to custodial parents and guardians of students upon request

: Providing that statewide school report cards are only to be made available to custodial parents and guardians of students upon request HB 2589 : Permitting students who are homeschooled or attend private schools to enroll and take classes at the county’s vocational school

: Permitting students who are homeschooled or attend private schools to enroll and take classes at the county’s vocational school HB 2702 : Relating to excused absences for personal illness from school

: Relating to excused absences for personal illness from school HB 2704 : Prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offenses against children with whom they hold positions of trust from holding certification or license valid in public schools

: Prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offenses against children with whom they hold positions of trust from holding certification or license valid in public schools HB 2720 : Allowing the School Building Authority to transfer funds allocated into the School Construction Fund

: Allowing the School Building Authority to transfer funds allocated into the School Construction Fund HB 2771 : Relating to temporary teaching certificates for Armed Forces spouses

: Relating to temporary teaching certificates for Armed Forces spouses HB 3080: Requiring instruction in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Saturday, April 1, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

House to convene at 9 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

ACTION ON SENATE MESSAGE

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2447 – Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 5 – Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 151 – Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 206 – Expanding definition of "kidnapping" to include taking or gaining custody of, confining or concealing person by force

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 214 – Adopting Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act

* S. B. 222 – Relating to disqualification for unemployment benefits

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 225 – Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court

* S. B. 256 – Relating to prohibiting aiding and abetting of sexual abuse by school personnel

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 261 – Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 437 – Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 445 – Amending definition of "abused child"

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 456 – Relating to standards for termination of parental rights in child abuse and neglect cases

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 634 – Relating generally to certain agreements between DHHR and state's medical schools

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 125 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 172 – Eliminating salary for Water Development Authority board members (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 173 – Relating generally to autocycles (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 204 – Requiring persons appointed to fill vacancy by Governor have same qualifications for vacated office and receive same compensation and expenses (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 224 – Repealing requirement for employer's bond for wages and benefits (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 230 – Relating to certain WV officials carrying concealed firearm nationwide (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 239 – Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 349 – Repealing outdated code related to Division of Corrections

* S. B. 400 – Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Relating to pharmacy audits (Banking and Insurance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 554 – Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 575 – Limiting nuisance actions against shooting ranges for noise (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 4 – Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 28 – Creating new system for certain contiguous counties to establish regional recreation authorities (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 169 – Repealing article providing assistance to Korea and Vietnam veterans exposed to certain chemical defoliants

* S. B. 170 – Repealing state hemophilia program

* S. B. 171 – Repealing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for Elderly

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 180 – Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services

* S. B. 186 – Adjusting date when children become eligible for certain school programs and school attendance requirements (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 198 – Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 221 – Relating to composition of PEIA Finance Board (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 280 – Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General

* S. B. 321 – Reporting requirements of employee information to CPRB (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 344 – Relating to application of payments on consumer credit sale and loans (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 350 – Allowing licensed professional counselors be issued temporary permit

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 358 – Relating generally to trustee sale of timeshare estates (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 364 – Incorporating changes to Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement

* S. B. 365 – Maintaining solvency of Unemployment Compensation Fund

* S. B. 392 – Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 398 – Creating Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 412 – Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 495 – Relating to regulation of events by State Athletic Commission

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 499 – Creating Debt Resolution Services Division in Auditor's office

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 505 – Providing five-year reclamation period following completion of well pads for horizontal wells

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 563 – Relating to Consumer Credit and Protection Act

* S. B. 564 – Relating to Statewide Independent Living Council (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 566 – Claims against state

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 581 – Relating generally to administration of trusts

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 588 – Relating to reproduction, distribution and sale of tax maps (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

* S. B. 621 – Providing certain rules inapplicable after county board of education notifies state board of possible closing or consolidations (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 671 – Relating to WV Anatomical Board

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Government Organization – 8 a.m. – Room 215E

* Com. Sub. for SB 441, Establishing Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program.

* Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 501, Relating to WV Economic Development Authority.

* Com. Sub. for SB 636, Authorizing State Fire Commission establish program to address problems facing VFDs.

* HCR Blank, regarding a study of state vehicle utilization policies.

Committee on Finance – 8:30 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 3103, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 303, Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to DHHR.

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 305, Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to Fire Commission.

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 300, Supplemental appropriation from unappropriated balance in Treasury to Division of Personnel.

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 299, Supplementing, amending, decreasing and increasing items of appropriations from State Road Fund to DOH.

* S. B. 493, Providing increase in compensation for conservation officers.

* H. B. 2801, Expiring funds to the unappropriated balance in the State Fund from the Department of Revenue, Office of the Secretary – Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund.

One Hour After Morning Session – Room 460M

(Agenda to be posted.)

Committee on Rules – 8:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on the Judiciary

30 Minutes After Floor Session – Room 410M

(Agenda to be posted.)

Committee on Health & Human Resources – Immediately Following Floor Session – Room 215E

* SB 339 – Creating Legislative Coalition on Chronic Pain Management

* SB 360 – Creating Legislative Coalition on Diabetes Management (2nd GO)

* SB 27- Relating to microprocessor permit