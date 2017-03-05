Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, March 6
W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 190: Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 209: Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 221: Relating to composition of PEIA Finance Board
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 224: Repealing requirement for employer’s bond for wages and benefits
- Com. Sub. for SB 236: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 2580)
- Eng. SB 263: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel
- Eng. SB 400: Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 429: Relating to monitoring inmate communications
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 436: Permitting investigators from Attorney General’s office carry firearms
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 445: Amending definition of “abused child” (original similar to HB 2758)
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 239: Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities (original similar to HB 2583)
- SB 392: Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System
- Com. Sub. for SB 442: Relating generally to crimes against persons
- Com. Sub. for SB 456: Relating to standards for termination of parental rights in child abuse and neglect cases (original similar to HB 2732)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2318: Relating generally to human trafficking (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- SB 198: Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas
- Com. Sub. for SB 280: Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General
- Com. Sub. for SB 338: Relating to medical professional liability (original similar to HB 2682, HB 2757)
- Com. Sub. for SB 358: Relating generally to trustee sale of timeshare estates (original similar to HB 2782)
9 a.m.: Select Committee on Tax Reform (451M)
- Presentation on SB 335 Fiscal Note by Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary at West Virginia Department of Revenue
- SB 335: Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax
10 a.m.: Confirmations (208W)
- Interview: Laura Lively, for member, Massage Therapy Licensure Board (for the term ending June 30, 2017)
- Interview: T. Bart Willis, for member, School Building Authority (for the term ending July 31, 2019)
- Interview: Jo Marie Chandler, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for term ending January 1, 2023)
- Interview: Belinda Biafore, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for the term ending January 1, 2023)
- Consideration of Senate Executive Message No. 3-T, Nominations
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 469: Prohibiting waste of game animals, birds or fish
- SB 471: Relating to state ownership of wildlife
- SB 473: Permitting collection and sale of naturally shed deer antlers
- SB 474: Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- SB 168: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to fund volunteer fire departments
- SB 434: Relating to WV Insurance Guaranty Association Act
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Transportation
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Parkways Authority
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, March 6, 2017
- SB 517: Permitting ABCC appointees or employees carry firearms after completing training (FN) (Ojeda, Azinger, Cline, Karnes, Prezioso, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary)
- SB 518: Creating Returning Veterans and Displaced Miners Job Act (Ojeda, Azinger, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Smith, Swope; Military then Gov Org)
- SB 519: Amending WV Nurse Overtime and Patient Safety Act (Ojeda, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary)
- SB 520: Relating to in-state resident tuition rates for certain reserve members (Weld; Military then Education)
- SB 521: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 522: Relating to audit procedures for pharmacy benefits managers (Gaunch, Ferns; Banking & Insurance)
- SB 523: Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees (Weld; Gov Org)
- SB 524: Relating to WV academic standards (Rucker, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Ferns, Gaunch, Hall, Karnes, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Mullins, Ojeda, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Education)
- SB 525: Establishing education savings accounts for WV students (FN) (Maynard; Education then Finance)
- SCR 27: US Air Force Senior Airman Luke Christopher Wamsley Memorial Bridge (Boso)
- SR 30: Designating month of March as American Red Cross Month (Romano)
- SR 31: Recognizing contributions of southern WV to entire state (Stollings, Ojeda)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2459 – Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process (Shott) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2509 – Relating to the practice of telemedicine (Shott) (Effective From Passage)
- B. 2590 – Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Nelson) (Effective From Passage)
- B. 2594 – Updating the meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Nelson) (Effective From Passage)
- B. 2653 – Extending the Multi State Real-Time Tracking System (Summers) (Regular)
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2367 – Establishing a criminal offense of organized retail crime (Shott) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2579 – Increasing the penalties for transporting controlled substances (Shott) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674 – Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person (Shott) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2678 – Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions (Shott) (January 1, 2018)
- B. 2691 – Allowing a person who is qualified by training to be a barber and a cosmetologist to elect to practice solely as a barber (Howell) (Regular)
- B. 2725 – Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products (Howell) (Regular)
FIRST READING
- B. 176 – Repealing article concerning detection of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes (Ellington) (Regular)
- B. 188 – Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (Ellington) (Regular)
Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 418M
- HB 2765 Establishing a new special revenue fund, designated the Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund
- HB 2731 Clarifying civil actions heard in circuit court
- HB 2726 Authorizing home incarceration officers to arrest participants for violating the terms and conditions of his or her supervision with or without a court order
- HB 2683 Relating to West Virginia Insurance Guaranty Association Act
- HB 2675 Relating to primary elections and nominating procedures
11:00 AM FLOOR SESSION
2:00 PM CONTINUATION OF BILLS FROM MORNING SESSION
Committee on Roads & Transportation – 1 p.m. – Room 215E
- House Bill 2694, Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
- House Bill 2576, Relating to autocycles
- House Bill 2063, Extending the expiration of driver’s licenses for active military members’ spouses
- House Bill 2164, Prohibiting the placement of the name or likeness of public officials on state road signs
- House Bill 2180, Authorizing the issuance of special “In God We Trust” motor vehicle registration plates
Committee on Finance – 2 p.m. – Room 464M
Committee on Education
- 9:30 a.m. – HIGER EDUCATION SUBCOMMITTEEH. B. 2097, Permitting community and technical colleges and universities to charge students half the cost of a credit for every credit taken over the fifteenth hour,
- 2:30 p.m.
- H. B. 2589, Permitting students who are homeschooled or attend private schools to enroll and take classes at the county’s vocational school
- H. B. 2706, Authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education,
Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m. – Room 215E