Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, March 6

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:

Monday, March 6, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 190 : Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing

: Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 209 : Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business

: Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 221 : Relating to composition of PEIA Finance Board

: Relating to composition of PEIA Finance Board Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 224 : Repealing requirement for employer’s bond for wages and benefits

: Repealing requirement for employer’s bond for wages and benefits Com. Sub. for SB 236 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 2580)

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (original similar to HB 2580) Eng. SB 263 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel Eng. SB 400 : Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council

: Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 429 : Relating to monitoring inmate communications

: Relating to monitoring inmate communications Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 436 : Permitting investigators from Attorney General’s office carry firearms

: Permitting investigators from Attorney General’s office carry firearms Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 445: Amending definition of “abused child” (original similar to HB 2758)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 239 : Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities (original similar to HB 2583)

: Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities (original similar to HB 2583) SB 392 : Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

: Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System Com. Sub. for SB 442 : Relating generally to crimes against persons

: Relating generally to crimes against persons Com. Sub. for SB 456 : Relating to standards for termination of parental rights in child abuse and neglect cases (original similar to HB 2732)

: Relating to standards for termination of parental rights in child abuse and neglect cases (original similar to HB 2732) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2318: Relating generally to human trafficking (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

SB 198 : Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas

: Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas Com. Sub. for SB 280 : Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General

: Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General Com. Sub. for SB 338 : Relating to medical professional liability (original similar to HB 2682, HB 2757)

: Relating to medical professional liability (original similar to HB 2682, HB 2757) Com. Sub. for SB 358: Relating generally to trustee sale of timeshare estates (original similar to HB 2782)

Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Select Committee on Tax Reform (451M)

Presentation on SB 335 Fiscal Note by Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary at West Virginia Department of Revenue

by Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary at West Virginia Department of Revenue SB 335: Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax

10 a.m.: Confirmations (208W)

Interview : Laura Lively, for member, Massage Therapy Licensure Board (for the term ending June 30, 2017)

: Laura Lively, for member, Massage Therapy Licensure Board (for the term ending June 30, 2017) Interview : T. Bart Willis, for member, School Building Authority (for the term ending July 31, 2019)

: T. Bart Willis, for member, School Building Authority (for the term ending July 31, 2019) Interview : Jo Marie Chandler, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for term ending January 1, 2023)

: Jo Marie Chandler, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for term ending January 1, 2023) Interview : Belinda Biafore, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for the term ending January 1, 2023)

: Belinda Biafore, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for the term ending January 1, 2023) Consideration of Senate Executive Message No. 3-T, Nominations

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 469 : Prohibiting waste of game animals, birds or fish

: Prohibiting waste of game animals, birds or fish SB 471 : Relating to state ownership of wildlife

: Relating to state ownership of wildlife SB 473 : Permitting collection and sale of naturally shed deer antlers

: Permitting collection and sale of naturally shed deer antlers SB 474: Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 168 : Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to fund volunteer fire departments

: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to fund volunteer fire departments SB 434: Relating to WV Insurance Guaranty Association Act

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Transportation

: West Virginia Department of Transportation Budget Hearing: West Virginia Parkways Authority

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, March 6, 2017

SB 517 : Permitting ABCC appointees or employees carry firearms after completing training (FN) (Ojeda, Azinger, Cline, Karnes, Prezioso, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary)

: Permitting ABCC appointees or employees carry firearms after completing training (FN) (Ojeda, Azinger, Cline, Karnes, Prezioso, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary) SB 518 : Creating Returning Veterans and Displaced Miners Job Act (Ojeda, Azinger, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Smith, Swope; Military then Gov Org)

: Creating Returning Veterans and Displaced Miners Job Act (Ojeda, Azinger, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Smith, Swope; Military then Gov Org) SB 519 : Amending WV Nurse Overtime and Patient Safety Act (Ojeda, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary)

: Amending WV Nurse Overtime and Patient Safety Act (Ojeda, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary) SB 520 : Relating to in-state resident tuition rates for certain reserve members (Weld; Military then Education)

: Relating to in-state resident tuition rates for certain reserve members (Weld; Military then Education) SB 521 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 522 : Relating to audit procedures for pharmacy benefits managers (Gaunch, Ferns; Banking & Insurance)

: Relating to audit procedures for pharmacy benefits managers (Gaunch, Ferns; Banking & Insurance) SB 523 : Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees (Weld; Gov Org)

: Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees (Weld; Gov Org) SB 524 : Relating to WV academic standards (Rucker, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Ferns, Gaunch, Hall, Karnes, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Mullins, Ojeda, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Education)

: Relating to WV academic standards (Rucker, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Ferns, Gaunch, Hall, Karnes, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Mullins, Ojeda, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Education) SB 525 : Establishing education savings accounts for WV students (FN) (Maynard; Education then Finance)

: Establishing education savings accounts for WV students (FN) (Maynard; Education then Finance) SCR 27 : US Air Force Senior Airman Luke Christopher Wamsley Memorial Bridge (Boso)

: US Air Force Senior Airman Luke Christopher Wamsley Memorial Bridge (Boso) SR 30 : Designating month of March as American Red Cross Month (Romano)

: Designating month of March as American Red Cross Month (Romano) SR 31: Recognizing contributions of southern WV to entire state (Stollings, Ojeda)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Monday, March 6, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2459 – Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process (Shott) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2509 – Relating to the practice of telemedicine (Shott) (Effective From Passage)

B. 2590 – Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Nelson) (Effective From Passage) B. 2594 – Updating the meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Nelson) (Effective From Passage) B. 2653 – Extending the Multi State Real-Time Tracking System (Summers) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2367 – Establishing a criminal offense of organized retail crime (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2579 – Increasing the penalties for transporting controlled substances (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674 – Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2678 – Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions (Shott) (January 1, 2018)

B. 2691 – Allowing a person who is qualified by training to be a barber and a cosmetologist to elect to practice solely as a barber (Howell) (Regular) B. 2725 – Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products (Howell) (Regular)

FIRST READING

B. 176 – Repealing article concerning detection of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes (Ellington) (Regular) B. 188 – Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (Ellington) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 418M

HB 2765 Establishing a new special revenue fund, designated the Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund

HB 2731 Clarifying civil actions heard in circuit court

HB 2726 Authorizing home incarceration officers to arrest participants for violating the terms and conditions of his or her supervision with or without a court order

HB 2683 Relating to West Virginia Insurance Guaranty Association Act

HB 2675 Relating to primary elections and nominating procedures

11:00 AM FLOOR SESSION

2:00 PM CONTINUATION OF BILLS FROM MORNING SESSION

Committee on Roads & Transportation – 1 p.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2694, Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

House Bill 2576, Relating to autocycles

House Bill 2063, Extending the expiration of driver’s licenses for active military members’ spouses

House Bill 2164, Prohibiting the placement of the name or likeness of public officials on state road signs

House Bill 2180, Authorizing the issuance of special “In God We Trust” motor vehicle registration plates

Committee on Finance – 2 p.m. – Room 464M

Committee on Education

9:30 a.m. – HIGER EDUCATION SUBCOMMITTEEH. B. 2097, Permitting community and technical colleges and universities to charge students half the cost of a credit for every credit taken over the fifteenth hour,

2:30 p.m.

H. B. 2589, Permitting students who are homeschooled or attend private schools to enroll and take classes at the county’s vocational school

H. B. 2706, Authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education,

Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m. – Room 215E