Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, March 6

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:                      

Monday, March 6, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

 

  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 190: Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 209: Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 221: Relating to composition of PEIA Finance Board
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 224: Repealing requirement for employer’s bond for wages and benefits
  • Com. Sub. for SB 236: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 2580)
  • Eng. SB 263: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel
  • Eng. SB 400: Regarding appointments to WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 429: Relating to monitoring inmate communications
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 436: Permitting investigators from Attorney General’s office carry firearms
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 445: Amending definition of “abused child” (original similar to HB 2758)

 

SECOND READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 239: Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities (original similar to HB 2583)
  • SB 392: Relating to Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System
  • Com. Sub. for SB 442: Relating generally to crimes against persons
  • Com. Sub. for SB 456: Relating to standards for termination of parental rights in child abuse and neglect cases (original similar to HB 2732)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2318: Relating generally to human trafficking (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

 

FIRST READING

 

  • SB 198: Expanding Health Sciences Program to allow certain medical practitioners in underserved areas
  • Com. Sub. for SB 280: Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General
  • Com. Sub. for SB 338: Relating to medical professional liability (original similar to HB 2682, HB 2757)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 358: Relating generally to trustee sale of timeshare estates (original similar to HB 2782)

 

 

Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Select Committee on Tax Reform (451M)

  • Presentation on SB 335 Fiscal Note by Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary at West Virginia Department of Revenue
  • SB 335: Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax

 

10 a.m.: Confirmations (208W)

  • Interview: Laura Lively, for member, Massage Therapy Licensure Board (for the term ending June 30, 2017)
  • Interview: T. Bart Willis, for member, School Building Authority (for the term ending July 31, 2019)
  • Interview: Jo Marie Chandler, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for term ending January 1, 2023)
  • Interview: Belinda Biafore, for member, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (for the term ending January 1, 2023)
  • Consideration of Senate Executive Message No. 3-T, Nominations

 

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

  • SB 469: Prohibiting waste of game animals, birds or fish
  • SB 471: Relating to state ownership of wildlife
  • SB 473: Permitting collection and sale of naturally shed deer antlers
  • SB 474: Exempting names of licensed hunters from public disclosure

 

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

  • SB 168: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to fund volunteer fire departments
  • SB 434: Relating to WV Insurance Guaranty Association Act

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • TBA

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Transportation
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Parkways Authority

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, March 6, 2017

 

  • SB 517: Permitting ABCC appointees or employees carry firearms after completing training (FN) (Ojeda, Azinger, Cline, Karnes, Prezioso, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary)
  • SB 518: Creating Returning Veterans and Displaced Miners Job Act (Ojeda, Azinger, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Smith, Swope; Military then Gov Org)
  • SB 519: Amending WV Nurse Overtime and Patient Safety Act (Ojeda, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Romano, Rucker, Stollings; Judiciary)
  • SB 520: Relating to in-state resident tuition rates for certain reserve members (Weld; Military then Education)
  • SB 521: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SB 522: Relating to audit procedures for pharmacy benefits managers (Gaunch, Ferns; Banking & Insurance)
  • SB 523: Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees (Weld; Gov Org)
  • SB 524: Relating to WV academic standards (Rucker, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Ferns, Gaunch, Hall, Karnes, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Mullins, Ojeda, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Education)
  • SB 525: Establishing education savings accounts for WV students (FN) (Maynard; Education then Finance)
  • SCR 27: US Air Force Senior Airman Luke Christopher Wamsley Memorial Bridge (Boso)
  • SR 30: Designating month of March as American Red Cross Month (Romano)
  • SR 31: Recognizing contributions of southern WV to entire state (Stollings, Ojeda)

 

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

 

 

 

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

Monday, March 6, 2017  

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2459 –     Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process (Shott) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2509 –     Relating to the practice of telemedicine (Shott) (Effective From Passage)

  1. B. 2590 –                             Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Nelson) (Effective From Passage)
  2. B. 2594 –                             Updating the meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Nelson) (Effective From Passage)
  3. B. 2653 –                             Extending the Multi State Real-Time Tracking System (Summers) (Regular)

 

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2367 –     Establishing a criminal offense of organized retail crime (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2579 –     Increasing the penalties for transporting controlled substances (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674 –     Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2678 –     Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions (Shott) (January 1, 2018)

  1. B. 2691 –                             Allowing a person who is qualified by training to be a barber and a cosmetologist to elect to practice solely as a barber (Howell) (Regular)
  2. B. 2725 –                             Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products (Howell) (Regular)

FIRST READING

  1. B. 176 –                               Repealing article concerning detection of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes (Ellington) (Regular)
  2. B. 188 –                               Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (Ellington) (Regular)

 

 

 

Committee Schedule:

 

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 418M

  • HB 2765 Establishing a new special revenue fund, designated the Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund
  • HB 2731 Clarifying civil actions heard in circuit court
  • HB 2726 Authorizing home incarceration officers to arrest participants for violating the terms and conditions of his or her supervision with or without a court order
  • HB 2683 Relating to West Virginia Insurance Guaranty Association Act
  • HB 2675 Relating to primary elections and nominating procedures

11:00 AM FLOOR SESSION

2:00 PM CONTINUATION OF BILLS FROM MORNING SESSION

 

Committee on Roads & Transportation – 1 p.m. – Room 215E

  •  House Bill 2694, Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas
  • House Bill 2576, Relating to autocycles
  • House Bill 2063, Extending the expiration of driver’s licenses for active military members’ spouses
  • House Bill 2164, Prohibiting the placement of the name or likeness of public officials on state road signs
  • House Bill 2180, Authorizing the issuance of special “In God We Trust” motor vehicle registration plates

 

Committee on Finance – 2 p.m. – Room 464M

 

Committee on Education 

  • 9:30 a.m. – HIGER EDUCATION SUBCOMMITTEEH. B. 2097, Permitting community and technical colleges and universities to charge students half the cost of a credit for every credit taken over the fifteenth hour,
  •  2:30 p.m.
  • H. B. 2589, Permitting students who are homeschooled or attend private schools to enroll and take classes at the county’s vocational school
  • H. B. 2706, Authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education,

 

Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m. – Room 215E

