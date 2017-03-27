Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, March 27
W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 53: Designating March 27, 2017, as WV Industrial Hemp Day
- SR 54: Designating March 27, 2017, as Women’s and Girls’ Day
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 69: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 74: Allowing fire departments to charge fees for service calls (original similar to HB 2638)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 167: Relating to DNA evidence
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 210: Renaming Local Powers Act the County Local Powers Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 316: Requiring individuals receiving unemployment compensation apply for and accept seasonal employment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 380: Creating 2-year pilot program to allow all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 388: Relating to dangerous weapons
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 412: Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements
- Com. Sub. for SB 437: Discontinuing WV Greyhound Breeding Development Fund (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 453: Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory (original similar to HB3065)
- Eng. SB 493: Providing increase in compensation for conservation officers
- Eng. SB 504: Defining “special aircraft property”
- Com. Sub. for SB 539: Relating to regulation and control of financing elections: (Amends. pending) (With right to amend)
- Eng. SB 566: Claims against state
- Com. Sub. for SB 576: Providing exception to waste for certain oil and gas development: (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 3094)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 586: Changing fees for custom slaughters from annual to triennial
- Eng. SB 614: Relating to expansion of broadband service
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 628: Relating to providing funding for Statewide Interoperable Radio Network
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 631: Prosecuting violations of municipal building code.
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 671: Relating to WV Anatomical Board
- Eng. SB 685: Creating a one-day special license for charitable events sell nonintoxicating beer
- Eng. SJR 10: Eliminating Office of Surveyor of Lands Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to ethics and transparency in government (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend)
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 60: Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance (original similar to HB2741)
- Com. Sub. for SB 217: Relating to disclaimers of warranties regarding used manufactured homes (original similar to HB 2464, HB 2578, SB 216)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 281: Increasing number of limited video lottery machines allowed at retail location
- Com. Sub. for SB 376: Relating generally to Sex Offender Registration Act (original similar to HB 2915)
- SB 401: Allowing county board of education base employment decisions on individual’s qualifications
- SB 416: Relating to Public-Private Transportation Facilities Act (original similar to HB 2721)
- SB 417: Removing financial limitations on number of design-build projects undertaken by DOH (original similar to HB 2722)
- SB 421: Increasing amount of authorized federal Grant Anticipation Notes for which DOH may apply (original similar to HB 2878)
- Com. Sub. for SB 484: Relating generally to taxation (original similar to HB 2816)
- SB 578: Relating generally to copies of health care records furnished to patients
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 601: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans
- SB 621: Providing certain rules inapplicable after county board of education notifies state board of possible closing or consolidations
- Com. Sub. for SB 630: Establishing Accessibility and Equity in Public Education Enhancement Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 634: Relating generally to certain agreements between DHHR and two largest state universities
- Com. Sub. for SB 647: Relating generally to additional county excise taxes on real property transfer (original similar to HB 2461, SB 433)
- SB 686: Exempting facilities governed by DHHR that provide direct patient care
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2506: Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria
- Eng. HB 2774: Defining special aircraft property
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2868: Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act: (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 38: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites
- Com. Sub. for SB 57: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees
- Com. Sub. for SB 238: Increasing tax credits allowed for rehabilitation of certified historic structures (original similar to HB 2416, SB 323)
- SB 294: Relating to Community Sustainability Investment Pilot Program
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 333: Requiring all DHHR-licensed facilities access WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Program Database
- Com. Sub. for SB 402: Relating to covenants not to compete between physicians and hospitals
- Com. Sub. for SB 406: Relating to generic drug products
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 501: Relating to WV Economic Development Authority (original similar to HB 3086)
- Com. Sub. for SB 515: Relating to parole requirements for hearings and release
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 521: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 534: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments
- Com. Sub. for SB 588: Relating to reproduction, distribution and sale of tax maps
- Com. Sub. for SB 606: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hours for employees
- Com. Sub. for SB 637: Relating to private club operations requirements
- SB 667: Limiting authority of Attorney General to disclose certain information provided by Tax Commissioner
- SB 687: Relating generally to coal mining, safety and environmental protection (original similar to HB 2506, HB 3029, SB 246, SB 582)
- SB 688: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act
- SB 689: Relating to payment of small claims by DOH (original similar to HB 2608, HB 2977)
- SB 690: Authorizing WV State Police impose and collect fees for agencies and entities using their facilities (original similar to HB 2149, HB 2316, HB 2507)
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 563: Relating to Consumer Credit and Protection Act
- SB 408: Relating to personnel management of public employees
- SB 549: Allowing individuals at least 21 or older operate or ride motorcycle without helmet
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Committee Substitute for SB 409: Relating generally to 2017 Tax Reform Act
- Committee Substitute for Committee Substitute for SJR 6: Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017
- SB 293: Providing increase in annual salary of employees in Division of Corrections
- Committee Substitute for SB 375: Relating to rate and measure of severance taxes on certain natural resources
2 p.m.: Health and Human Resources
- HB 2459: Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process
3 p.m. Judiciary
- SB 369: Permitting surface owners purchase mineral interests when interest becomes tax lien
- SB 673: Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V convention
- SB 562: Relating to civil actions for damages brought against county commissions and municipalities
- SB 450: Relating to class action safeguards
- SB 560: Creating medical malpractice peer review panel by Board of Medicine
- SJR 8: Fair and Simple Tax Reform or FASTR amendment
- HB 2731: Clarifying civil actions heard in circuit court
- HB 2679: Relating to the possession of firearms in parks and park facilities
- HB 2319: Relating to candidates or candidate committees for legislative office disclosing contributions
- HB 2373: Authorizing school bus drivers trained in administration of epinephrine auto-injectors to administer auto-injectors
- HB 2726: Authorizing home incarceration officers to arrest participants for violating the terms and conditions of his or her supervision with or without a court order
- HB 2083: Increasing the felony criminal penalties for exposing children to methamphetamine manufacturing
3 p.m. Finance (451M)
- Committee Substitute for SB 609: Creating additional flexibility for school systems in use of school aid funds
- SB 580: Limiting funds deducted from Unclaimed Property Fund during fiscal year
House to convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Creating and maintaining a centralized state vehicle inventory system
- H. B. 2548 – Relating to the use of outside speakers by persons licensed to manufacture, sell, possess for sale, transport or distribute nonintoxicating beer
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2763 – Relating to the approval by the Council for Community and Technical College Education of acquisitions
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2799 – Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2850 – Relating to product liability actions
- H. B. 2869 – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2936 – Requiring competitive bidding for all state purchases of commodities, printing and services
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2939 – Relating to the sale of items in the State Police Academy post exchange to the public
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2966 – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3028 – Relating to the Comprehensive Substance Use Reduction Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3096 – Relating to operation and regulation of certain water and sewer utilities owned or operated by political subdivisions of the state
- H. B. 3108 – Relating to authorizing redirection of certain amounts to the General Revenue FundSECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 419 – Creating special revenue fund sources for Division of Labor to meet statutory obligations
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2002 – Relating to parental notification of abortions performed on unemancipated minors
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2109 – Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act
- H. B. 2188 – Extending the length of time for the special Community-Based Pilot Demonstration Project to Improve Outcomes for At-Risk Youth
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2196 – Relating to the secondary schools athletic commission
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2376 – Relating to the organizational structure of state government
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2453 – Expanding the list of persons the Commissioner of Agriculture may license to grow or cultivate industrial hemp
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2520 – Prohibiting the use of a tanning device by a person under the age of eighteen
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2552 – Increasing the pet food registration fee and directing that the additional money be deposited into the West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2561 – Relating to public school support
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2589 – Permitting students who are homeschooled or attend private schools to enroll and take classes at the county’s vocational school
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2654 – Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2704 – Prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offenses against children with whom they hold positions of trust from holding certification or license valid in public schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2711 – Abolishing regional educational service agencies and providing for the transfer of property and records
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2720 – Allowing the School Building Authority to transfer funds allocated into the School Construction Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2771 – Relating to temporary teaching certificates for Armed Forces spouses
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2776 – Creating of special revenue funding sources for the Division of Labor
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2781 – Requiring a person desiring to vote to present documentation identifying the voter to one of the poll clerks
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2794 – Relating to the means of giving notice to a debt collector of a consumer’s representation by legal counsel
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2804 – Removing chiropractors from the list of medical professions required to obtain continuing education on mental health conditions common to veterans and family members
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2815 – Relating to higher education governance
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2816 – Eliminating new film tax credits
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2817 – Providing for the reduction of the unfunded liability in the teachers retirement system over a 30 year period
- H. B. 2878 – Increasing amount of authorized Federal Grant Anticipation Notes for which Division of Highways may apply
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2887 – Relating to retirement and separation incentives
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2897 – Raising the amount required for competitive bidding of construction contracts by the state and its subdivisions
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2930 – Allowing powerball, hot lotto, and mega millions winners to remain anonymous
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933 – Relating to the consumers sales and service taxes and use taxes
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2941 – Requiring the Commissioner of the Division of Highways to utilize the Attorney General for all legal assistance and services
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2961 – Relating generally to charitable bingo games and charitable raffles
- H. B. 2962 – Enlarging the authority of the Tax Commissioner to perform background investigations of employees and contractors
- H. B. 2963 – Eliminating tax lien waiver requirement for estates of nonresidents (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- H. B. 2967 – Relating generally to administration of estates and trusts
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3006 – Exempting certain contracts between the Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia University or Marshall University from state purchasing requirements
- H. B. 3022 – Relating to the reporting of fraud, misappropriation of moneys, and other violations of law to the commission on special investigations
- H. B. 3037 – Removing the Division of Energy as an independent agency
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3048 – Relating to collection of Tier II fees for chemical inventories
- H. B. 3088 – Relating generally to teacher-pupil ratios
- H. B. 3091 – Relating generally to employer withholding taxes
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3095 – Allowing retired teachers to be employed by a higher education institution
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3102 – Relating to selling Hopemont Hospital
- H. B. 3107 – Relating generally to horse and dog racing lottery
- H. B. 3109 – Relating to establishing a Board of Nursing and Health ServicesFIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2129 – Relating to the powers and authority of state and local law enforcement to enforce underage drinking laws at private clubs
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2195 – Relating to requiring comprehensive drug awareness and prevention program in all public schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Requiring that a state employee with a commercial driver’s license have a current medical evaluation certification
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2428 – Establishing additional substance abuse treatment facilities
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483 – Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2708 – Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2759 – Creating Statewide Interoperable Radio Network
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2851 – Updating fee structure provisions for broker-dealers
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3062 – The state Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 3080 – Requiring instruction in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution
Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410M
- Reconsideration of HJR 24 – Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the State of West Virginia relating to education, and providing for the election of members of the State Board of Education
- SB 684 Relating generally to WV State Police
- SB 239 Limiting use of wages by employers and labor organizations for political activities
- SB 230 Relating to certain WV officials carrying concealed firearm nationwide
- SB 256 Relating to prohibiting aiding and abetting of sexual abuse by school personnel
- SB 442 Relating generally to crimes against persons
- SB 497 Relating to liability for health care providers who provide services at school athletic events
- SB 554 Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding
- SB 222 Relating to disqualification for unemployment benefits
- SB 255 Relating generally to filling vacancies in elected office
- SB 531 Relating to renewal date for apiary certificates of registration***Break for 11 a.m. floor session.***30 minutes following floor session – Room 410M
- Continuation of bills from morning session.Committee on Government Organization – 9 a.m. – Room 215E
- SB 174, Exempting transportation of household goods from PSC jurisdiction. (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- SB 346, Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers. (JUD)
- Com. Sub for SB 183, Transferring Division of Forestry from Department of Commerce to Department of Agriculture. (FIN)
- SB 185, Allowing spending units designate fund into which proceeds from sale of surplus property must be deposited. (FIN)
- SB 235, Relating to motorcycle registration renewal. (FIN)
- Com. Sub for SB 337, Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register. (JUD)
- SB 190, Eliminating preferences for vendors bidding on state contracts for commodities or printing. (FIN)
- Com. Sub for SB 523, Converting to biweekly pay cycle for state employees. (JUD)
- Com. Sub for SB 535, Reorganizing Division of Tourism. (FIN)Committee on Rules – 10:15 a.m. – Behind ChamberCommittee on Roads and Transportation – 1 p.m. – Room 215E(Agenda to be posted.)