Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, March 27

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:

Monday, March 27, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 53: Designating March 27, 2017, as WV Industrial Hemp Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 69 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Eliminating Office of Surveyor of Lands Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to ethics and transparency in government (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 60 : Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance (original similar to HB2741)

: Defining special aircraft property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2868: Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act: (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 38 : Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites

Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 563 : Relating to Consumer Credit and Protection Act

: Relating to personnel management of public employees SB 549: Allowing individuals at least 21 or older operate or ride motorcycle without helmet

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Committee Substitute for SB 409 : Relating generally to 2017 Tax Reform Act

: Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017 SB 293 : Providing increase in annual salary of employees in Division of Corrections

2 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

HB 2459: Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process

3 p.m. Judiciary

SB 369 : Permitting surface owners purchase mineral interests when interest becomes tax lien

3 p.m. Finance (451M)

Committee Substitute for SB 609 : Creating additional flexibility for school systems in use of school aid funds

: Creating additional flexibility for school systems in use of school aid funds SB 580: Limiting funds deducted from Unclaimed Property Fund during fiscal year

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Monday, March 27, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

House to convene at 11 a.m.

Committee Schedule: