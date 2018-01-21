Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 22
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
13th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Women’s and Girls’ Day; W.Va. Association of Alcoholism, Drug Abuse Counselors, Inc. in the Upper House, Senate Rotundas and Well Area; WV Economic Development Council Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m. at Embassy Suites
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 12: Designating January 22, 2018, as Women’s and Girls’ Day
- SR 13: Recognizing Leadership Berkeley
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
- Com. Sub. for SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
- Com. Sub. for SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
- Com. Sub. for SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)
- SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day
- Com. Sub. for SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Com. Sub. for SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations
- Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033)
- Com. Sub. for SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 14: Permitting guided bear hunting
- SB 30: Relating generally to hunting with dogs
- SB 234: DNR rule relating to wildlife disease management
- SB 143: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap
- SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 7: Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages
- SB 326: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle
- Com Sub for SB 163: Authorizing the DEP to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 3)
o SB 155: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
o SB 156: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste
o SB 157: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste
o SB 158: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities
o SB 159: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants
o SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards
o SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
o SB 162: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment
o SB 163: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system
o SB 164: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Originating Bill: Increasing number of members on the West Virginia Racing Commission
- SB 130: Creating Tim Tebow Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 264: Eliminating refundable exemption for road construction contractors
- SB 311: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft
- SB 67: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax
- SB 139: Changing qualifier for low income for homestead tax credit
- SB 150: Relating to wind power projects
- SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 22, 2018
- SB 334: Supplemental appropriation from Excess Lottery Fund to DHHR Central Office (Stollngs; Finance)
- SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (Karnes; Judiciary)
- SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (FN) (Ferns, Weld; Military then Finance)
- SB 337: Permitting parents of newborns to decline administration of specific required medication at birth (Karnes; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (Blair; Finance)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 19, 2018
No Committees met on Friday, January 19, 2018.
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3089
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4013
* H. B. 4026
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2607
* H. B. 2822
* H. B. 2838
Committee on the Judiciary
9:15 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 2546
* H. B. 4169
* H. B. 4035
* H.B. 4174
* H. B. 4207
* Presentation by Mark White regarding redistricting
Committee on Roads and Transportation
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* House Bill 2612
* House Bill 2694
Committee on Finance
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget Hearing for Department of Health and Human Resources
* H. B. 4135
* H. B. 4146
* H. B. 4144
Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 434M
* H. B. 4183
Committee on Government Organization
3:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4072
* HB 4073
* HB 4075
* HB 4076
* HB 4057
* HB 4059
* HB 4058
* HB 4049
Committee on Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services
4:00 p.m. – Room 215E
***Agenda to be posted.