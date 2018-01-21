Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 22

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

13th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Women’s and Girls’ Day; W.Va. Association of Alcoholism, Drug Abuse Counselors, Inc. in the Upper House, Senate Rotundas and Well Area; WV Economic Development Council Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m. at Embassy Suites

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 12 : Designating January 22, 2018, as Women’s and Girls’ Day

: Designating January 22, 2018, as Women’s and Girls’ Day SR 13: Recognizing Leadership Berkeley

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors Com. Sub. for SB 98 : Creating incentives to consolidate local governments

: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments Com. Sub. for SB 110 : Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises Com. Sub. for SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 37 : Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day Com. Sub. for SB 39 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights Com. Sub. for SB 75 : Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations

: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations Com. Sub. for SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033)

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery (original similar to HB 4033) Com. Sub. for SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 14 : Permitting guided bear hunting

: Permitting guided bear hunting SB 30 : Relating generally to hunting with dogs

: Relating generally to hunting with dogs SB 234 : DNR rule relating to wildlife disease management

: DNR rule relating to wildlife disease management SB 143 : Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap

: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 7 : Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages

: Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages SB 326 : Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle

: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle Com Sub for SB 163: Authorizing the DEP to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 3)

o SB 155: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

o SB 156: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste

o SB 157: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste

o SB 158: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities

o SB 159: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

o SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards

o SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation

o SB 162: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment

o SB 163: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system

o SB 164: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Originating Bill : Increasing number of members on the West Virginia Racing Commission

: Increasing number of members on the West Virginia Racing Commission SB 130 : Creating Tim Tebow Act

: Creating Tim Tebow Act Com. Sub. for SB 264 : Eliminating refundable exemption for road construction contractors

: Eliminating refundable exemption for road construction contractors SB 311 : Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft

: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft SB 67 : Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax

: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax SB 139 : Changing qualifier for low income for homestead tax credit

: Changing qualifier for low income for homestead tax credit SB 150 : Relating to wind power projects

: Relating to wind power projects SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 22, 2018

SB 334 : Supplemental appropriation from Excess Lottery Fund to DHHR Central Office (Stollngs; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from Excess Lottery Fund to DHHR Central Office (Stollngs; Finance) SB 335 : Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (Karnes; Judiciary)

: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities (Karnes; Judiciary) SB 336 : Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (FN) (Ferns, Weld; Military then Finance)

: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance (FN) (Ferns, Weld; Military then Finance) SB 337 : Permitting parents of newborns to decline administration of specific required medication at birth (Karnes; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Permitting parents of newborns to decline administration of specific required medication at birth (Karnes; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (Blair; Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 19, 2018

No Committees met on Friday, January 19, 2018.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3089<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3089&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4002&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4013<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4013&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

* H. B. 4026<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4026&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting cashiers from licensure under the Larry W. Border Pharmacy Practice Act

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2607<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2607&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations

* H. B. 2822<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2822&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter

* H. B. 2838<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2838&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:15 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 2546<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

* H. B. 4169<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4169&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices

* H. B. 4035<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4035&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care

* H.B. 4174<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4174&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Designating the placement of nonpartisan judicial offices on the primary election ballot

* H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

* Presentation by Mark White regarding redistricting

Committee on Roads and Transportation

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2612<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2612&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

* House Bill 2694<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

Committee on Finance

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget Hearing for Department of Health and Human Resources

* H. B. 4135<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4135&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

* H. B. 4146<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4146&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

* H. B. 4144<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4144&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the elimination of film tax credits

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* H. B. 4183<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4183&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools

Committee on Government Organization

3:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4072<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4072&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Licensed Dietitians, rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4073<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4073&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Accountancy, rule relating to board rules and rules of professional conduct. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4075<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4075&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Athletic Commission, rule relating to regulation of mixed martial arts. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4076<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4076&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Athletic Commission, rule relating to administrative rules of the West Virginia State Athletic Commission. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4057<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4057&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Real Estate Commission, rule relating to requirements for real estate courses, course providers and instructors. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4059<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4059&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Real Estate Commission, rule relating to licensing real estate brokers. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4058<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4058&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Real Estate Commission, rule relating to schedule of fees. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4049<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4049&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to fees. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services

4:00 p.m. – Room 215E

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***