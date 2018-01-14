Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, Jan. 15

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 6 : Designating March 21, 2018 , as Down Syndrome Awareness Day (Gaunch)

: Designating , as Down Syndrome Awareness Day (Gaunch) SR 7: Congratulating Wheeling Central Catholic high school on winning 2017 Class A football championship (Ferns, Weld)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 229 : DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides

: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides SB 230 : DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals

: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals SB 231 : DNR rule relating to general hunting

: DNR rule relating to general hunting SB 232 : DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting

: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Originating Bill 1 : Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited

: Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited Originating Bill 2 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer Originating Bill 3 : Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders

: Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders Originating Bill 4 : Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes

: Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes Originating Bill 5 : Creating a one-day special license for charitable events to sell non intoxicating beer

: Creating a one-day special license for charitable events to sell non intoxicating beer Originating Bill 6 : Relating to Sunday sales of liquor by retail licensees

: Relating to sales of liquor by retail licensees Originating Bill 7 : Removing restrictions on where traditional lottery games may be played

: Removing restrictions on where traditional lottery games may be played Originating Bill 8 : Removing restrictions on maximum wager per limited video lottery game and bill denominations accepted by video lottery terminals

: Removing restrictions on maximum wager per limited video lottery game and bill denominations accepted by video lottery terminals Originating Bill 9 : Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites

: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites Originating Bill 10 : Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax

: Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax Originating Bill 11 : Repealing section related to wind power projects

: Repealing section related to wind power projects Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Auditor’s Office – Honorable J.B. McCuskey, State Auditor

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 15, 2018

SB 270 : Authorizing DNR implement silvicultural management for state park lands (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Natural Resources then Finance)

: Authorizing DNR implement silvicultural management for state park lands (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Natural Resources then Finance) SB 271 : Creating centralized Share Services Section of Department of Administration (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance)

: Creating centralized Share Services Section of Department of Administration (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance) SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Relating generally to drug control (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 273 : Reducing use of opiates [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Reducing use of opiates [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 274 : Relating generally to horse and dog racing lottery (FN) (Karnes; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating generally to horse and dog racing lottery (FN) (Karnes; Judiciary then Finance) SB 275 : Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors (Clements, Azinger, Beach, Jeffries, Maroney, Prezioso, Romano, Unger; Judiciary)

: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors (Clements, Azinger, Beach, Jeffries, Maroney, Prezioso, Romano, Unger; Judiciary) SB 276 : Limiting DEP employees from entering private lands for environmental purposes only (Karnes, Azinger, Rucker; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Limiting DEP employees from entering private lands for environmental purposes only (Karnes, Azinger, Rucker; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 277 : Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments (FN) (Karnes, Drennan, Rucker; Pensions then Finance)

: Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments (FN) (Karnes, Drennan, Rucker; Pensions then Finance) SB 278 : Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 279 : Requiring correctional officers be paid overtime (Ojeda; Judiciary)

: Requiring correctional officers be paid overtime (Ojeda; Judiciary) SB 280 : Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights Gaunch, Boso, Maynard; Government Organization)

: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights Gaunch, Boso, Maynard; Government Organization) SB 281 : Relating to state’s spending units (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization)

: Relating to state’s spending units (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization) SB 282 : Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (IB) (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization)

: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (IB) (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization) SB 283 : Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance) SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Education then Finance)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Education then Finance) SB 285 : Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (FN) (Karnes; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (FN) (Karnes; Natural Resources then Finance) SB 286 : Granting State Conservation Committee authority to contract for flood response and related stream restoration work (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization)

: Granting State Conservation Committee authority to contract for flood response and related stream restoration work (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization) SJR 7 : Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance)

: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 8: County Economic Development Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

FIRST READING

* H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

* H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

* H. B. 4002<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4002&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

* H. B. 4013<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4013&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

* H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

Committee on Roads & Transportation

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2831<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

* House Bill 4031<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4031&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring the Division of Motor Vehicles to make available an electronic proof of motor vehicle registration

Committee on Finance

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for Higher Education Policy Commission

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Budget hearing for Community and Technical College System

Committee on Education

2:30 p.m. – Room 434M

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***

***Agendas and Meeting Times Subject to Change***