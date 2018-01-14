Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, Jan. 15

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:  Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 6: Designating March 21, 2018, as Down Syndrome Awareness Day (Gaunch)
  • SR 7: Congratulating Wheeling Central Catholic high school on winning 2017 Class A football championship (Ferns, Weld)

Senate Bills Introduced                   

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

  • SB 229: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides
  • SB 230: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals
  • SB 231: DNR rule relating to general hunting
  • SB 232: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting
  • SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Originating Bill 1: Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited
  • Originating Bill 2: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer
  • Originating Bill 3: Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders
  • Originating Bill 4: Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes
  • Originating Bill 5: Creating a one-day special license for charitable events to sell non intoxicating beer
  • Originating Bill 6: Relating to Sunday sales of liquor by retail licensees
  • Originating Bill 7: Removing restrictions on where traditional lottery games may be played
  • Originating Bill 8: Removing restrictions on maximum wager per limited video lottery game and bill denominations accepted by video lottery terminals
  • Originating Bill 9: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites
  • Originating Bill 10: Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax
  • Originating Bill 11: Repealing section related to wind power projects
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Auditor’s Office – Honorable J.B. McCuskey, State Auditor

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 15, 2018

  • SB 270: Authorizing DNR implement silvicultural management for state park lands (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Natural Resources then Finance)
  • SB 271: Creating centralized Share Services Section of Department of Administration (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Finance)
  • SB 273: Reducing use of opiates [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 274: Relating generally to horse and dog racing lottery (FN) (Karnes; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors (Clements, Azinger, Beach, Jeffries, Maroney, Prezioso, Romano, Unger; Judiciary)
  • SB 276: Limiting DEP employees from entering private lands for environmental purposes only (Karnes, Azinger, Rucker; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 277: Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments (FN) (Karnes, Drennan, Rucker; Pensions then Finance)
  • SB 278: Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (Maynard; Government Organization)
  • SB 279: Requiring correctional officers be paid overtime (Ojeda; Judiciary)
  • SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights Gaunch, Boso, Maynard; Government Organization)
  • SB 281: Relating to state’s spending units (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization)
  • SB 282: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (IB) (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization)
  • SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Education then Finance)
  • SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (FN) (Karnes; Natural Resources then Finance)
  • SB 286: Granting State Conservation Committee authority to contract for flood response and related stream restoration work (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization)
  • SJR 7: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SJR 8: County Economic Development Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

 

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:
FIRST READING

*   H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

 

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

*         H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

*         H. B. 4002<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4002&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

*         H. B. 4013<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4013&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

*         H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

Committee on Roads & Transportation
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         House Bill 2831<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

*         House Bill 4031<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4031&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring the Division of Motor Vehicles to make available an electronic proof of motor vehicle registration

Committee on Finance
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for Higher Education Policy Commission

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*         Budget hearing for Community and Technical College System

Committee on Education
2:30 p.m. – Room 434M
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/main.cfm>***

***Agendas and Meeting Times Subject to Change***

 

 

 

