Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, Jan. 15
W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 6: Designating March 21, 2018, as Down Syndrome Awareness Day (Gaunch)
- SR 7: Congratulating Wheeling Central Catholic high school on winning 2017 Class A football championship (Ferns, Weld)
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 229: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides
- SB 230: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals
- SB 231: DNR rule relating to general hunting
- SB 232: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting
- SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Originating Bill 1: Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited
- Originating Bill 2: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer
- Originating Bill 3: Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders
- Originating Bill 4: Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes
- Originating Bill 5: Creating a one-day special license for charitable events to sell non intoxicating beer
- Originating Bill 6: Relating to Sunday sales of liquor by retail licensees
- Originating Bill 7: Removing restrictions on where traditional lottery games may be played
- Originating Bill 8: Removing restrictions on maximum wager per limited video lottery game and bill denominations accepted by video lottery terminals
- Originating Bill 9: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites
- Originating Bill 10: Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax
- Originating Bill 11: Repealing section related to wind power projects
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Auditor’s Office – Honorable J.B. McCuskey, State Auditor
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 15, 2018
- SB 270: Authorizing DNR implement silvicultural management for state park lands (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Natural Resources then Finance)
- SB 271: Creating centralized Share Services Section of Department of Administration (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 273: Reducing use of opiates [By Request of the Executive] (Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 274: Relating generally to horse and dog racing lottery (FN) (Karnes; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 275: Relating to tax on purchases of intoxicating liquors (Clements, Azinger, Beach, Jeffries, Maroney, Prezioso, Romano, Unger; Judiciary)
- SB 276: Limiting DEP employees from entering private lands for environmental purposes only (Karnes, Azinger, Rucker; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 277: Allowing public employees to cash out their retirement plans in lieu of pension payments (FN) (Karnes, Drennan, Rucker; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 278: Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (Maynard; Government Organization)
- SB 279: Requiring correctional officers be paid overtime (Ojeda; Judiciary)
- SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights Gaunch, Boso, Maynard; Government Organization)
- SB 281: Relating to state’s spending units (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization)
- SB 282: Exempting State Conservation Committee from Purchasing Division requirements for contracts related to flood recovery (IB) (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization)
- SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Education then Finance)
- SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (FN) (Karnes; Natural Resources then Finance)
- SB 286: Granting State Conservation Committee authority to contract for flood response and related stream restoration work (Gaunch, Baldwin, Blair, Jeffries, Swope; Government Organization)
- SJR 7: Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance)
- SJR 8: County Economic Development Amendment (Boso; Judiciary then Finance)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
FIRST READING
* H. B. 2869
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 4020
* H. B. 4005
* H. B. 4002
* H. B. 4013
* H. B. 4009
Committee on Roads & Transportation
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* House Bill 2831
* House Bill 4031
Committee on Finance
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing for Higher Education Policy Commission
3:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Budget hearing for Community and Technical College System
Committee on Education
2:30 p.m. – Room 434M
***Agenda to be posted.
