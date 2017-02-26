Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, Feb. 27

This Around The Rotunda schedule is provided with support of

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

UNFINISHED BUSINESS SCR 22 : Walter E. Swiger Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 80 : Equalizing criminal penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day Eng. SB 164 : Relating to traffic regulations and special load limits Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 204 : Requiring persons appointed to fill vacancy by Governor have same qualifications for vacated office and receive same compensation and expenses (original similar to SB 205) Eng. SB 231 : Relating to State Board of Education and Medicaid-eligible children (original similar to HB 2420) Eng. SB 330 : Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act Eng. SB 349 : Repealing outdated code related to Division of Corrections

SECOND READING Com. Sub. for SB 9 : Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218) Com. Sub. for SB 125 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2261) Com. Sub. for SB 214 : Adopting Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act Com. Sub. for SB 236 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring (original similar to HB2580) SB 321 : Reporting requirements of employee information to CPRB (original similar to HB 2604) SB 426 : Repealing DNR legislative rule on litter control grant program

FIRST READING Com. Sub. for SB 4 : Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting (original similar to HB 2692) Com. Sub. for SB 5 : Disqualifying CDL for DUI conviction in certain cases Com. Sub. for SB 180 : Relating to PSC jurisdiction over certain telephone company and internet services Com. Sub. for SB 225 : Allowing magistrates to conduct proceeding for temporary emergency protective order dealing with temporary custody by family court Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 257 : Relating to Civil Air Patrol leave and protection of employees performing missions (original similar to SB 280) Com. Sub. for SB 261 : Relating to increasing salary or wages of judgment debtor Com. Sub. for SB 337 : Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 345 : Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays SB 346 : Relating generally to jurisdiction of PSC over motor carriers Com. Sub. for SB 347 : Relating to modernization of Physician Assistant Practice Act



Committee Schedule

10 a.m.: Select Committee on Tax Reform (451M) SB 335 : Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W) SB 410 : Relating to marking traps with DNR identification tag SB 28 : Creating new system for certain contiguous counties to establish regional recreation authorities

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M) SB 344: Relating to application of payments on consumer credit sales and loans

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W) SB 212 : Removing DMV from administering license suspension and revocation in cases of individuals charged with DUI HB 2318 : Relating generally to human trafficking SB 439 : Relating to venue for civil and criminal actions at Salem Correctional Center

3 p.m.: Finance (451M) Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Revenue (Tax, ABCA, Banking, Insurance, Municipal Bond, Racing, Athletic Commission, Budget, Tax Appeals) Budget Hearing: West Virginia Lottery Commission



HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2001 – Relating to ethics and transparency in government (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2359 – Relating to offenses and penalties for practicing osteopathic medicine without a license(Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2479 – Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act (Shott) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2083 – Increasing the felony criminal penalties for exposing children to methamphetamine manufacturing (Shott) (Regular)

B. 2123 – Making the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible to participate in any and all funding administered or distributed by the West Virginia School Building Authority (E. Nelson) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Providing that when a party’s health condition is at issue in a civil action, medical records and releases for medical information may be requested and required without court order (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Relating to public higher education personnel (Espinosa) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2585 – Creating felony crime of conducting financial transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity (Shott) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2420 – Providing that the State Board of Education may delegate its Medicaid provider status and subsequent reimbursement to regional educational service agencies or county boards (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2506 – Relating to the permit limit calculations and allowing overlapping mixing zones for calculating permit limits for drinking water criteria (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

PUBLIC HEARING – HB. 2506, Relating to the implementation of water quality standards for the protection of drinking water.

9:45 AM Meeting call to order

HB2509 Relating to the practice of telemedicine

HB2459 Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process

HB2364 Prohibiting electioneering within or near early voting locations during early voting periods

HB2619 Risk Management and Own Risk and Solvency Assessment Act

HB2684 Imposing penalties for repeat violations of the prohibition against driving under the influence on a suspended license

11:00 AM FLOOR SESSION

2:00 PM CONTINUATION OF BILLS FROM MORNING SESSION

Committee on Roads & Transportation – 1 & 6 p.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2415, Relating to construction of industrial access roads with state funds

House Bill 2346, Relating to motor vehicle license plates

House Bill 2363, Requiring that a state employee with a commercial driver’s license have a current medical evaluation certification

House Bill 2402, Relating to abandoned antique vehicles

Committee on Finance – 2 p.m. – Room 464M – Agenda N/A

Committee on Government Organization – 2 p.m. – Room 215E – Agenda N/A

Committee on Education – 2:30 p.m. – Room 434M