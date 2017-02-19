Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Monday, Feb. 20

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS SCR 17 : John Hancock Hall Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 116 : Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification standards (original similar to HB 2252) Eng. SB 172 : Eliminating salary for Water Development Authority board members Eng. SB 215 : Allowing county commissions authority to amend proposed rates, fees and charges proposed by public service districts Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 247 : Authorizing prosecuting attorney designate and deliver grand jury records for investigative purposes Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 248 : Clarifying composition and chairmanship of Commission on Special Investigations

SECOND READING Com. Sub. for SB 134 : Authorizing Bureau of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231) Com. Sub. for SB 202 : Relating to pawnbrokers generally (original similar to HB 2452) Com. Sub. for SB 249 : Relating to information required in abstract of judgment

FIRST READING SB 188 : Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (original similar to HB 2460) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 222 : Relating to disqualification for unemployment benefits (original similar to HB 2435) Com. Sub. for SB 242 : Relating to school calendars (original similar to HB 2412) SB 330 : Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act



Committee Schedule

10:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee (208W) SB 210 : Providing for fair distribution of costs for county development by authorizing assessment and collection of fees

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (451M) SB 325 : Relating to crossbow hunting SB 345 : Allowing hunting and trapping on Sundays

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M) Organizational meeting

3 p.m.: Finance (451M) Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Agriculture Budget Hearing : West Virginia State Conservation Agency Budget Hearing : West Virginia Secretary of State



HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2303 – Increasing criminal penalties for littering (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2319 – Relating to candidates or candidate committees for legislative office disclosing contributions (Shott) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2167 – Creating a Silver Alert program for senior citizens (Rowan) (Regular)

B. 2300 – Regulating step therapy protocols (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2301 – Relating to direct primary care (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2318 – Relating generally to human trafficking (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2347 – Allowing schools licensed to provide barber, cosmetology and related training to hold theory classes and clinical classes at different locations (Howell) (Regular)

B. 2348 – Eliminating any requirement that class hours of students be consecutive (Howell) (Regular) B. 2431 – Allowing influenza immunizations to be offered to patients and residents of specified facilities (Ellington) (Regular) (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 418M

*HB 2447 Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission

*HB 2479 Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act

*HB 2465 Modifying the requirements that allow a child witness to testify by closed circuit television

11:00AM FLOOR SESSION

1:00PM Continuation of bills from morning session

***THE FOLLOWING WILL RUN IF REPORTED OUT OF Committee on Senior Citizen Issues

HB 2404 Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims

Committee on Government Organization – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

Subcommittee report from the Subcommittee on Anti-Competitive Rules and Regulations.

Consideration of HB 2286, Secretary of State Voter Registration at the Division of Motor Vehicles. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2287, Secretary of State Voter Registration List Maintenance by the Secretary of State. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2278, Public Service Commission, W.Va. Telephone Conduit Occupancy. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2285, Sanitarians, W.Va. State Board of Practice of Public Health Sanitation (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2288, Social Work, W.Va. Board of Continuing Education for Social Workers and Providers. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2289, Speech Language Pathology and Audiology, WV Board of Examiners for Licensure of Speech-Pathology and Audiology. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2250, Ethics Commission, W.Va. State Private Gain. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2235, Architects, W.Va. Board of, Registration of Architects. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2236, Athletic Commission, W.Va. State Administrative Rules of the WV State Athletic Commission. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2237, Athletic Commission, W.Va. State Regulation of Mixed Martial Arts. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2247, Counseling, W.Va. Board of Examiners in Marriage and Family Therapist License Renewal and Continuing Professional Education Requirements. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2244, Counseling, W.Va. Board of Examiners in Licensed Professional Counselor Fees. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2245, Counseling, W.Va. Board of Examiners in Licensed Professional Counselor License Renewal and Continuing Professional Education Requirements. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2246, Counseling, W.Va. Board of Examiners in Marriage and Family Therapists Fees. (JUD)

Consideration of HB 2232, Physical Therapy, W.Va. Board of, Fees for Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant. (JUD)

Committee on Finance – 2 & 3 p.m. – Room 464M

H. B. 2263, Lottery Commission, W.Va. State Limited Video Lottery

H. B. 2279, Racing Commission, W.Va. Thoroughbred Racing

H. B. 2280, Racing Commission, W.Va. Pari-Mutuel Wagering

H. B. 2297, Auditor, W.Va. State, Standards for Requisitions for Payment Issued by State Officers on the Auditor

Committee on Education – 2:30 p.m. – Room 434M

H. B. 2420, Providing that the State Board of Education may delegate its Medicaid provider status and subsequent reimbursement to regional educational service agencies or county boards.Presentation by the Community & Technical College System

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources – 8:30 a.m. – Room 215E