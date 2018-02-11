Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 12

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

34th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Tourism Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; WV Hospitality and Travel Association Legislative Reception, 5 – 7 p.m., Cultural Center; WVACO Legislative Reception, 7-11 p.m. – Embassy Suites.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 36 : Memorializing life of Jan Vineyard

: Memorializing life of Jan Vineyard SR 37: Celebrating bicentennial of City of Weston

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 11 : Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance

: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance SCR 15 : US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge

: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge SCR 16 : Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge

: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge SCR 17: John Hancock Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)

: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) Com. Sub. for SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) Com. Sub. for SB 368 : Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent Com. Sub. for SB 392 : Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council SB 427 : Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies

: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies Com. Sub. for SB 433 : Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes

: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes Com. Sub. for SB 440 : Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund

: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund SB 441 : Relating to health care provider taxes

: Relating to health care provider taxes SB 464 : Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 57 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

: Relating to third-party litigation financing SB 365 : Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act

: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act Com. Sub. for SB 375 : Relating to farmers markets

: Relating to farmers markets Com. Sub. for SB 446 : Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act

: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 36 : Relating generally to DNA testing

: Relating generally to DNA testing Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)

: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) Com. Sub. for SB 321 : Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)

: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) Com. Sub. for SB 397 : Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person

: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person SB 407 : Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 408 : Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending) SB 411 : Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians

: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians Com. Sub. for SB 469 : Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program

: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program Com. Sub. for SB 473 : Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 423 : Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands

: Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands SB 424 : Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license

: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license SB 452 : Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure

: Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 495 : Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements

: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 339 : Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA

: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises

: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises Com. Sub. for SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, February 12, 2018

SB 518 : Extending WV Invests Grant programs to public and private institutions (Takubo, Jeffries, Maroney, Maynard, Romano, Stollings; Education then Finance)

: Extending WV Invests Grant programs to public and private institutions (Takubo, Jeffries, Maroney, Maynard, Romano, Stollings; Education then Finance) SB 519 : Increasing salaries of justices of WV Supreme Court of Appeals (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance)

: Increasing salaries of justices of WV Supreme Court of Appeals (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance) SB 520 : Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)

: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization) SB 521 : Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (Trump, Gaunch, Maynard, Stollings; Judiciary)

: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (Trump, Gaunch, Maynard, Stollings; Judiciary) SB 522 : Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act (Maynard; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act (Maynard; Government Organization then Judiciary) SCR 18 : Balentine Brothers Bridge (Stollings)

: Balentine Brothers Bridge (Stollings) SCR 19: John B. Short Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Friday, February 9, 2018

9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 479 : Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor Passed; to Finance

HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response Passed; to be reported to the floor

HB 2831 : Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board Passed; to be reported to the floor

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2841<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2841&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting to be compensated for the meeting

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4142<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4142&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

* H. B. 4380<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4380&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

* H. B. 4381<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4381&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

* H. B. 4384<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4384&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

* H. B. 4386<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4386&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* S. B. 62<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=62&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 267<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=267&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing salaries of certain state employees (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4407<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4407&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility for alternative program teacher certificate

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2995<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4024<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4024&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4027<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4027&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4180<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4180&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to wildlife resources

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4197<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4197&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4279<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4279&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to adult protective services system

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4306<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

** Per House Rule 70<http://www.legis.state.wv. us/House/rules.cfm> , beginning with the 31st day of the session the active daily calendar for House floor sessions is now the “Special Calendar<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bulletin_ Board/house_calendar_special. cfm?ses_year=2018&sesstype=RS& headtype=sc&houseorig=h>.” The “House Calendar<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bulletin_ Board/house_calendar_daily. cfm?ses_year=2018&sesstype=RS& headtype=dc&houseorig=h>” will contain bills and resolutions that have been reported to the floor but moved off the Special Calendar by the Rules Committee. All bills coming out of committee will automatically be placed on the Special Calendar; they can only be moved off that calendar by the Rules Committee.

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

PUBLIC HEARING

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance.

9:15 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance,

* H. B. 4402<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4402&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children,

* H. B. 2464<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2464&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods,

* H. B. 4414<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4414&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring billing for the renewal of permit to operate a source of air pollutants 30 days before the permit is set to expire,

* H. B. 4400<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4400&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company,

* H. B. 4462<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4462&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property,

* H.B. 4473<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4473&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office

Committee on Finance

PUBLIC HEARING

10:00 a.m. – House Chamber

* H. B. 4140<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4140&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Transferring of certain powers and programs of the West Virginia Affordable Housing Trust Fund to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.

1:30 p.m. – Room 460M

* S. B. 384<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=384&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR

* S. B. 382<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=382&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund

* S. B. 379<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=379&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

* H. B. 4376<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4376&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

* H. B. 4385<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4385&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

* S. B. 385<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=385&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS

* H. B. 4389<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4389&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund

* S. B. 388<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=388&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 386<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=386&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission

* H. B. 4140<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4140&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Transferring of certain powers and programs of the West Virginia Affordable Housing Trust Fund to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* HB Originating on Funding teacher and leader induction systems.

* Report on Breakdown of Professional Positions Not Filled With Full-Time, Fully-Certified Employees by Michele Blatt, Assistant State Superintendent,WVDE

Committee on Government Organization

3:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* SB 350<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=350&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Eliminating obsolete requirement that Lottery Commission file racetrack video lottery game rules with Secretary of State. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4304<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4304&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating the Board of Nursing.

Committee on Fire Departments & Emergency Medical Services

4:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 4324<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4324&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service