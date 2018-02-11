Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 12
Monday, Feb. 12, 2018
34th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Tourism Day at the Legislature, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area, Lower Rotunda; WV Hospitality and Travel Association Legislative Reception, 5 – 7 p.m., Cultural Center; WVACO Legislative Reception, 7-11 p.m. – Embassy Suites.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 36: Memorializing life of Jan Vineyard
- SR 37: Celebrating bicentennial of City of Weston
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Com. Sub. for SCR 11: Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance
- SCR 15: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge
- SCR 16: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge
- SCR 17: John Hancock Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)
- Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
- Com. Sub. for SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent
- Com. Sub. for SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
- SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies
- Com. Sub. for SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes
- Com. Sub. for SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund
- SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes
- SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees
- SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 375: Relating to farmers markets
- Com. Sub. for SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned
- Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing
- Com. Sub. for SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)
- Com. Sub. for SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)
- Com. Sub. for SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person
- SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)
- SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians
- Com. Sub. for SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program
- Com. Sub. for SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 423: Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands
- SB 424: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license
- SB 452: Exempting hunting license information from public disclosure
- SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- SB 495: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements
- SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA
- Com. Sub. for SB 472: Providing funds to DHHR for local boards of health employee pay raises
- Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
- Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, February 12, 2018
- SB 518: Extending WV Invests Grant programs to public and private institutions (Takubo, Jeffries, Maroney, Maynard, Romano, Stollings; Education then Finance)
- SB 519: Increasing salaries of justices of WV Supreme Court of Appeals (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 520: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain highways (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)
- SB 521: Requiring chief executive of municipal law-enforcement agency be certified law-enforcement officer (Trump, Gaunch, Maynard, Stollings; Judiciary)
- SB 522: Relating generally to Administrative Procedures Act (Maynard; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SCR 18: Balentine Brothers Bridge (Stollings)
- SCR 19: John B. Short Memorial Bridge (Stollings)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Friday, February 9, 2018
9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
- Passed; to Finance
- HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
