Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 25

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

17th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WV Lung Association – Tobacco Free Day, Upper House ad Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well and Lower Rotunda

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 4: WV Army National Guard Sergeant Glenn F. Lough, P.E., Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

SB 67 : Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax

: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax Com. Sub. for SB 116 : Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset

: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset SB 143 : Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap

: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap Com. Sub. for SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4093)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4093) SB 311 : Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft

: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft SB 351: Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 7 : Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act

: Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act Com. Sub. for SB 51 : Relating to domestic relations

: Relating to domestic relations SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 165 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) Com. Sub. for SB 285 : Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67)

: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) SB 338 : Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265)

: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

There are no meetings currently scheduled. Committee meetings will resume Monday, January 29, 2018.

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 26, 2018

SB 394 : Changing requisite period necessary to take advantage of criminal offense reduction (Ojeda, Baldwin, Beach, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Changing requisite period necessary to take advantage of criminal offense reduction (Ojeda, Baldwin, Beach, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 395 : Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (Trump; Judiciary)

: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (Trump; Judiciary) SB 396 : Creating West Virginia Net Neutrality Act (FN) (Ojeda, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Prezioso, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Creating West Virginia Net Neutrality Act (FN) (Ojeda, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Prezioso, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 397 : Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 398 : Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (Gaunch, Cline, Plymale; Banking and Insurance)

: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (Gaunch, Cline, Plymale; Banking and Insurance) SB 399 : Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Finance)

: Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Finance) SB 400 : Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 401 : Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (FN) (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (FN) (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 402 : Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles (Gaunch; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)

: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles (Gaunch; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization) SB 403 : Licensing advance deposit wagering (FN) (Rucker, Baldwin, Blair, Cline, Ferns, Jeffries, Romano, Swope, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance)

: Licensing advance deposit wagering (FN) (Rucker, Baldwin, Blair, Cline, Ferns, Jeffries, Romano, Swope, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance) SB 404 : Relating to sex offender registry information (Weld; Judiciary)

: Relating to sex offender registry information (Weld; Judiciary) SB 405 : Creating Life at Conception Act of 2018 (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Cline, Gaunch, Karnes, Maynard, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating Life at Conception Act of 2018 (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Cline, Gaunch, Karnes, Maynard, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 406 : Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (FN) (Ferns; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (FN) (Ferns; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SJR 10 : Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Tax Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

: Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Tax Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance) SCR 9 : Urging Congress call convention of states under Article V limited to proposing amendments to Constitution of United States (Karnes, Azinger, Boley, Cline, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Trump)

: Urging Congress call convention of states under Article V limited to proposing amendments to Constitution of United States (Karnes, Azinger, Boley, Cline, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Trump) SCR 10: Proposing amendment to US Constitution restoring free and fair elections (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Gaunch, Maroney, Maynard, Ojeda, Plymale, Stollings, Woelfel)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 25, 2018

Energy, Industry and Mining

SB 360 : Clarifying royalty owed in oil and gas lease

: Clarifying royalty owed in oil and gas lease Bill is laid over to next meeting

Health and Human Resources

SB 11 : Relating generally to traumatic brain injury

: Relating generally to traumatic brain injury Removed from agenda

SB 36 : Relating generally to DNA testing

: Relating generally to DNA testing Passed; to Judiciary

SB 46 : Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs

: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 103 : Establishing tax credits for certain physicians who locate in WV to practice

: Establishing tax credits for certain physicians who locate in WV to practice Passed; to Finance

SB 242 : Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment

: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment Passed; to be reported to the floor

Government Organization

SB 10 : Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction

: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 71 : Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 283 : Relating generally to procurement by state agencies

: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies Removed from agenda

Education

SB 83 : Relating to higher education student success

: Relating to higher education student success Referred to subcommittee

SB 52 : Setting maximum licensed school psychologist-pupil ratio at 1,500 pupils for each psychologist

: Setting maximum licensed school psychologist-pupil ratio at 1,500 pupils for each psychologist Referred to subcommittee

Judiciary

Com Sub for SB 237: Authorizing the Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 7)

o SB 235: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules; SB 236: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing; SB 237: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit; SB 238: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer; SB 239: Tax Department rule relating to property tax transfer; SB 240: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration; Directing Tax to promulgate personnel rule, 110 CSR 42

Passed; to be reported to the floor

Com Sub for SB 184: Authorizing the Department of Transportation to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 8)

o SB 184: DOH rule relating to disposal, lease and management of real property; Directing Highways to promulgate a rule relating to employment procedures, 157 CSR 12

Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 327 : Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty

: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 341 : Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals

: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals Discussion to continue next week

Finance

SB 384 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 385 : Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS

: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 386 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission Bill is laid over to a future meeting

SB 388 : Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 268 : Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms

: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms Removed from agenda

SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees Passed; to be reported to the floor

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* S. B. 263<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=263&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating film tax credits

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2483&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring the Division of Juvenile Services to transfer to a correctional facility or regional jail any juvenile in its custody that has been transferred to adult jurisdiction of the circuit court and who reaches his or her eighteenth birthday

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4035<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4035&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating a legislative coalition to study and report to the Legislature on palliative care

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4135<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4135&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

* H. B. 4146<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4146&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4169<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4169&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring certain establishments and facilities to post human trafficking assistance notices

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4174<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4174&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Designating the placement of nonpartisan judicial offices on the primary election ballot

* H. B. 4207<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4207&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing an online application to receive a commission to act as a notary public, and eliminating the bond requirement

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2546<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

* H. B. 4144<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4144&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the elimination of film tax credits

* H. B. 4183<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4183&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2799<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2799&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

* H. B. 4010<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4010&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> -Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Finance

8:30 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4101<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4101&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Racing Commission, rule relating to thoroughbred racing

* H. B. 4006<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4006&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

* Budget hearing for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4233<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4233&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

* H. B. 2655<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2655&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Defining and establishing the crime of cyberbullying

* H. J. R. 103<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_text. cfm?billdoc=hjr103%20intr.htm& yr=2018&sesstype=rs&i=103& houseorig=h&billtype=jr>, Election of West Virginia Board of Education members amendment

* H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person

* H. B. 2662<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2662&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish

* H. B. 2693<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2693&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to state ownership of wildlife

* H. B. 2696<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2696&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to crossbow hunting

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* H.B.3061<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation in Schools program

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4097<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4097&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, State Fire Commission, rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 2831<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board.

* HB 4086<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4086&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Administration, rule relating to parking. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4087<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4087&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Administration, rule relating to state owned vehicles. (2nd reference to Judiciary)