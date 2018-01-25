Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 25
Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
17th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
WV Lung Association – Tobacco Free Day, Upper House ad Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well and Lower Rotunda
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Com. Sub. for SCR 4: WV Army National Guard Sergeant Glenn F. Lough, P.E., Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- SB 67: Exempting DNR police officers’ pensions from state income tax
- Com. Sub. for SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset
- SB 143: Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap
- Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4093)
- SB 311: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft
- SB 351: Permitting ballot commissioners serve while candidates for certain offices
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 7: Relating to claims under Wage Payment and Collection Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 51: Relating to domestic relations
- SB 280: Allowing airports’ emergency management and operations vehicles to use red flashing warning lights
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267)
- Com. Sub. for SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67)
- SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265)
- SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission
There are no meetings currently scheduled. Committee meetings will resume Monday, January 29, 2018.
Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 26, 2018
- SB 394: Changing requisite period necessary to take advantage of criminal offense reduction (Ojeda, Baldwin, Beach, Clements, Facemire, Jeffries, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Judiciary)
- SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 396: Creating West Virginia Net Neutrality Act (FN) (Ojeda, Baldwin, Beach, Facemire, Jeffries, Prezioso, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)
- SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person (Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans (Gaunch, Cline, Plymale; Banking and Insurance)
- SB 399: Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Finance)
- SB 400: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists (Maynard; Government Organization)
- SB 401: Requiring specified coverage in health benefit plans for treatment of substance abuse disorders (FN) (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles (Gaunch; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)
- SB 403: Licensing advance deposit wagering (FN) (Rucker, Baldwin, Blair, Cline, Ferns, Jeffries, Romano, Swope, Trump, Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 405: Creating Life at Conception Act of 2018 (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Cline, Gaunch, Karnes, Maynard, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement (FN) (Ferns; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
- SJR 10: Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Tax Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)
- SCR 9: Urging Congress call convention of states under Article V limited to proposing amendments to Constitution of United States (Karnes, Azinger, Boley, Cline, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Trump)
- SCR 10: Proposing amendment to US Constitution restoring free and fair elections (Beach, Baldwin, Clements, Gaunch, Maroney, Maynard, Ojeda, Plymale, Stollings, Woelfel)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 25, 2018
Energy, Industry and Mining
- SB 360: Clarifying royalty owed in oil and gas lease
- Bill is laid over to next meeting
Health and Human Resources
- SB 11: Relating generally to traumatic brain injury
- Removed from agenda
- SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 103: Establishing tax credits for certain physicians who locate in WV to practice
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
Government Organization
- SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies
- Removed from agenda
Education
- SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
- Referred to subcommittee
- SB 52: Setting maximum licensed school psychologist-pupil ratio at 1,500 pupils for each psychologist
- Referred to subcommittee
Judiciary
- Com Sub for SB 237: Authorizing the Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 7)
o SB 235: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules; SB 236: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing; SB 237: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit; SB 238: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer; SB 239: Tax Department rule relating to property tax transfer; SB 240: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration; Directing Tax to promulgate personnel rule, 110 CSR 42
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Com Sub for SB 184: Authorizing the Department of Transportation to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 8)
o SB 184: DOH rule relating to disposal, lease and management of real property; Directing Highways to promulgate a rule relating to employment procedures, 157 CSR 12
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals
- Discussion to continue next week
Finance
- SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 386: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission
- Bill is laid over to a future meeting
- SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 268: Eliminating requirement that certain agencies purchase commodities produced on institutional farms
- Removed from agenda
- SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
…
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
S. B. 263
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483
Com. Sub. for H. B. 4035
Com. Sub. for H. B. 4135
H. B. 4146
Com. Sub. for H. B. 4169
Com. Sub. for H. B. 4174
H. B. 4207
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2546
H. B. 4144
H. B. 4183
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2799
H. B. 4010
Committee on Finance
8:30 a.m. – Room 460M
H. B. 4101
H. B. 4006
* Budget hearing for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
H. B. 4233
H. B. 2655
H. J. R. 103
H. B. 3020
H. B. 2662
H. B. 2693
H. B. 2696
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
H.B.3061
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
HB 4097
HB 2831
HB 4086
HB 4087