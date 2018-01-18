Latest News:
By January 18, 2018 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 19

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, January 18, 2018
10th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: None listed

SENATE:  Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 11: Designating January 19, 2018, as Southern West Virginia Day at Capitol

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
  • Com. Sub. for SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)
  • SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)
  • SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
  • SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes
  • SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)
  • SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)
  • SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons
  • SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
  • Com. Sub. for SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
  • Com. Sub. for SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
  • Com. Sub. for SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)
  • SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

There are no meetings currently scheduled. Committee meetings will resume Monday, Jan.22, 2018.

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 19, 2018

 

  • SB 322: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (Weld; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization)
  • SB 323: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)
  • SB 324: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (FN) (Blair; Judiciary)
  • SB 325: Creating County Home Rule Pilot Program (FN) (Beach; Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 326: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle (Weld; Judiciary)
  • SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (Weld; Judiciary)
  • SB 328: Requiring participation in drug court program before conditional discharge for first offense of possession of controlled substance (Weld; Judiciary)
  • SB 329: Relating to prescribing opioids (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 330: Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations (Sypolt, Azinger, Karnes, Mann, Maynard, Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system (FN) (Karnes, Boso, Cline, Drennan, Gaunch, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)
  • SB 332: Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Stollings, Ojeda, Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 333: Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

 

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

 

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 18, 2018

 

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Originating Bill 12: Increasing the Racing Commission from 3 members to five members
  • Bill laid over to a future meeting

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 235: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 236: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 237: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 238: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 239: Tax Department rule relating to property tax transfer
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 240: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 172: Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 173: DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 174: DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 175: DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 177: DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 178: DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 179: DHHR rule relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees
  • Passed; to Finance

 

  • SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
  • Removed from agenda

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training
  • Bill laid over to a future meeting

 

  • SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
  • No action; bill to be considered at future meeting

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee)
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3089<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3089&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4002&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4013<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4013&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

*         H. B. 4026<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4026&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Exempting cashiers from licensure under the Larry W. Border Pharmacy Practice Act

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

 

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

 

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

*         Department of Education Budget Presentation

Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

*         Department of Commerce Budget Presentation

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4047<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4047&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to code of conduct. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4048<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4048&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to requirements for licensure as a psychologist and/or a school psychologist. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4049<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4049&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to fees. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4052<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4052&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Board of Veterinary Medicine, rule relating to certified animal euthanasia technicians. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4053<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4053&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Board of Veterinary Medicine, rule relating to organization and operation and licensing of veterinarians. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4051<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4051&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Board of Veterinary Medicine, rule relating to schedule of fees. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4161<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4061&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting the State Conservation Committee and the Conservation Agency from the requirements of the Purchasing Division for contracts related to flood recovery. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4162<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4062&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 2607<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2607&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations,

*         H. B. 2916<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2916&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms,

*         H. B. 3004<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3004&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates,

*         H. B. 3005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems,

*         H. B. 4150<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4150&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient,

*         H. B. 2727<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2727&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license,

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.