Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 19
Friday, January 18, 2018
10th Day of the Legislative Session
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 11: Designating January 19, 2018, as Southern West Virginia Day at Capitol
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
- Com. Sub. for SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)
- SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)
- SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes
- SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)
- SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)
- SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
- Com. Sub. for SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
- Com. Sub. for SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
- Com. Sub. for SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)
- SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act
There are no meetings currently scheduled. Committee meetings will resume Monday, Jan.22, 2018.
Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 19, 2018
- SB 322: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (Weld; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization)
- SB 323: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)
- SB 324: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (FN) (Blair; Judiciary)
- SB 325: Creating County Home Rule Pilot Program (FN) (Beach; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 326: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 328: Requiring participation in drug court program before conditional discharge for first offense of possession of controlled substance (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 329: Relating to prescribing opioids (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 330: Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations (Sypolt, Azinger, Karnes, Mann, Maynard, Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 331: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system (FN) (Karnes, Boso, Cline, Drennan, Gaunch, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 332: Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Stollings, Ojeda, Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 333: Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 18, 2018
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Originating Bill 12: Increasing the Racing Commission from 3 members to five members
- Bill laid over to a future meeting
- Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 235: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 236: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 237: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 238: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 239: Tax Department rule relating to property tax transfer
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 240: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration
- Passed; to Judiciary
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations
- Passed; to Judiciary
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 172: Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 173: DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 174: DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 175: DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 177: DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 178: DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 179: DHHR rule relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance
- Passed; to Judiciary
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees
- Passed; to Finance
- SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
- Removed from agenda
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training
- Bill laid over to a future meeting
- SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
- No action; bill to be considered at future meeting
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee)
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
FIRST READING
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
* Department of Education Budget Presentation
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 464M
* Department of Commerce Budget Presentation
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
