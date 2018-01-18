Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Jan. 19

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, January 18, 2018

10th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: None listed

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 11: Designating January 19, 2018, as Southern West Virginia Day at Capitol

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 73 : Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident Com. Sub. for SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) SB 296 : Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)

: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) SB 297 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer SB 298 : Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes

: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes SB 299 : Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)

: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) SB 300 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors Com. Sub. for SB 98 : Creating incentives to consolidate local governments

: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments Com. Sub. for SB 110 : Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises Com. Sub. for SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

There are no meetings currently scheduled. Committee meetings will resume Monday, Jan.22, 2018.

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 19, 2018

SB 322 : Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (Weld; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization)

: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture (Weld; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization) SB 323 : Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Beach; Economic Development then Finance) SB 324 : Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (FN) (Blair; Judiciary)

: Removing restrictions where certain traditional lottery games may be played (FN) (Blair; Judiciary) SB 325 : Creating County Home Rule Pilot Program (FN) (Beach; Government Organization then Finance)

: Creating County Home Rule Pilot Program (FN) (Beach; Government Organization then Finance) SB 326 : Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle (Weld; Judiciary)

: Protecting certain individuals from civil liability for damages when removing domesticated animal from locked or unattended vehicle (Weld; Judiciary) SB 327 : Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (Weld; Judiciary)

: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty (Weld; Judiciary) SB 328 : Requiring participation in drug court program before conditional discharge for first offense of possession of controlled substance (Weld; Judiciary)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before conditional discharge for first offense of possession of controlled substance (Weld; Judiciary) SB 329 : Relating to prescribing opioids (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to prescribing opioids (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 330 : Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations (Sypolt, Azinger, Karnes, Mann, Maynard, Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to exemptions from mandated immunizations (Sypolt, Azinger, Karnes, Mann, Maynard, Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 331 : Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system (FN) (Karnes, Boso, Cline, Drennan, Gaunch, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating to retirement and pension benefits of certain members of PERS and Teachers Retirement system (FN) (Karnes, Boso, Cline, Drennan, Gaunch, Mann, Rucker, Swope, Sypolt; Pensions then Finance) SB 332 : Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Stollings, Ojeda, Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Stollings, Ojeda, Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 333: Granting DHHR rule-making authority to regulate local health departments (Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, January 18, 2018

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Originating Bill 12 : Increasing the Racing Commission from 3 members to five members

: Increasing the Racing Commission from 3 members to five members Bill laid over to a future meeting

Com. Sub. for SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 235 : Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules

: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules Passed; to Judiciary

SB 236 : Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing

: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing Passed; to Judiciary

SB 237 : Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit

: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit Passed; to Judiciary

SB 238 : Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer

: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer Passed; to Judiciary

SB 239 : Tax Department rule relating to property tax transfer

: Tax Department rule relating to property tax transfer Passed; to Judiciary

SB 240 : Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration

: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration Passed; to Judiciary

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 161 : DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation

: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation Passed; to Judiciary

SB 228 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines Passed; to Judiciary

SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations Passed; to Judiciary

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 172 : Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure

: Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure Passed; to Judiciary

SB 173 : DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing

: DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing Passed; to Judiciary

SB 174 : DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing

: DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing Passed; to Judiciary

SB 175 : DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements

: DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements Passed; to Judiciary

SB 177 : DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration

: DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration Passed; to Judiciary

SB 178 : DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing

: DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing Passed; to Judiciary

SB 179 : DHHR rule relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance

: DHHR rule relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance Passed; to Judiciary

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees Passed; to Finance

SB 10 : Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction

: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction Removed from agenda

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training Bill laid over to a future meeting

SB 83 : Relating to higher education student success

: Relating to higher education student success No action; bill to be considered at future meeting

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 292 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee)

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee) Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 37 : Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 116 : Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset

: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 39 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 75 : Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations

: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations Passed; to be reported to the floor

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3089<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3089&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4002&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4013<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4013&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

* H. B. 4026<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4026&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting cashiers from licensure under the Larry W. Border Pharmacy Practice Act

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2028&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* Department of Education Budget Presentation

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 464M

* Department of Commerce Budget Presentation

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4047<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4047&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to code of conduct. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4048<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4048&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to requirements for licensure as a psychologist and/or a school psychologist. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4049<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4049&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Examiners of Psychologists, rule relating to fees. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4052<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4052&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Veterinary Medicine, rule relating to certified animal euthanasia technicians. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4053<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4053&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Veterinary Medicine, rule relating to organization and operation and licensing of veterinarians. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4051<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4051&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Board of Veterinary Medicine, rule relating to schedule of fees. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4161<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4061&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Exempting the State Conservation Committee and the Conservation Agency from the requirements of the Purchasing Division for contracts related to flood recovery. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4162<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4062&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 2607<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2607&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations,

* H. B. 2916<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2916&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms,

* H. B. 3004<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3004&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates,

* H. B. 3005<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3005&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to regulation of unmanned aircraft systems,

* H. B. 4150<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4150&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting telecommunications and IP-enabled voice services from displaying the name or telephone number of the recipient,

* H. B. 2727<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2727&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license,