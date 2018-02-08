Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 9
Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
31th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Corrections Day, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area; WV Treasurer’s Office Press Event, Lower Rotunda.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 34: Designating February 9, 2018, as Corrections Day
- SR 35: Recognizing distinguished military service of Brigadier General John C. “Doc” Bahnsen Jr.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 13: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge
- SCR 14: US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- SB 78: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees
- Com. Sub. for SB 271: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188)
- Com. Sub. for SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261)
- Com. Sub. for SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities
- SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses
- SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377)
- SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378)
- Com. Sub. for SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board
- Com. Sub. for SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information
- Com. Sub. for SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act
- Eng. HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)
- Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
- Com. Sub. for SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent
- Com. Sub. for SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
- SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies
- Com. Sub. for SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes
- Com. Sub. for SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund
- SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes
- SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees
- SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 375: Relating to farmers markets
- Com. Sub. for SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned
- Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties
9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
- HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response
- HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board
- SB 503: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
- Originating Bill 1: Transferring EMT- Mining to Miner’s Health, Safety and Training
- Originating Bill 2: Making technical corrections to code governing licensing board investigatory powers
Following Floor Session: VFD/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (208W)
1 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 9, 2018
- SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 513: Increasing amount retirant may earn (FN) (Trump; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (FN) (Gaunch; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 516: Requiring DEP work with Tax Commission, PSC and county assessors to develop system for verifying production information submitted by oil and gas producer (Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Government Organization)
- SB 517: Relating generally to drug overdoses and controlled substances monitoring (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SCR 15: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)
- SCR 16: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)
- SCR 17: John Hancock Memorial Bridge (Rucker, Unger)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 8, 2018
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining
- SB 410: Appointing industry advocate within DEP
- Removed from agenda
- Originating Bill 1: Relating to Coal
- Bill is laid over pending new committee draft
- Originating Bill 2: Relating to Wind Power
- Passed; to Finance
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources
- SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* H. B. 4012<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Finance
8:30 a.m. – Room 460M
* Budget Hearing for the Public Service Commission
* H. B. 2694<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 2727<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 2890<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 3104<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4433<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
* HB 4298<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4180<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 2995<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4015<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind House Chamber