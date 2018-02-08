Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 9 

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
31th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

  Corrections Day, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area; WV Treasurer’s Office Press Event, Lower Rotunda.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

 

  • SR 34: Designating February 9, 2018, as Corrections Day
  • SR 35: Recognizing distinguished military service of Brigadier General John C. “Doc” Bahnsen Jr.

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

  • SCR 13: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge
  • SCR 14: US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • SB 78: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees
  • Com. Sub. for SB 271: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 335: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities
  • SB 346: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses
  • SB 379: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377)
  • SB 382: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 395: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board
  • Com. Sub. for SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information
  • Com. Sub. for SJR 12: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4135: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act
  • Eng. HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 368: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent
  • Com. Sub. for SB 392: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
  • SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies
  • Com. Sub. for SB 433: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes
  • Com. Sub. for SB 440: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund
  • SB 441: Relating to health care provider taxes
  • SB 464: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees
  • SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing
  • SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act
  • Com. Sub. for SB 375: Relating to farmers markets
  • Com. Sub. for SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned
  • Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

 

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
  • HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response
  • HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board
  • SB 503: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
  • Originating Bill 1: Transferring EMT- Mining to Miner’s Health, Safety and Training
  • Originating Bill 2: Making technical corrections to code governing licensing board investigatory powers

 

Following Floor Session: VFD/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (208W)

 

1 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 9, 2018

  • SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (Trump; Judiciary)
  • SB 513: Increasing amount retirant may earn (FN) (Trump; Pensions then Finance)
  • SB 514: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization then Judiciary)
  • SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (FN) (Gaunch; Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 516: Requiring DEP work with Tax Commission, PSC and county assessors to develop system for verifying production information submitted by oil and gas producer (Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Government Organization)
  • SB 517: Relating generally to drug overdoses and controlled substances monitoring (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SCR 15: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)
  • SCR 16: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)
  • SCR 17: John Hancock Memorial Bridge (Rucker, Unger)

 

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

 

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 8, 2018

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining

  • SB 410: Appointing industry advocate within DEP
  • Removed from agenda

 

  • Originating Bill 1: Relating to Coal
  • Bill is laid over pending new committee draft

 

  • Originating Bill 2: Relating to Wind Power
  • Passed; to Finance

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

  • SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

 

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4023<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4023&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

*         H. B. 4025<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4025&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4186<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4186&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4236<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4236&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4276&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

*         H. B. 4410<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4410&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2841<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2841&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting to be compensated for the meeting

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4142<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4142&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

*         H. B. 4380<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4380&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

*         H. B. 4381<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4381&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

*         H. B. 4384<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4384&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

*         H. B. 4386<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4386&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

FIRST READING

*         S. B. 62<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=62&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 267<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=267&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing salaries of certain state employees (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4407<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4407&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility for alternative program teacher certificate

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

PUBLIC HEARING
8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

*         H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act.

9:15 a.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act,

*         Report from Subcommittee on H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years,

*         Report from Subcommittee on H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials,

*         H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4154&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the 2018 Regulatory Reform Act,

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules

1.      87 CSR 2<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx?document=16512>

2.      87 CSR 3<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx?document=16511>

3.       149 CSR 2<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx?document=16521>

4.      149 CSR 3<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx?document=16567>

5.      103 CSR 5<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx?document=16701&KeyWord=>

6.      149 CSR 5<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_text.cfm?billdoc=SB181%20SUB1.htm&yr=2018&sesstype=RS&i=181>  (repeal)

*         H. B. 4012<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4012&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Amending the definition of medical services, so as to exclude abortion,

Committee on Finance
8:30 a.m. – Room 460M

*         Budget Hearing for the Public Service Commission

*         H. B. 2694<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

*         H. B. 2727<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2727&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license

*         H. B. 2890<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2890&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

*         H. B. 3104<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3104&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

*         H. B. 4433<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4433&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

*         HB 4298<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4298&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, The Campus Self Defense Act

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4180<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4180&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to wildlife resources.

*         HB 2995<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia.

*         HB 4015<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4015&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind House Chamber

 

