Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 9 

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

31th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Corrections Day, Upper House, Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area; WV Treasurer’s Office Press Event, Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 34 : Designating February 9, 2018, as Corrections Day

: Designating February 9, 2018, as Corrections Day SR 35: Recognizing distinguished military service of Brigadier General John C. “Doc” Bahnsen Jr.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 13 : Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge

: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge SCR 14: US Army SPC 4 William L. Amos Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

SB 78 : Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees

: Continuing personal income tax adjustment for certain retirees Com. Sub. for SB 271 : Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188)

: Creating centralized Shared Services Section of Department of Administration (original similar to HB 4188) Com. Sub. for SB 283 : Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261)

: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies (original similar to HB 4261) Com. Sub. for SB 335 : Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities

: Protecting employees’ wages or salaries from being withheld or diverted for political activities SB 346 : Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses

: Permitting full-time nonresident students purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses SB 379 : Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377)

: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR (original similar to HB 4377) SB 382 : Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378)

: Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund (original similar to HB 4378) Com. Sub. for SB 395 : Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board

: Providing for judicial review of appealed decisions of Air Quality Review Board, Environmental Quality Board and Surface Mine Board Com. Sub. for SB 404 : Relating to sex offender registry information

: Relating to sex offender registry information Com. Sub. for SJR 12 : No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment

: No Constitutional right to abortion Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4135 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act Eng. HB 4146: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227)

: Relating generally to drug control (original similar to HB 4227) Com. Sub. for SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) Com. Sub. for SB 368 : Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against business using automatic purchase renewals without consent Com. Sub. for SB 392 : Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

: Reconfiguring membership of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council SB 427 : Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies

: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies Com. Sub. for SB 433 : Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes

: Rewriting code sections regarding pyramid promotional schemes Com. Sub. for SB 440 : Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund

: Establishing Library Facilities Improvement Fund SB 441 : Relating to health care provider taxes

: Relating to health care provider taxes SB 464 : Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees

: Changing statutory payment date for incremental salary increases due state employees SB 468: Changing date and recipients for submission of Auditor’s annual report

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 57 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

: Relating to third-party litigation financing SB 365 : Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act

: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act Com. Sub. for SB 375 : Relating to farmers markets

: Relating to farmers markets Com. Sub. for SB 446 : Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act

: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 479 : Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response HB 2831 : Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board SB 503 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities Originating Bill 1 : Transferring EMT- Mining to Miner’s Health, Safety and Training

: Transferring EMT- Mining to Miner’s Health, Safety and Training Originating Bill 2: Making technical corrections to code governing licensing board investigatory powers

Following Floor Session: VFD/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (208W)

1 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 9, 2018

SB 512 : Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (Trump; Judiciary)

: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons (Trump; Judiciary) SB 513 : Increasing amount retirant may earn (FN) (Trump; Pensions then Finance)

: Increasing amount retirant may earn (FN) (Trump; Pensions then Finance) SB 514 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (Sypolt; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 515 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (FN) (Gaunch; Government Organization then Finance)

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities (FN) (Gaunch; Government Organization then Finance) SB 516 : Requiring DEP work with Tax Commission, PSC and county assessors to develop system for verifying production information submitted by oil and gas producer (Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Government Organization)

: Requiring DEP work with Tax Commission, PSC and county assessors to develop system for verifying production information submitted by oil and gas producer (Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Government Organization) SB 517 : Relating generally to drug overdoses and controlled substances monitoring (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating generally to drug overdoses and controlled substances monitoring (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SCR 15 : US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)

: US Marine SGT Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire) SCR 16 : Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire)

: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire) SCR 17: John Hancock Memorial Bridge (Rucker, Unger)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 8, 2018

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining

SB 410 : Appointing industry advocate within DEP

: Appointing industry advocate within DEP Removed from agenda

Originating Bill 1: Relating to Coal

Bill is laid over pending new committee draft

Originating Bill 2: Relating to Wind Power

Passed; to Finance

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4023<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4023&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the regulation of dialysis technicians

* H. B. 4025<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4025&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting reciprocity for licensure as a pharmacy technician

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4186<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4186&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to guaranteed asset protection waivers

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4236<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4236&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring agencies to provide an annual inventory of real property holdings to the Real Estate Division

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4276<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4276&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing magistrates to grant work release privileges

* H. B. 4410<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4410&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Removing the requirement that the State Auditor receive copies of the Limited Video Lottery bids

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2841<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2841&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring board members to have attended a board meeting to be compensated for the meeting

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4142<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4142&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing certain employees of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority a salary adjustment

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4320<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4320&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Limiting the ability of an agent under a power of attorney to take self-benefiting actions

* H. B. 4380<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4380&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

* H. B. 4381<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4381&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

* H. B. 4384<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4384&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

* H. B. 4386<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4386&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

FIRST READING

* S. B. 62<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=62&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 267<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=267&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing salaries of certain state employees (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4407<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4407&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility for alternative program teacher certificate

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

PUBLIC HEARING

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act.

9:15 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act,

* Report from Subcommittee on H. B. 2383<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2383&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing for the redistricting office of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to propose redistricting plans during census years,

* Report from Subcommittee on H. B. 4424<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4424&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing that the Ethics Act applies to certain persons providing services without pay to state elected officials,

* H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4154&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the 2018 Regulatory Reform Act,

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 181<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=181&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules

1. 87 CSR 2<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/ adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx? document=16512>

2. 87 CSR 3<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/ adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx? document=16511>

3. 149 CSR 2<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/ adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx? document=16521>

4. 149 CSR 3<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/ adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx? document=16567>

5. 103 CSR 5<http://apps.sos.wv.gov/ adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx? document=16701&KeyWord=>

6. 149 CSR 5<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_text. cfm?billdoc=SB181%20SUB1.htm& yr=2018&sesstype=RS&i=181> (repeal)

* H. B. 4012<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4012&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Amending the definition of medical services, so as to exclude abortion,

Committee on Finance

8:30 a.m. – Room 460M

* Budget Hearing for the Public Service Commission

* H. B. 2694<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

* H. B. 2727<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2727&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license

* H. B. 2890<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2890&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

* H. B. 3104<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3104&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

* H. B. 4433<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4433&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* HB 4298<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4298&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, The Campus Self Defense Act

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4180<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4180&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to wildlife resources.

* HB 2995<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia.

* HB 4015<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4015&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind House Chamber