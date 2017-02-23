Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Friday, Feb. 24

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS SCR 20 : Curtis ‘Pap’ and Millie ‘Mammie’ Asbury Bridge SCR 21 : US Army CPL Daniel Frederick Mehringer Memorial Bridge SR 19 : Expressing support for confirmation of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to US Supreme Court

THIRD READING Eng. SB 41 : Extending time person may be subject to probation (original similar to HB2607) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 113 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2229) Eng. SB 325 : Relating to crossbow hunting (original similar to HB2696)

SECOND READING Com. Sub. for SB 9 : Regulating unmanned aircraft systems (original similar to SB 218) Com. Sub. for SB 80 : Equalizing criminal penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day SB 164 : Relating to traffic regulations and special load limits Com. Sub. for SB 204 : Requiring persons appointed to fill vacancy by Governor have same qualifications for vacated office and receive same compensation and expenses (original similar to SB 205) SB 231 : Relating to State Board of Education and Medicaid-eligible children (original similar to HB 2420) Com. Sub. for SB 236 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring (original similar to HB 2580) SB 330 : Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act SB 349 : Repealing outdated code related to Division of Corrections

FIRST READING Com. Sub. for SB 125 : Authorizing Health Care Authority promulgate rule relating to hospital assistance grant program (original similar to HB 2261) Com. Sub. for SB 214 : Adopting Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act SB 321 : Reporting requirements of employee information to CPRB (original similar to HB 2604) SB 426 : Repealing DNR legislative rule on litter control grant program



Committee Schedule

10 a.m.: Confirmations (208W) Interview : For Executive Director, School Building Authority, Frank Blackwell , to serve at the will and pleasure of the Governor Interview : For Director, West Virginia Lottery, Alan Larrick , to serve at the will and pleasure of the Governor Interview : For Commissioner, Division of Labor, David W. Mullins , to serve at the will and pleasure of the Governor



1 p.m.: Select Committee on Tax Reform (451M) SB 335 : Repealing consumers sales and service tax, use tax and personal income tax



HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2001 – Relating to ethics and transparency in government (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2359 – Relating to offenses and penalties for practicing osteopathic medicine without a license(Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2479 – Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act (Shott) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2083 – Increasing the felony criminal penalties for exposing children to methamphetamine manufacturing (Shott) (Regular)

B. 2123 – Making the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible to participate in any and all funding administered or distributed by the West Virginia School Building Authority (E. Nelson) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2486 – Providing that when a party’s health condition is at issue in a civil action, medical records and releases for medical information may be requested and required without court order (Shott) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2542 – Relating to public higher education personnel (Espinosa) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2585 – Creating felony crime of conducting financial transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity (Shott) (Regular)

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Education – 9 a.m. – Room 434M

Committee on Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 418M

HB2329 Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl

HB2367 Establishing a criminal offense of organized retail crime

HB2579 Increasing the penalties for transporting controlled substances

11:00 AM FLOOR SESSION – 30 Minutes after floor session – Continuation of bills from morning session

THE FOLLOWING BILLS WILL BE PRESENTED IF PASSED AND REPORT OUT OF PRIOR COMMITTEE ON 2/24/17

HB2526 Classifying additional drugs to Schedules I, II, IV and V of controlled substances

HB2648 Increasing penalties for manufacturing or transportation of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor

HB2620 West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act

Committee on Government Organization – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

Presentation on the states Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) by the Department of Administration.

Consideration of HB 2646, Terminating the Women’s Commission and discontinue its functions.

Consideration of HB 2325, Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way.

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – Room 464M

H. B. 2123, Making the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible to participate in any and all funding administered or distributed by the West Virginia School Building Authority

H. B. 2263, Lottery Commission, W.Va. State Limited Video Lottery

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2017

PUBLIC HEARING

B. 2506, Relating to the implementation of water quality standards for the protection of drinking water.

Committee on Judiciary

8:30 a.m. – House Chamber