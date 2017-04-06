Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Friday, April 7

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Friday, April 7, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SCR 64: Requesting study of Division of Purchasing

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 63: Requesting study on options for financing construction and completion of Coalfields Expressway

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 476 : Expiring funds from Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund to General Revenue (original similar to HB2801)

: Expiring funds from Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund to General Revenue (original similar to HB2801) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2366 : Relating to selling Jackie Withrow Hospital (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to selling Jackie Withrow Hospital (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2428 : Establishing additional substance abuse treatment facilities (Com. title amend. pending)

: Establishing additional substance abuse treatment facilities (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend)

: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2552 : Increasing the pet food registration fee and directing that the additional money be deposited into the West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund

: Increasing the pet food registration fee and directing that the additional money be deposited into the West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2561 : Relating to public school support

: Relating to public school support Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2601 : Relating to municipal policemen’s or municipal firemen’s pension and relief funds (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB393)

: Relating to municipal policemen’s or municipal firemen’s pension and relief funds (Com. title amend. pending) (original similar to SB393) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2702 : Relating to excused absences for personal illness from school (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to excused absences for personal illness from school (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2708 : Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend)

: Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2720 : Allowing the School Building Authority to transfer funds allocated into the School Construction Fund (Com. title amend. pending)

: Allowing the School Building Authority to transfer funds allocated into the School Construction Fund (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2724 : Relating to creating a pilot program under the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs

: Relating to creating a pilot program under the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2804 : Removing chiropractors from the list of medical professions required to obtain continuing education on mental health conditions common to veterans and family members

: Removing chiropractors from the list of medical professions required to obtain continuing education on mental health conditions common to veterans and family members Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2850 : Relating to product liability actions

: Relating to product liability actions Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2857 : West Virginia Safer Workplaces Act

: West Virginia Safer Workplaces Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2916 : Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3018 : Adding definition of correctional employee to the list of persons against whom an assault is a felony (Com. title amend. pending)

: Adding definition of correctional employee to the list of persons against whom an assault is a felony (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3020 : Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend)

: Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3030 : Relating to appeals as a matter of right in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to appeals as a matter of right in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3064 : Allowing vehicles of a size and weight exceeding certain specifications to operate over specified routes

: Allowing vehicles of a size and weight exceeding certain specifications to operate over specified routes Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3093 : Establishing Broadband Enhancement and Expansion Policies (Com. amend. pending) (With right to amend)

: Establishing Broadband Enhancement and Expansion Policies (Com. amend. pending) (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3102: Relating to selling Hopemont Hospital (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2002 : Relating to parental notification of abortions performed on unemancipated minors (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB2053, SB424)

: Relating to parental notification of abortions performed on unemancipated minors (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB2053, SB424) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2018 : Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution

: Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2109 : Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2196 : Relating to the secondary schools athletic commission (Com. amends. pending)

: Relating to the secondary schools athletic commission (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2359 : Relating to offenses and penalties for practicing osteopathic medicine without a license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to offenses and penalties for practicing osteopathic medicine without a license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2520 : Prohibiting the use of a tanning device by a person under the age of eighteen (original similar to SB672)

: Prohibiting the use of a tanning device by a person under the age of eighteen (original similar to SB672) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2620 : West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2637 : Relating to employment of retired teachers and prospective employable professional personnel in areas of critical need and shortage (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to employment of retired teachers and prospective employable professional personnel in areas of critical need and shortage (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2648 : Increasing penalties for manufacturing or transportation of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB2448, HB2671)

: Increasing penalties for manufacturing or transportation of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB2448, HB2671) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2651 : Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools

: Relating generally to standardized testing requirements for nonpublic schools Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2674 : Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to access to and receipt of certain information regarding a protected person (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2675 : Relating to primary elections and nominating procedures (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to primary elections and nominating procedures (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2684 : Imposing penalties for repeat violations of the prohibition against driving under the influence on a suspended license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Imposing penalties for repeat violations of the prohibition against driving under the influence on a suspended license (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2694 : Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

: Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2704 : Prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offenses against children with whom they hold positions of trust from holding certification or license valid in public schools (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offenses against children with whom they hold positions of trust from holding certification or license valid in public schools (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2711 : Abolishing regional educational service agencies and providing for the transfer of property and records (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Abolishing regional educational service agencies and providing for the transfer of property and records (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2745 : Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician

: Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2781 : Requiring a person desiring to vote to present documentation identifying the voter to one of the poll clerks (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Requiring a person desiring to vote to present documentation identifying the voter to one of the poll clerks (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2799 : Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

: Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2801 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated balance in the State Fund from the Department of Revenue, Office of the Secretary – Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated balance in the State Fund from the Department of Revenue, Office of the Secretary – Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2846 : Including high school students participating in a competency based pharmacy technician education and training program as persons qualifying to be a pharmacy technician trainee

: Including high school students participating in a competency based pharmacy technician education and training program as persons qualifying to be a pharmacy technician trainee Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2851 : Updating fee structure provisions for broker-dealers (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Updating fee structure provisions for broker-dealers (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2935 : Relating to state flood protection planning (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to state flood protection planning (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2936 : Requiring purchases to be made at lowest retail price available at level of quality sought by the spending unit (Com. amend. pending)

: Requiring purchases to be made at lowest retail price available at level of quality sought by the spending unit (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3061 : Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

: Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3095 : Allowing retired teachers to be employed by a higher education institution

: Allowing retired teachers to be employed by a higher education institution Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3096 : Relating to operation and regulation of certain water and sewer utilities owned or operated by political subdivisions of the state (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB657)

: Relating to operation and regulation of certain water and sewer utilities owned or operated by political subdivisions of the state (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB657) Eng. HB 3103: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources (Com. amends. Pending)

Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Committee Substitute for HB 2887: Relating to retirement and separation incentives

TBA: Confirmations (208W)

Consideration of Senate Executive Message 6: Nominations

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Thursday, April 6, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

House to convene at 9 a.m.

MEDIA ADVISORY: At around 11 a.m., the House will invite first responders, National Guard members and elected officials from areas affected by the June 2016 floods onto the floor for presentation and vote on a resolution honoring their efforts to help the state recover from the disaster.

SPECIAL CALENDAR

59th Day of the Legislative Session

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

* H. R. 13<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_text.cfm?billdoc=hr13%20intr.htm&yr=2017&sesstype=rs&i=13&houseorig=h&billtype=r> – America’s promise to our retired coal miners and widows and to pass the Miners Protection Act as soon as possible and provide the full measure of benefits these retirees were promised and have earned.

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 31<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=31&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the possibility of reducing the number of county boards of education in the state along with other educational reorganization

* Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 75<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=75&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Increasing the speed limit on highways to 75 miles per hour

* H. C. R. 111<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=111&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of the Office of Technology and the Information Services and Communications Division

* H. C. R. 112<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=112&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of occupational licensing requirements

* H. C. R. 113<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=113&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration

* H. C. R. 114<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=114&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of the West Virginia Division of Labor

* H. C. R. 115<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=115&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of the Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses and the Board of Examiners for Licensed Practical Nurses

* H. C. R. 116<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=116&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of the Real Estate Division within the Department of Administration

* H. C. R. 117<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=117&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Study of the Fleet Management Office and Travel Management Office

* H. C. R. 121<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=121&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Feasibility study for transfer of the Division of Forestry to the Department of Agriculture

* H. C. R. 122<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=122&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Interim study for increase of funding for West Virginia’s Medicaid program

* H. C. R. 127<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=127&year=2017&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Interim study relating to public schools

Action on Senate Message

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2839<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2839&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Updating the procedures for legislative review of departments and licensing boards

THIRD READING – For Passage

* S. J. R. 6<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=6&year=2017&billtype=jr&houseorig=s&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017

* S. B. 25<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=25&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating farm-to-food bank tax credit

* S. B. 27<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=27&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to microprocessor permit

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 40<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=40&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring inclusion of protocols for response to after-school emergencies in school crisis response plans

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 76<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=76&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending) [Right to Amend]

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 116<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=116&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing MAPS promulgate legislative rules

* S. B. 174<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=174&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Exempting transportation of household goods from PSC jurisdiction

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 202<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=202&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to pawnbrokers generally

* S. B. 219<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=219&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to conspiracy to commit crimes under Uniform Controlled Substances Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 220<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=220&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to offenses and penalties under Uniform Controlled Substances Act (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending) [Right to Amend]

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 288<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=288&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing penalty for crime of child abuse causing death by parent, guardian, custodian or other person [Right to Amend]

* S. B. 333<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=333&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring all DHHR-licensed facilities access WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Program Database

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 388<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=388&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to dangerous weapons

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 412<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=412&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to WV Jobs Act reporting requirements

* S. B. 433<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=433&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting counties increase excise tax on privilege of transferring real property

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 440<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=440&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to use of Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority funds

* S. B. 444<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=444&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 515<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=515&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to parole requirements for hearings and release

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 533<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=533&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to taxes on wine and intoxicating liquors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 535<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=535&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Reorganizing Division of Tourism

* S. B. 547<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=547&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying fees paid to Secretary of State

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 622<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=622&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to tax procedures and administration

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 630<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=630&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing Accessibility and Equity in Public Education Enhancement Act

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 637<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=637&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to private club operations requirements [Right to Amend]

* S. B. 686<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=686&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Exempting facilities governed by DHHR that provide direct patient care

* S. B. 687<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=687&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to coal mining, safety and environmental protection

* S. B. 691<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=691&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to off-road vehicles

* S. B. 694<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=694&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to unappropriated surplus balance in General Revenue fund to Department of Administration [Right to Amend]

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Rules – 8:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber