AP’s Abernathy announces retirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dorothy Abernathy, who has served as the Associated Press’ primary representative in West Virginia for more than a decade, has announced her plan to retire.

Abernathy, currently AP’s director of local markets, has served carried several titles for AP in West Virginia and a multi-state region. She was perhaps most visible as organizer of the annual AP Legislative Lookahead, which gave the state’s media a preview of the major issues expected for consideration at the annual legislative session.

Abernathy’s last day with AP will be June 5.

After 35 years with AP, Abernathy and her husband, Duncan, who retired two years ago, hope to travel. She also hopes to get involved in her community.

