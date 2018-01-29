Applications accepted for West Virginia energy assistance program
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Beginning today, Monday, Jan. 29, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will accept applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), which ends Friday, Feb. 2, or when funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether or not the household is responsible for paying its home heating bill. Income must be at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level for household size. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR county office worker.
The maximum allowable monthly gross income levels per household for LIEAP FY 2018 are: $1,508 for a one-person household; $2,030 for a two-person household; $2,553 for a three-person household; $3,075 for a four-person household; $3,598 for a five-person household; $4,120 for a six-person household; $4,643 for a seven-person household; $5,165 for an eight-person household; $5,688 for a nine-person household and $6,210 for a 10-person household.
For each additional person, add $524. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/applications-accepted-for-energy-assistance-program/article_8aabc0e9-89cc-54ea-aedf-9aa035d22d69.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch