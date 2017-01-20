Appalachian Regional Commission to invest $26 Million in coal-impacted states

Staff reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly $26 million is forthcoming to expand and diversify the economy in coal-impacted communities in five Appalachian states, the Appalachian Regional Commission announced Jan. 19.

These 28 awards are projected to train more than 7,300 workers and students impacted by the changing coal economy in certificate, credentialing, and other workforce development programs.

The funds will also create or retain more than 2,500 jobs, leverage an additional $31 million from public and private investors, and create a more vibrant economic future for Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities.

“These investments capitalize on the growing momentum for a diverse economy in Appalachia,” said ARC Federal co-chair Earl F. Gohl. “They are strategic, collaborative, and impactful projects making the Region more competitive in technology, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, broadband, health, and a variety of other sectors.”

ARC has invested$47 million since 2015 specifically to diversify the economy in the region’s coal-impacted communities through the POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, a congressionally funded, multi-agency strategy bringing federal resources directly to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economic of America’s energy production.

Grants for West Virginia programs include: