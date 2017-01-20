Appalachian Regional Commission to invest $26 Million in coal-impacted states
Staff reports
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly $26 million is forthcoming to expand and diversify the economy in coal-impacted communities in five Appalachian states, the Appalachian Regional Commission announced Jan. 19.
These 28 awards are projected to train more than 7,300 workers and students impacted by the changing coal economy in certificate, credentialing, and other workforce development programs.
The funds will also create or retain more than 2,500 jobs, leverage an additional $31 million from public and private investors, and create a more vibrant economic future for Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities.
“These investments capitalize on the growing momentum for a diverse economy in Appalachia,” said ARC Federal co-chair Earl F. Gohl. “They are strategic, collaborative, and impactful projects making the Region more competitive in technology, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, broadband, health, and a variety of other sectors.”
Grants for West Virginia programs include:
- A $1,500,000 ARC grant to the Marshall University Research Corporation in Huntington, WV for the Appalachian Hatchery project, operated through the Robert C. Byrd Institute.
- A $1,325,655 ARC grant to the Marshall University Research Corporation in Huntington, WV for the Sustainable Employment for Community Health Workers in Coal-Impacted Counties project.
- A $1,073,304 ARC grant to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park Corporation in South Charleston for the Green Mining Model Business Program.
- A $856,050 ARC grant to the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Family Coalition (HKFC) in Charleston for the Growing Social Enterprise and Healthy Communities project.
- A sum of $1,200,000 in private and community financing, and will provide for 200 entrepreneurs and community leaders to receive in-depth technical assistance.
- A $400,000 ARC grant to the West Virginia University Research Corporation in Morgantown for the Manufacturing Value Stream for Shale project.
- A $300,000 ARC grant to Woodlands Community Lenders (WCL) in Elkins for the Financing Entrepreneurship in Randolph, Barbour and Tucker Counties project.
- A $36,700 ARC grant to Unlimited Future, Inc. in Huntington for capacity building and development of a feasibility study for expansion of local food systems.
- See more from The State Journal