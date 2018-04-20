Anthony Bourdain showcases McDowell County in upcoming episode of ‘Parts Unknown’

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

KIMBALL, W.Va. — When Linda McKinney of McDowell County received a call from a CNN producer with the TV show, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” she was a bit apprehensive.

“They (the show’s producers) found out about this little Italian woman who lived in McDowell County and who fed people,” she said, referring to not only her cooking skills but to her food bank in Kimball, Five Loaves and Two Fishes. “They wanted me to be on the show.”

But she hesitated.

“I wasn’t interested at first because you know how McDowell County is portrayed on television,” she said, referring to the usual negative publicity about the decline in the coal industry, a lack of jobs and the drug problems.

