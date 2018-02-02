Anatomy of a protest in West Virginia

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Their causes were diverse, but a group of around 450 protesters carried a unified message to the gates of The Greenbrier resort.

“I believe that we will win,” the protesters chanted as they marched three-quarters of a mile from Memorial Park to the posh hotel where House and Senate Republicans had gathered for a three-day congressional retreat.

It was no coincidence that protesters from around the region converged on The Greenbrier at 1 p.m. Thursday. That was the very hour that President Donald Trump was addressing the lawmakers inside the property that bears the nickname “America’s Resort.”

“We are fighting for the heart and the soul of this country,” one of the counter-event organizers told the protesters. “We are here to say, ‘Hands off our children, hands off our health care.’”

Local organizers had appealed to the national contingent to observe certain guidelines for signage, in keeping with the goals of the local group, which goes by the name “Greenbrier Huddle.” Those guidelines requested that signs avoid “negative messaging” and focus instead on specific issues that protesters want the GOP to address.

Read the entire article and see video: http://www.register-herald.com/news/anatomy-of-a-protest-with-video-and-gallery/article_b4b72b78-333a-5e30-8d0b-d1a192d2e960.html

