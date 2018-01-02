Analysis: Pleasants deal would cost WV manufacturers, schools and hospitals
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Mon Power and Potomac Edison await approval to buy a Pleasants County power plant, an analysis backed by opposition parties says manufacturers, schools and hospitals in West Virginia will have to pay about $230 million more on their utility bills over 15 years if the deal goes through.
Technical consultant RunnerStone conducted the analysis for Solar United Neighborhoods of West Virginia, a group opposed to the deal.
Pleasants Power Station, a coal-fired plant, is owned by FirstEnergy, parent company of Mon Power and Potomac Edison. If the $195 million deal goes through, the plant would become part of the regulated West Virginia market, where it is guaranteed a profit.
The transaction requires approval from the state Public Service Commission, which has yet to make a ruling.
