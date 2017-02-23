Amy Goodwin hopes to be Charleston’s next mayor

Release from Goodwin campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (February 23, 2017) – Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters at Charleston’s East End Community Park, Amy Shuler Goodwin announced she is applying to be Charleston’s next mayor.

Goodwin also shared her plans to start building a coalition of Charlestonians as part of a collaborative effort to identify the Capital City’s strengths and challenges, establish realistic long- and short-term goals, and develop a comprehensive strategic plan with practical solutions.

“Booth and I have two teenage boys. We want them to have the ability and the desire to stay here in Charleston — or return here to enter the workforce,” Goodwin said. “Like many folks, I’m tired of hearing about what we could do or what we should do. We need action. We have the foundation and the tools to build a truly great city, but we all must be singing from the same sheet of music. And we must face our challenges head on.”

Goodwin highlighted some of the issues facing Charleston: declining population, the regional drug epidemic, and a lack of trust in the water system–among others.

Goodwin also emphasized some of the positive things Charleston has going for it:

– A relatively sound financial position relative to the State and other West Virginia cities

– A virtually brand new civic center

– A great riverfront and riverfront venue

But, Goodwin said using the incomplete East End Community Park as the backdrop, “Our city is not at a point where we can just stop. We must build and build fast on that foundation. And we need innovative, forward-thinking people around the table and leading the charge for the future of Charleston.”

To read Amy’s Action Plan for Charleston, visit her website at: www.goodwinforcharleston.com.

Goodwin — the daughter of a small business owner and an elementary school teacher — grew up in West Virginia. Goodwin was inspired toward public service by her grandfather, the late Dr. Albert Blatnik, and her grandmother, the late West Virginia State Senator Thais Blatnik.

Goodwin most recently served as the Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Commissioner of Tourism for the State of West Virginia. Longwoods International, one of the world’s leading research firms, credited Goodwin for advances in marketing and advertising West Virginia’s assets and doubling the return on investment within the state Division of Tourism.

For the rest of Goodwin’s bio, click here: www.goodwinforcharleston.com .