American Federation of Teachers meets with local West Virginian legislators

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday night, members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) held a conference at the Disability Action Center, where they voiced their concerns with district and state legislators.

The AFT organized the annual meeting in the wake of the upcoming West Virginia Legislative Summit where lawmakers will vote on an agenda for the coming year.

“It was mainly to invite our legislators here to hear our concerns about the upcoming session, to get input from them and plus give them our professional opinions on where education should go in West Virginia,” Sam Brunett, president of the AFT in Monongalia County, said after the meeting.

During the discussion, the federation mentioned six priorities it would like the lawmakers to address in the legislative session, including concerns about both faculty and students.

Brunett and president of the Marion County AFT, Stacey Strawderman, brought up issues with teachers’ salaries, working conditions and benefits, as well as issues with subjects of education for students and quality of education.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/aft-meets-with-local-legislators/article_ab27f5be-f102-11e7-ac80-d78e0afc5c7c.html

