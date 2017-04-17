Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon set for Wednesday

Association to honor outstanding individuals dedicated to supporting caregivers

Release From the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Join the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter for the Reason to Hope Luncheon on Wednesday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Charleston.

“Alzheimer’s disease is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death and is the only cause in the top 10 that has no cure or prevention,” said Bethany Hall, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “We are excited to use time to begin the conversation on how we can change those facts and celebrate individuals who have made a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Reason to Hope Luncheon will honor two individuals who have dedicated so much of themselves to helping support caregivers and families affected by Alzheimer’s. Their dedication reminds us that hope is all around us.

Sen. Shelley Moore Captio, R-W.Va., will be presented with The 2017 Legacy Award for her unwavering support of caregivers and championing of legislation that offers solutions and support to the 5.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including the HOPE act, which added a care planning Medicare benefit for those with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia. Senator Captio was elected by the people of West Virginia to the United States Senate in 2014. She served West Virginia’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 14 years and was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for four years prior.

Susie Casto, long-time program volunteer and support group facilitator, will be presented with the 2017 Champion of Hope Award. Susie has helped hundreds of families throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. Her commitment to serving seniors and those facing Alzheimer’s disease has been a facet of her professional career since 1995, including retiring as the Director of the 55 Plus program through Marietta Memorial Hospital in 2002. That year, her and husband Pete became direct caregivers for her mother-in-law. After Mrs. Casto’s death, Susie returned to Marietta Memorial until 2008 when she began serving as manager of the Belpre Senior Center until retiring in June 2015. Susie has used her professional and personal knowledge to serve families affected by Alzheimer’s for almost two decades.

The Reason to Hope Luncheon is a key fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter. Funds raised support the Association’s critical programs and services for individuals, families and professionals facing Alzheimer’s disease in West Virginia. More than 37,000 West Virginians are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Funds from the luncheon directly support the Association’s 24/7 Helpline, family care consultations, support groups, educational programs, and outreach efforts.

Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.alz.org/wv.