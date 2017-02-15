Alzheimer’s Association to host advocacy training session

Alzheimer’s Association Release:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is hosting an Advocacy & Action Training Session on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. in Charleston at the Alzheimer’s Association, located at 1601 2nd Avenue.

Community members are invited to learn about the Alzheimer’s Association’s state and federal advocacy efforts and how they get involved. No experience is necessary. Attendees will leave more informed and empowered advocates.

“By sharing stories, lending support and advocating for effective policies, we are able to encourage elected officials to address the challenges posed by the disease, take bold action to confront this epidemic and make Alzheimer’s a key priority,” said Lisa Campbell, Program and Advocacy Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Campbell at 304.343.2717.

WHAT: Alzheimer’s Association’s Advocacy & Action Training Session

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE: Alzheimer’s Association

1601 2nd Avenue

Charleston, WV 25387



CONTACT: Lisa Campbell, 304.343.2717