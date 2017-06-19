AlmostHeaven campaign gains momentum reaching 7 million hits

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, WVa. — A social media hashtag being used to promote West Virginia’s assets both within the state and beyond now has a hit count in the millions, a representative of Wild, Wonderful West Virginia said Friday.

The #AlmostHeaven campaign, which encourages residents to photograph local sights, businesses, and other West Virginia attractions and post them on Facebook and other social media, has been getting a good response, Emily N. Amos, public relations director for Wild, Wonderful West Virginia said.

Participants can win West Virginia vacations. The campaign will continue until West Virginia Day on June 20.

“Today, the campaign reached hit seven million, and we’ve had more than 120,000 users directly engage in the campaign. It’s definitely gaining momentum, and we want to make sure it continues over the weekend until the big West Virginia Day celebration,” Amos said Friday. “As part of the campaign, we’re also giving away two to three vacation packages each day. All public posts that use the hashtag #AlmostHeaven are automatically entered to win.”

“Giveaways range from a weekend stay at a state park to whitewater rafting to relaxing getaways at a few local lodging favorites from across the state,” Amos said. “We continue to add more each day and feature them on our page – www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.”

Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said she has seen a lot of people starting to use #AlmostHeaven and has been encouraging more to post with it.

“We’ve been very vocal about telling people about the challenge and to participate,” she said. Local pictures with the #AlmostHeaven have been appearing. “I’ve seen pictures of sunsets, pictures of Camp Creek (State Park), pictures at festivals and events over the weekend.”

Pictures of people riding ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, visiting the town of Bramwell, Glenwood Park, Pinnacle Rock State Park, Pipestem State Park and other local attractions have been posted. Null said she has been encouraging family and friends to use #AlmostHeaven, too. Some of the pictures show area residents appreciating what their state has to offer.

“I’ve seen beautiful pictures of people playing in the backyard on a swing set,” she said. “Everybody has a different perspective of Almost Heaven.”

