Allan McVey appointed W.Va. Insurance Commissioner

Release from the Department of Revenue:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Allan L. McVey to serve as West Virginia’s Insurance Commissioner effective April 1.

Gov. Justice said McVey’s insight into the insurance industry will serve him well as commissioner.

“Allan McVey has 48 years of experience in the insurance industry,” Justice said. “He began his career working for the state’s Worker’s Compensation Fund. He’s served in many leadership positions throughout his career and is dedicated to giving back to his profession as well as his community. We are pleased he is joining our team.”

McVey has been active since 1969 when he started as a medical claims examiner for the West Virginia Workers Compensation Fund. Today, he serves as vice president and agency manager for BB&T-Carson Insurance Services and has worked for the company for 28 years. McVey also held leadership positions as assistant vice president for McDonough, Caperton Insurance Group and vice president/sales manager for Commercial Insurance Services. He has worked as a supervising underwriter in the Casualty Department of United States Fidelity & Guaranty Company (USF&G) as well as an account executive with Marsh & McLennan.

McVey said he’s honored to have been considered and chosen by the governor.

“I believe I can bring my experience in the industry to serve as commissioner, not only in the regulatory functions of the agency, but also working to promote and support a strong and healthy insurance market that our citizens and insurers can truly rely on,” McVey said.

General Counsel Andrew Pauley is serving as acting commissioner until McVey starts at the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner on April 1.

McVey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State University with post-graduate studies in a variety of insurance-related fields including risk management, automation management, insurance services and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting from the American Institute for Property and Liability Underwriters, Inc. of Malvern, Pa.

Among his many industry affiliations, McVey serves as the board member for the Insurance Commissioner’s Board of Mandatory Pre-Licensing and Continuing Education, is vice-chairman of the BrickStreet Insurance Company Agent’s Advisory Council and is the past chairman of the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Development. He is also past president of the West Virginia CPCU Society (Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters). He has been named Insurance Agent of the Year and Insurance Educator of the Year by the Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia.

Active in his community, McVey is the board chairman for both the Charleston Kanawha Housing Authority and Highland Hospital Board. He also volunteers as a P.A. announcer for high school and college basketball. He announces regularly for St. Albans High School, West Virginia State University and the State High School Basketball Tournament

He grew up on the West Side of Charleston and has lived with his wife Deborah in St. Albans for 39 years. They have three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

