Alderson’s fortunes ebb and flow with the ‘beautiful Greenbrier River’

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

ALDERSON, W.Va. — Sometime in the next few weeks, Alderson’s Strategic Riverfront Enhancement Plan (SREP) will be unveiled, culminating more than a year of work and laying out a map for a brighter future for the tiny town that straddles the Greenbrier/Monroe county line.

Many of the ideas expected to be laid out in the SREP originated in what Alderson Main Street President Jim Russell calls a “chat and chew” group that has been mulling the town’s path forward for a long while.

“The idea of developing a strategic plan had been thrown around for some time,” Russell told The Register-Herald in a Friday interview.

He said the Alderson Artisans Gallery — a home for local art exhibitions and sales — came out of those same discussions.

“We asked, ‘What’s next?’” he said.

Acknowledging that Alderson has relatively few assets with which to boost its economy, Russell said the “beautiful Greenbrier River” was the obvious choice as a focal point around which to begin to build a plan.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/alderson-s-fortunes-ebb-and-flow-with-the-river/article_11a5aedb-e5f4-538d-8e34-a7c0a466e2af.html

See more from The Register-Herald