Alderson Broaddus University, Sodexo, The Campus Kitchens Project and AARP Foundation form taskforce to tackle food insecurity

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Hunger affects all 55 counties and more than 275,000 residents in West Virginia, including seniors.

Four organizations — Alderson Broaddus University, Sodexo, The Campus Kitchens Project and AARP Foundation — formed a taskforce to address food insecurity within West Virginia’s senior community, and today announced plans to launch a new initiative this fall to fight hunger with opportunities for student involvement. The program is made possible through a grant awarded by AARP Foundation to Alderson Broaddus University.

Alderson Broaddus will use the funds to launch its chapter of The Campus Kitchens Project, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization empowering young people to fight food waste and hunger. Campus Kitchens will place a fellow at the university to launch the program and ensure its success over the first two years, including student volunteer opportunities.