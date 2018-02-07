Agreement reached to freeze West Virginia teachers’ health premiums
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday informed public school teachers and other state employees their health insurance premiums won’t increase after July 1, as rates will be frozen at their current level for the next fiscal year.
The PEIA increase had taken precedence with teachers over legislation presently being considered in the West Virginia Legislature that would give them a 1-percent pay raise over each of the next five years. The measure has passed the state Senate.
