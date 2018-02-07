Agreement reached to freeze West Virginia teachers’ health premiums

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday informed public school teachers and other state employees their health insurance premiums won’t increase after July 1, as rates will be frozen at their current level for the next fiscal year.

Teachers across the state have been protesting proposed insurance increases through the Public Employees Insurance Agency, with teachers in some southern West Virginia counties staging one-day walk-outs late last week. The new rates had been imposed by the PEIA board, and were set to take effect July 1, much to the chagrin of teachers and the two teacher unions — the West Virginia Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

The PEIA increase had taken precedence with teachers over legislation presently being considered in the West Virginia Legislature that would give them a 1-percent pay raise over each of the next five years. The measure has passed the state Senate.

