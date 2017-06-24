Adkins named ‘Distinguished Logan Countian’

Phyllis Adkins, long-time educator and Board of Education member in Logan County, was honored as a “Distinguished Logan Countian” by the Logan County Commission during its meeting June 19. Adkins, who retired from the board last summer after devoting 20 years of service to it, has been a pillar in the Logan academic community for 68 years.

“To the friends and family who came out today, thank you,” Adkins said. “I love you all.”

Danny Godby, president of the LCC, said bestowing this award to Adkins was a great honor for him.

“This lady has been a friend of mine for many, many years,” Godby said. “Not only just myself, but my family. She is a name synonymous with education in Logan County. She’s devoted her whole life to children and has done a remarkable job in teaching and serving on the Board of Education.”

Godby also extended congratulations to Adkins from his brother David, a former superintendent of Logan County Schools, who was going to call into the meeting but couldn’t due to an illness.

Adkins received the Distinguished West Virginian Award from former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office during her final board meeting June 23, 2016.

Adkins’career in education began in the 1950s on Madison Creek in Logan County where the lack of a private bridge forced her to use a john boat to ferry children back and forth to a school without running water.

The 88-year-old founded the Logan Area Public Library, as well as spending years teaching a kindergarten program that later expanded to pre-k.

Adkins’ grandson, Logan Adkins, spoke at the meeting about her and her devotion to the community.

“I realized a long time ago that I was going to have to share her with most all of Logan County, and I’ve got to say I’m pretty okay with that,” Logan said.

Many former students, former coworkers and friends of Adkins’ shared their love for the educator following the proclamation.

Logan said anyone can see what his grandmother has achieved by looking at all of the lives she has touched along the way.

“Lists of accomplishments, words on paper just fail to really recognize everything she has done,” Logan said. “I think the best way to realize what all she really has done is to go to a public event with her and try to count the people that come up and talk to her. Look at the sheer admiration on their face and everything they say to her and you can see first-hand just how much she cares about them.”

Adkins said she now spends her days volunteering at Justice Grade School.

The proclamation read by Godby stated the theater of Logan High School will bear Adkins’ name. It also commended her for all of her work towards bettering education for the children in Logan. The proclamation and a plaque were presented to Adkins.