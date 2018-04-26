Addiction treatment hub coming to Huntington
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —A former CVS Pharmacy in Huntington will soon house what local health care leaders are touting as the region’s all-in-one referral point for addiction treatment and care – powered by some of West Virginia’s most established and well-equipped providers.
The foundation of PROACT (Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment) was announced Wednesday afternoon at Huntington City Hall. It’s a nonprofit, joint effort led by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and St. Mary’s Medical Center, in partnership with Valley Health and Thomas Health System.
Heralded as a one-stop shop for a litany of addiction services, PROACT will operate from the former CVS Pharmacy at 8th Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington, and from St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, said Gene Preston, president of PROACT and vice president of Physician Service, Pharmacy Operation and Managed Care at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
