A week from West Virginia primary election, harsh words drive GOP Senate debate
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three leading Republican Senate candidates missed no opportunity to pummel one another on live national television in their final debate before the upcoming primary election.
Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship made every effort Tuesday to nail one another to their pasts to sway the 24 percent of remaining undecided voters, per a recent FOX News poll. The hour-long debate took place at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown.
As could be predicted, Jenkins made every effort to bring up Morrisey’s run for Congress in New Jersey in 2000, his personal lobbying work with the pharmaceutical industry and his wife’s lobbying work for the industry specifically on opioid issues.
