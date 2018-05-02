Latest News:
By May 2, 2018 Read More →

A week from West Virginia primary election, harsh words drive GOP Senate debate

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

U.S. Senate candidates West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three leading Republican Senate candidates missed no opportunity to pummel one another on live national television in their final debate before the upcoming primary election.

Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship made every effort Tuesday to nail one another to their pasts to sway the 24 percent of remaining undecided voters, per a recent FOX News poll. The hour-long debate took place at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown.

As could be predicted, Jenkins made every effort to bring up Morrisey’s run for Congress in New Jersey in 2000, his personal lobbying work with the pharmaceutical industry and his wife’s lobbying work for the industry specifically on opioid issues.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/election_2018/congress_2018/a-week-from-election-day-harsh-words-drive-gop-senate/article_32fdff79-4451-57a5-bd90-f1719c1642f3.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.