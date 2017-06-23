A FestivALL of dance

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local dancers were treated Thursday to a master class with dancers from the Paul Taylor Dance Company as part of FestivALL. Ruth Andrien, a former dancer with the dance company and now a rehearsal director with Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company, led the class with dancers from Taylor 2. The class, which cost $15 to attend, was geared toward intermediate and advanced dancers, high school age and up, according to the FestivALL website. The class also was for those with a background in ballet, modern or contemporary dance.

FestivALL continues Saturday and Sunday with the Capitol Street Art Fair, Children’s Art Fair and many other activities.

festivallcharleston.com

