Latest News:
By June 23, 2017 Read More →

A FestivALL of dance

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local dancers were treated Thursday to a master class with dancers from the Paul Taylor Dance Company as part of FestivALL. Ruth Andrien, a former dancer with the dance company and now a rehearsal director with Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company, led the class with dancers from Taylor 2. The class, which cost $15 to attend, was geared toward intermediate and advanced dancers, high school age and up, according to the FestivALL website. The class also was for those with a background in ballet, modern or contemporary dance.

FestivALL continues Saturday and Sunday with the Capitol Street Art Fair, Children’s Art Fair and many other activities.

festivallcharleston.com

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Dancers are reflected in a mirror lining the wall inside the Charleston Ballet studio Thursday during a master class on modern ballet in Charleston. The class, led by Ruth Andrien, a former dancer with Paul Taylor Dance Company, is part of FestivALL and was appropriate for intermediate and advanced dancers.
(Photo by Craig Hudson)

 

Posted in: Latest News, Photos

Comments are closed.