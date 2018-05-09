Latest News:
Fershee to face McKinley in November

Staff reports

The Intelligencer

West Virginia University College of Law associate dean Kendra Fershee.

WHEELING — Shortly after claiming the Democratic nomination for Congress late Tuesday, Kendra Fershee switched focus.

The West Virginia University College of Law associate dean wants universal health care, as she believes Obamacare is too mild of an approach.

“The Affordable Care Act did not go far enough,” said Fershee. “We need universal health care. We don’t live free if we don’t live healthy.

