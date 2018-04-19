Three Republicans, one pro-union, vie for Armstead’s seat in WV House
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, stepping down after nearly 20 years in the West Virginia Legislature, the House of Delegates’ 40th District is a wide-open race, with one Democrat and three Republicans vying for the open seat.
While the platforms of two of the Republicans, business owner Dean Jeffries and lawyer Kenneth Tawney, check off several of the traditional GOP boxes — anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment, less government and lower taxes — the third candidate is a bit unique.
Ron Shamblin, a longtime union crane operator, shares many of the traditional party values, but also objects to the Republican majority’s votes to repeal West Virginina’s prevailing-wage law and to enact the right-to-work law, and supports increasing the severance tax on natural gas to fund state programs.
