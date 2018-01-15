Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 16
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
7th Day of the Legislative Session
Home School Day at the West Virginia Legislature
(Displays in the Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas)
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 8: Designating January 16, 2018, as WV Homeschool Day
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 155: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
- SB 156: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste
- SB 157: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste
- SB 158: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities
- SB 159: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants
- SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards
- SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
- SB 162: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment
- SB 163: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system
- SB 164: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks
- SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 165: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure
- SB 166: DHHR rule relating to food establishments
- SB 167: DHR rule relating to public water systems
- SB 168: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services
- SB 169: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access
- SB 170: DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities
- SB 171: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency
- SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
- SB 144: Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors
- SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
- Presentation: Number of Degrees Awarded and Retention/Completion Efforts – Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor for Community and Technical College Education
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements
- SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 263: Eliminating Film Tax Credits
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Treasurer
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Secretary of State
Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 16, 2018
- SB 287: Creating and maintaining centralized state vehicle inventory system (FN) (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization)
- SB 289: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit (FN) (Smith; Finance)
- SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (Smith, Azinger, Boso, Clements; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)
- SB 291: Transferring child welfare enforcement responsibilities to WV State Police (FN) (Smith; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Woelfel; Judiciary)
- SB 293: Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Clements, Gaunch, Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 294: Relating generally to suspension and revocation of driver’s licenses for DUI (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act (Boso; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
- SCR 5: Requesting DMAPS and Division of Personnel develop plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries (IB) (Clements, Azinger, Boso, Ojeda, Romano)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Monday, January 15, 2018
Natural Resources
- SB 229: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 230: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 231: DNR rule relating to general hunting
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 232: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting
- Passed; to Judiciary
- SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses
- Passed; to Judiciary
Judiciary
- Com. Sub. for SB 154: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 2)
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
Finance
- Originating Bill 1: Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Originating Bill 2: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Originating Bill 3: Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Originating Bill 4: Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Originating Bill 9: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
- Originating Bill 10: Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax
- Passed; to be reported to the floor
** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
FIRST READING
Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture bills before Committee:
Industry & Labor
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
Political Subdivisions
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M
Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 464M
