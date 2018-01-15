Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

7th Day of the Legislative Session

Home School Day at the West Virginia Legislature

(Displays in the Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas)

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 8 : Designating January 16, 2018, as WV Homeschool Day

: Designating January 16, 2018, as WV Homeschool Day

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 155 : DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources SB 156 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste SB 157 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste SB 158 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities SB 159 : DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants SB 160 : DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards

: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards SB 161 : DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation

: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation SB 162 : DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment

: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment SB 163 : DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system

: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system SB 164 : DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks

: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 165 : DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure

: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure SB 166 : DHHR rule relating to food establishments

: DHHR rule relating to food establishments SB 167 : DHR rule relating to public water systems

: DHR rule relating to public water systems SB 168 : DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services

: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services SB 169 : DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access

: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access SB 170 : DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities

: DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities SB 171: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery SB 144 : Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors

: Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors Presentation: Number of Degrees Awarded and Retention/Completion Efforts – Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor for Community and Technical College Education

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 263 : Eliminating Film Tax Credits

: Eliminating Film Tax Credits Budget Hearing : West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Budget Hearing : West Virginia State Treasurer

: West Virginia State Treasurer Budget Hearing: West Virginia Secretary of State

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 16, 2018

SB 287 : Creating and maintaining centralized state vehicle inventory system (FN) (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization then Finance)

: Creating and maintaining centralized state vehicle inventory system (FN) (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization then Finance) SB 288 : Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization)

: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization) SB 289 : Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit (FN) (Smith; Finance)

: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit (FN) (Smith; Finance) SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (Smith, Azinger, Boso, Clements; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (Smith, Azinger, Boso, Clements; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 291 : Transferring child welfare enforcement responsibilities to WV State Police (FN) (Smith; Judiciary then Finance)

: Transferring child welfare enforcement responsibilities to WV State Police (FN) (Smith; Judiciary then Finance) SB 292 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 293 : Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Clements, Gaunch, Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Clements, Gaunch, Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 294 : Relating generally to suspension and revocation of driver’s licenses for DUI (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating generally to suspension and revocation of driver’s licenses for DUI (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 295 : Relating to Local Powers Act (Boso; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Relating to Local Powers Act (Boso; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SCR 5: Requesting DMAPS and Division of Personnel develop plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries (IB) (Clements, Azinger, Boso, Ojeda, Romano)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, January 15, 2018

Natural Resources

SB 229 : DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides

: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides Passed; to Judiciary

SB 230 : DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals

: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals Passed; to Judiciary

SB 231 : DNR rule relating to general hunting

: DNR rule relating to general hunting Passed; to Judiciary

SB 232 : DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting

: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting Passed; to Judiciary

SB 233 : DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses

: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses Passed; to Judiciary

Judiciary

Com. Sub. for SB 154: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 2)

Passed; to be reported to the floor

SB 73 : Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident Passed; to be reported to the floor

Finance

Originating Bill 1 : Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited

: Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited Passed; to be reported to the floor

Originating Bill 2 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer Passed; to be reported to the floor

Originating Bill 3 : Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders

: Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders Passed; to be reported to the floor

Originating Bill 4 : Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes

: Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes Passed; to be reported to the floor

Originating Bill 9 : Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites

: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites Passed; to be reported to the floor

Originating Bill 10 : Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax

: Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax Passed; to be reported to the floor

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency

FIRST READING

* H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right.

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Agriculture & Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

Agriculture bills before Committee:

* HB2566<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2566& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Fresh Food Act.

* HB3027<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3027& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Imposing a tax on cattle which is to be used to help fund the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services Fund.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* HB2662<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2662& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish.

* HB2708<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2708& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license.

* HB2641<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2641& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to pension benefits exempt from state income taxation.

* HB2693<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2693& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to state ownership of wildlife.

* HB2696<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2696& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to crossbow hunting.

* HB3020<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020& year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person.

Industry & Labor

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 2546<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned.

Political Subdivisions

1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 4043<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4043&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring national accreditation of local health departments

* House Bill 2654<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2654&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

* House Bill 2745<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2745&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician

* House Bill 2843<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting Class III and Class IV municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***

Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 464M

***Agenda to be posted.<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/committees/ house/main.cfm>***