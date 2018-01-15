Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, January 16, 2018
7th Day of the Legislative Session

Home School Day at the West Virginia Legislature

(Displays in the Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas)

SENATE:  Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 8: Designating January 16, 2018, as WV Homeschool Day

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • SB 155: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
  • SB 156: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste
  • SB 157: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste
  • SB 158: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities
  • SB 159: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants
  • SB 160: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards
  • SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
  • SB 162: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment
  • SB 163: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system
  • SB 164: DEP rule relating to underground storage tanks
  • SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 165: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure
  • SB 166: DHHR rule relating to food establishments
  • SB 167: DHR rule relating to public water systems
  • SB 168: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services
  • SB 169: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access
  • SB 170: DHHR rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use and disorder treatment facilities
  • SB 171: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of data related to overdoses

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency
  • SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
  • SB 144: Providing for nonpartisan election of county surveyors
  • SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
  • Presentation: Number of Degrees Awarded and Retention/Completion Efforts – Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor for Community and Technical College Education

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain handgun safety and training requirements
  • SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • SB 263: Eliminating Film Tax Credits
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia State Treasurer
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Secretary of State

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 16, 2018

 

  • SB 287:  Creating and maintaining centralized state vehicle inventory system (FN) (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Smith, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (IB) (Gaunch, Maynard, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Maroney, Palumbo, Smith, Takubo, Weld; Government Organization)
  • SB 289: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit (FN) (Smith; Finance)
  • SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (Smith, Azinger, Boso, Clements; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)
  • SB 291: Transferring child welfare enforcement responsibilities to WV State Police (FN) (Smith; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Woelfel; Judiciary)
  • SB 293: Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Clements, Gaunch, Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 294: Relating generally to suspension and revocation of driver’s licenses for DUI (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SB 295: Relating to Local Powers Act (Boso; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
  • SCR 5: Requesting DMAPS and Division of Personnel develop plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries (IB) (Clements, Azinger, Boso, Ojeda, Romano)

 

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

 

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, January 15, 2018

 

Natural Resources

  • SB 229: DNR rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 230: DNR rule relating to controlling public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange, or transfer of land or minerals
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 231: DNR rule relating to general hunting
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 232: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

  • SB 233: DNR rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses
  • Passed; to Judiciary

 

Judiciary

  • Com. Sub. for SB 154: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 2)
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

Finance

  • Originating Bill 1: Allowing spending units to designate the fund into which proceeds from the sale or transfer of surplus property shall be deposited
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Originating Bill 2: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected and received by a life insurer
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Originating Bill 3: Requiring mandatory insurance coverage for inherited enzymatic disorders
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Originating Bill 4: Allowing county assessors to make separate entries in land books when real property is partly used for exempt and partly nonexempt purposes
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Originating Bill 9: Creating 5-year tax credit for new businesses locating on post-mine sites
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

  • Originating Bill 10: Removing limitation on amount counties collect on hotel occupancy tax
  • Passed; to be reported to the floor

 

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
*   H. B. 2869<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2869&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for paid leave for certain state officers and employees during a declared state of emergency
FIRST READING

*   H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right.

 

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture bills before Committee:

*   HB2566<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2566&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Fresh Food Act.
*   HB3027<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3027&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Imposing a tax on cattle which is to be used to help fund the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services Fund.
Natural Resources bills before Committee:

*   HB2662<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2662&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish.
*   HB2708<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2708&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to a lawful method for a developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license.
*   HB2641<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2641&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to pension benefits exempt from state income taxation.
*   HB2693<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2693&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to state ownership of wildlife.
*   HB2696<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2696&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to crossbow hunting.
*   HB3020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person.

Industry & Labor
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*   House Bill 2546<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned.

Political Subdivisions
1:00 p.m. – Room 434M

*   House Bill 4043<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4043&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring national accreditation of local health departments
*   House Bill 2654<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2654&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property
*   House Bill 2745<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2745&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician
*   House Bill 2843<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting Class III and Class IV municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

Prevention & Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/main.cfm>***

Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 464M
***Agenda to be posted.<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/main.cfm>***

