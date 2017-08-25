43rd Annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee set for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-3.

WESTON, W.Va. — Plans have been finalized and set up starts soon for the 43rd Annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-3.

According to Debora Garrett, Jubilee president, the gates will open for this year’s Jubilee at 11 am Friday, Sept.1, and formal opening ceremonies will be held at noon on stage in the live stock barn.

“Admission is still just $5 a person each day, with Children under 3 admitted free. As in previous years there is free parking on the Old Jackson’s Mill Airport with free shuttle bus service to the Jubilee grounds and free golf cart rides on the grounds,” Garrett said.

“There are over 75 Heritage Arts and Craft exhibitors signed up for this year’s event and visitors can watch demonstrations, purchase the homemade products, sample dips and mixes or grab a quick snack, a cold drink or a full meal from any of over 16 concessionaire’s spread throughout the Jubilee grounds. Parents will be delighted to know that this year’s kidsland will feature bouncy houses, giant inflatable slides, gemstone mining, story tellers, video games and laser tag to keep the young ones busy. In addition, every child can receive a free face painting,” Garrett said.

“This year’s entertainment features a virtual “who’s who” of West Virginia musicians, singers and songwriters to perform onstage in the Livestock Barn, and to pick and jam under the trees outside the barn. Local musicians wishing to pick with the best of the best need only to show up at the gate with their instruments to be admitted free. Featured performers will include Ramie Bennett, Richard Cleavenger, Lance Gainer, Mark Gainer, Buddy Griffith, Eileen Johns, Jerry Helmick, Rob Hoover, Bruce Jones, Richie Jones, Robin Kessinger, Denton King, Mark Lynch, Buck McCumbers, Mark Matheny, MacKenzie Murphy, Craig Moore, Butch Osborne, Silas Powell, Rex Putnam, Aaron and Alex Richards, Grayson Samples, Mack Samples, Robert Shaffer, Greg St Clair Johnny Staats. Steve Stalnaker, David Vaughn, Dan Vaughn, John Vaughn, along with the following groups: Emerald Hills, L.C. Blue, Rachel Burge & Blue Dawning, Denton King & Family, Michael & Carrie Kline, Norfolk & Southern, The Putnam Family, Rocky Roads String Band, The Mack Samples Band, and the New Diesel Trio. This year’s Jubilee will also feature a Gospel Music Sing-a-Long in the barn from 10 a.m until noon Sunday,” Garrett said.

As always, the Jubilee is held at the boyhood home of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. There will be a series of Civil War battle re-enactments on Saturday and Sunday. Both the Blue and the Grey will be well represented and the air will be filled with the sound and smoke from muzzloading rifles and cannon fire. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to enter the Civil War encampments to take pictures and talk with the re-enactors about the history of that conflict. A Civil War field hospital will also be treating realistic looking wounds of casualties from the mock battles but officials said visitors should be warned: It is not for the ‘faint of heart’.

“If your hankering for a glimpse into history through the ages, doesn’t go back that far, perhaps you will enjoy the displays of antique tractors and industrial engines all three days, or the ‘classic’ car show which is scheduled for Sunday. There is a little something for everyone at this years Jubilee from Square dancing lessons, to a pie-baking contest, a chainsaw sculptor, to carriage rides, a Bar-B-Que eating contest to a gathering of 4-H Alumni – and don’t forget, visitors can also tour the Historic Jackson’s Mill Heritage Museum, grist mill and black smith shop while you enjoy the Jubilee,” Garrett said. “Remember, it is all happening Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-3 at the 43rd Annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee at WVU-Jackson’s Mill near Weston, W.Va.

To see the full schedule of events each day of the Jubilee and a look at photos of some of the Arts and Craft exhibits, visit the Jubilee Facebook page at JacksonsMillJubilee #JMJubilee2017.

Media contacts: For more information contact: Debora Garrett 304-269-6131, or Ruth Straley (304)884-6842, or call the Lewis County Convention & Visitors Bureau 304-269-7328