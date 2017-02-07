WVU gives Tech, Potomac State new logo designs
By JIM WORKMAN
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two longstanding West Virginia University campuses have new identities for 2017.
The logos for WVU Tech and Potomac State College have undergone slight revisions in an effort to evolve the university’s brand, to align all campuses within the WVU system and to reduce any potential confusion, the office of University Relations at WVU announced Feb. 6.
“Since its inception in 1901, Potomac State College has always been a part of the University,” Orlikoff said. “We’re pleased that this fact is being brought more to the forefront visually.”
The campuses within the WVU system bring different features to the table for students and meet their needs in a variety of ways, said Carolyn Long, president of WVU Tech.
“We’re excited about continuing our work together to help find the best fit for prospective students and families,” Long said. “Through streamlining and collaboration, we can be more efficient and effective in how we support students and communities throughout the state.”
