$250K grant to help refurbish Keith-Albee

“I grew up on the Keith-Albee,” said Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and Barboursville native. “For the people of my generation, the Keith-Albee was special. It’s where the magic happened. The Marshall Artist Series was always here. I can remember the first time I saw a movie here. As commissioner, we fund the arts and we fund historic preservation, so we are very able to fund both ways.”

Foundation president and state Sen. Bob Plymale said they are working on making the theater a national historic landmark and receiving federal funds to help the restoration, but they are also still relying on local and corporate support.