2017 WVSSAC Boys Basketball State Tournament Photos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will provide member newspapers with photos from the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball Tournament.
Gilmer County vs. Clarksburg Notre Dame
Gilmer County’s Cole Haley, 34, looks to pass as Clarksburg Notre Dame’s Jared Fagan, 10, applies pressure during West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 8, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Don Smith.
Capital vs. Parkersburg South
Parkersburg South’s Brayden Mooney, 32, puts up a shot against Capital’s Kerry Martin, 3, and CJ Wilder, 10, during West Virginia Boys High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 15, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Don Smith.
Wheeling Central vs. Valley Fayette
Wheeling Central’s Owen Gainer, 12, puts up a shot against Valley Fayette’s Dondre Davis, 24, and Nick Gipson, 22, during West Virginia Boys High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 15, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Don Smith.
Martinsburg vs. University
Martinsburg Braxton Wright, 14, looks to pass inside against University’s Kaden Metheny, 3, during West Virginia Boys High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 15, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Dalton Walker.
Madonna vs. Fayetteville
Madonna’s Joseph Ewusiak, 23, puts up a shot against Fayetteville’s William Fenton, 13, and Guard Marcus Lively, 22, during West Virginia Boys High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 15, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Dalton Walker.