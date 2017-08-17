More than 180 exhibitors expected to showcase at Bluefield Coal Show

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The 22nd Biennial Bluefield Coal Show set for next month is on track.

Committee members met Tuesday night at Fincastle on the Mountain to review plans and make sure all is being done to make the massive show possible.

The show will be held Sept. 13-15 at Brushfork Armory.

“We take pride in this event,” said Bud Clapp, chairman of the board for the show. “It gets a lot of attention from coal industry professionals.”

Charlie Peters, who has been general chair of the show since 1976, said the show is “blessed” this year to have more than 180 exhibitors, which is down from 237 two years ago.

But changes in the industry have included companies merging, changing names, having different owners and some going out of business.

“We are doing fine,” he said.

Josh Cline, CEO and president of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, the show’s sponsor, agreed, adding that exhibitors will be there from 27 states as well as England and Canada.

Delegations from India and Africa are also scheduled to come.

“This is a big deal internationally,” he said. “They are coming to Bluefield. Things are looking up and that’s a good thing.”

Cline said the show has an almost $4 million impact on the area.

“That is nothing to blush at,” he said.

Committee members reviewed the status of their plans and all said everything is on track.

The show is for the industry only, and those attending will be shuttled from Mitchell Stadium to the armory because all of the space at the armory including the parking lot will be used for the show.

Attendees at the show will include coal operators, superintendents, company presidents, mine foremen, engineers, purchasing agents, chemical workers, belt coordinators, maintenance managers, technical and service personnel, and other members of the industry.

Several technical seminars are also on the agenda.

Cline and others had high praise for Peters.

“This is a man with dedication and heart and soul,” Cline said, adding that Peters’ wife Daphne has always helped as well.

Debbie Maynard, who is with the chamber and is organizer of the show, said a lot of advertising has been done in coal publications, which provided links to national organization.

One of the highlights of the show will be the media appreciation breakfast on Sept. 13 when Hal Quinn, president and CEO of the National Mining Association, will speak.

Kim Allen, chamber board member and immediate past chair of the board, has been on the board for 20 years and involved in the coal show each time it has been held during her tenure.

“Registration is where I spend most of my time during the show,” she said.

Allen said she has always enjoyed the show and happy with the number of exhibitors this year.

“That is great,” she said. “We knew it would be less than it has been in the past, but the vendors will be excited to have that many people here.”

