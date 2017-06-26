1,500 acre mountain-top resort to offer riding trails, more

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

GLEN LYN, Va. — The Kairos Wilderness Resort near Glen Lyn will officially open for guests on Saturday, in time for the July 4 weekend.

With more than 1,500 acres of mountain-top property overlooking the New River, the resort offers over 30 miles of ATV/UTV/dual sport and dirt bike designated trails.

Yurt rentals are available as well as RV sites and a primitive campground.

The resort, which is in both Mercer and Giles counties, also offers fishing and designated hiking and horseback riding trails.

Co-owner Shawn Hash and his business partners bought the property, which is part of the old Shumate farm on New River, in June 2016 and began work straightaway.

“Making quality memories is what this is all about,” Hash said in April when the resort hosted its first event for motorcycles. “Bringing together old buddies and families spending time together.”

Hash said the trail system, which has basically been cut out by hand, connects in many places around the resort so the riding is virtually non-stop.

The trails can also be portioned off into three sections for different uses, he said, since no one would want ATVs, dirt bikes and horses on the same trail.

“It’s going to be by user groups,” he said. “We will keep the user groups together. We are learning as we go along. We will see how all of this works together and assess it.”

They will also assess the impact each user group has on the trails and make sure they retain their beauty and quality.

Hash said the trail system is not yet completed and more interconnections will be built.

The payoff, he said, is the scenery.

“The views are staggering and overlook New River, from about 800 feet above,” he said. “You don’t get to ride along the ridge and look at New River in many places.”

Hash said he has traveled all over and been in very remote, “incredible” places.

“We are blessed here,” he said. “We have three streams on this property that are absolutely gorgeous.”

All of these qualities make the resort like an “outdoor fantasy island,” he said, where people can “come and relax, make memories and have fun.”

He also envisions the resort as a memorable place to have a wedding, and he has set aside an area just for that.

Kairos also has access to the New River Water Trail, so guests can bring kayaks, canoes or paddleboards. Equipment rental and shuttle service is also available by Kairos, partnering with Tangent Outfitters in Pembroke.

A bathhouse and Ed’s Place, a gathering indoor area near the campsites for socializing or to utilize for meals, are available for guests.

For more information about Kairos visit www.kairosresort.com or contact at info@kairosresort.com.

The resort is located off Shumate Road in Glen Lyn.

