’15 to Finish’ aims to increase college-completion rates
Staff reports
The Bridgeport News
CHARLESTON — As colleges across the state kick off the fall semester, officials at the Higher Education Policy Commission are reminding students of the importance of earning at least 15 credit hours per semester to stay on track for graduation.
Through its “15 to Finish” campaign, the commission policy experts hope to help more students complete degree programs and reduce the overall cost of higher education.
The commission partnered with Complete College America to launch the “15 to Finish” campaign on campuses in 2015. Since then, the number of West Virginia students earning at least 15 credit hours per semester has increased by nearly 7 percent.
For more information on the “15 to Finish” initiative, visit the state’s free college-planning website at www.cfwv.com.
See more from The Bridgeport News