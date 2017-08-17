’15 to Finish’ aims to increase college-completion rates

Staff reports

CHARLESTON — As colleges across the state kick off the fall semester, officials at the Higher Education Policy Commission are reminding students of the importance of earning at least 15 credit hours per semester to stay on track for graduation.

Through its “15 to Finish” campaign, the commission policy experts hope to help more students complete degree programs and reduce the overall cost of higher education.

Federal financial aid policies define “full-time” enrollment as 12 credits per semester, and, as a result, many students taking only 12 hours think they are on track. In reality, taking 12 credit hours per semester stretches the time it takes to earn a four-year degree to five years.

The commission partnered with Complete College America to launch the “15 to Finish” campaign on campuses in 2015. Since then, the number of West Virginia students earning at least 15 credit hours per semester has increased by nearly 7 percent.

Completing college faster also offers major financial benefits. Complete College America estimates that an additional year at a public four-year college costs nearly $150,000 when accounting for additional tuition and fees and the opportunity costs associated with delaying entry into the workforce.

For more information on the “15 to Finish” initiative, visit the state’s free college-planning website at www.cfwv.com.

