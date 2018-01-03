Latest News:
12th anniversary of Sago disaster remembered in West Virginia

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

Family, friends and community members gather each year on Jan. 2 at the Sago Baptist Church to remember and honor the 12 coal miners who lost their lives in the 2006 Sago Mine disaster.
(Inter-Mountain photo by Sarah Goodrich)

SAGO, W.Va.  — Each year on Jan. 2, the small community of Sago is quiet and solemn, as many reflect on the tragic 2006 mine disaster that took the lives of 12 men.

As many remember. 29 men entered Sago Mine early that Monday morning after welcoming in the New Year over the weekend. Shortly after the workday began, a sudden explosion occurred, instantly killing one miner.

Fortunately, 16 miners were able to escape, but 13 were left trapped more than 280 feet below the surface. Several rescue attempts were staged, but only one miner, Randal McCloy, was able to be rescued.

