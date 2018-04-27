10 West Virginia state parks to host deer hunts in fall

By NANCY PEYTON

HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s state parks have hosted deer hunts before, but not like the ones they’re planning to host this fall.

Twenty-one three-day managed hunts will take place in 10 parks — a sharp break from recent years, when single-day hunts were held in only one or two parks. Sam England, chief of the state’s Parks Section, said the main goal of conducting so many hunts is to protect the parks from the deer.

“All of these parks have an overabundance of deer,” he explained. “That causes environmental problems. Deer browse or graze on native plant species and leave non-native species alone. The non-native species then proliferate, and the native species never get a chance to come back.”

